Game Of Thrones: The Mad King Full Cast Revealed For Stage Play Starring Jon Snow's Parents

The Royal Shakespeare Company's Game of Thrones: The Mad King has been generating a lot of excitement among Westeros fans, and all 36 cast members have been officially revealed (via SFFGazette.com).

The play, adapted by Duncan Macmillan from George R. R. Martin's novels, is set years before the events of Game of Thrones. The story takes place during a jousting tournament in Harrenhal, exploring a pivotal moment in the lives of characters Ned Stark, his sister Lyanna, Jamie Lannister, and Robert Baratheon.

The Mad King will reveal more about Lyanna's budding romance with Rhaegar Targaryen, the son of Aerys, the titular Mad King, who we now know will be played by Michael Shaeffer. As a reminder, Rhaegar and Lyanna are the parents of Jon Snow.

Noah Ritter plays Prince Rhaegar Targaryen, with Harmony Rose-Bremner as Lyanna Stark, Michael Abubakar as Eddard Stark and Callum Woodhouse as Lord Robert Baratheon.

The cast also includes Luke Brady as Brandon Stark, Alexander Newland as Lord Rickard Stark, Miles Barrow as Benjen Stark, Mariah Gale as Queen Rhaella Targaryen and Lady Shella Whent, and Marcello Walton as Ser Jonothor Darry and Lord Tywin Lannister.

Joining them are Maxim Ays as Ser Jaime Lannister, Daisy Franks as Cersei Lannister, Edem-Ita Duke as Oberyn Martell, Elizabeth Ayodele as Princess Elia Martell, Hughie O’Donnell as Lord Varys, Kel Matsena as Ser Arthur Dayne, Daniel Hawksford as Ser Barristan Selmy, Richard Hansell as Grand Maester Pycelle, Marty Breen as Catelyn Stark, Tanisha Spring as Ashara Dayne, and Islam Bouakkaz as Howland Reed.

Game of Thrones: The Mad King will also feature Adrian Christopher as Prince Lewyn Martell, Shaun Yusef McKee as Ser Gerold Hightower, Huw Parmenter as Ser Oswell Whent, Sebastian Charles as Owen Merryweather, Fred Davis as Qarlton Chelsted, and Tom Larkin as Lord Whent and Wisdom Rossart.

Ronan Cullen, Simi Egbejumi-David, Lewis Howard, April Nerissa Hudson, Chelsea Marie, Kate Rowsell, Tom Stacy, Matt Tait, and Tzarina-Nassor round out the ensemble.

In the play, a long winter thaws in Harrenhal, and spring is promised. At a lavish banquet on the eve of a jousting tournament, lovers meet, and revellers speculate about who will contend. But in the shadows, amid growing unease at the bloodthirsty actions of the realm’s merciless Mad King, dissenters from his inner circle anxiously advance a treasonous plot. Far away, the drums of battle sound.

Family bonds, ancient prophecies, and the sacred line of succession will be tested in a dangerous campaign for power. Who will survive? Who will rise?

"I’m very lucky to be working alongside such a talented group of artists on this show," director Dominic Cooke said today. "The creative team and cast are exceptional, and we’re super excited to bring Duncan Macmillan’s brilliant script and George R. R. Martin’s vivid, imaginative world to life on stage."

"I’m delighted to return to the RSC, backed by their dedicated team, and I can’t wait to share our epic show with audiences in Stratford this summer."

Martin, who serves as executive producer and creator, added: "I love this cast — they bring all the strengths, flaws and intricacies within these characters that drive this important chapter of Westerosi history. They have a fire in them, and I can’t wait to see them bring that fire to the stage."

Following its run in Stratford-upon-Avon, the play may move to London's Gillian Lynne Theatre. That will likely hinge on ticket sales and reviews (most shows have already sold out), but based on the success of Stranger Things: The First Shadow, we're shocked that it's taken this long for Westeros to head to the stage.

Stay tuned for more on Game of Thrones: The Mad King as we have it.