Onslaught: First Look At Adam Wingard's Action Horror Movie Starring Adria Arjona Leaks Online

Onslaught: First Look At Adam Wingard's Action Horror Movie Starring Adria Arjona Leaks Online

The first trailer for Adam Wingard's Onslaught is now playing in theaters ahead of Backrooms, and a few screenshots have been leaked online...

News
By MarkCassidy - May 30, 2026 06:05 AM EST
Filed Under: Horror

We haven't had many updates on Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire director Adam Wingard's next project, Onslaught, in quite a while, but the first trailer for the action horror movie is now playing in theatres ahead of Backrooms.

The A24 project, which stars Adria Arjona (Hitman, Man of Tomorrow) in the lead, is described as an action thriller with horror elements, and sees Wingard re-team with his frequent collaborator Simon Barrett, who he previously worked with on You’re Next and The Guest. They also co-wrote the script.

Though specific plot details are still under wraps, the film is said to be "a gonzo action horror thriller," with Arjona set to play "a mother who falls back on a particular set of skills in order to protect her loved ones after she runs afoul of a threat that has escaped a secret military base." 

Apparently, this threat is an unstoppable killer who has been compared to Friday the 13th's Jason Voorhees.

We have a description of the trailer (via Dread Central), and it sounds like the movie lives up to its title.

"The footage is an absolute onslaught of action, violence, and outright ultraviolence. It feels very much in line with the kind of crowd-pleasing mayhem that made Adam Wingard‘s The Guest such a fan favorite, only cranked up to an even bigger scale. The trailer barely pauses for breath, unleashing a barrage of gunfights, explosions, hand-to-hand combat, and bone-crunching brutality. It’s a white-knuckle rush packed with guns blazing in every direction and one insane action beat after another. If you’re a fan of Wingard‘s work, this looks like exactly the kind of movie you’ve been waiting for."

The full teaser has not leaked, but we do have a few seconds of footage and some screenshots featuring Drew Starkey's character.

Aaron Ryder and Andrew Swett produce under their Ryder Picture Company banner alongside A24, and Alexander Black for Lyrical Media. Wingard and manager Jeremy Platt also produce, via their new shingle Breakaway Civilization, along with Barrett.

Onslaught also stars Dan Stevens (The Guest, Cuckoo, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire), Michael Biehn (Aliens, The Terminator), Rebecca Hall (The Night House, Godzilla vs. Kong), Eric Wareheim (Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job!), Reginald VelJohnson (Die Hard), and UFC champion Alex Pereira, who reportedly plays an unstoppable villain known as The Butcher.

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
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