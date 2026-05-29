Pinocchio: Unstrung Gruesome Final Trailer Unveils Robert Englund's Sinister Jiminy Cricket

The original Pinocchio story is a lot darker than you might think if you've only seen the classic Disney animated movie, but the next instalment in the Twisted Childhood Universe (AKA the "Poohniverse") looks set to take things to a whole new level.

Altitude and Jagged Edge Productions have released a final trailer for Pinocchio: Unstrung, which will get a limited theatrical run on July 24.

The surprisingly gruesome trailer features plenty of unsettling new footage while showcasing an impressive practical Pinocchio puppet created by Todd Masters, the Emmy-winning VFX artist known for Tales From the Crypt: Demon Knight and Child’s Play.

We also get our first proper look at A Nightmare on Elm Street legend Robert Englund's sinister take on Jiminy Cricket - complete with Freddy Krueger-like fingernails.

Helmed by Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey director Rhys Frake-Waterfield and produced by Scott Jeffrey under their Jagged Edge Productions banner, Pinocchio: Unstrung follows "young James as he learns of his grandfather Geppetto’s deadly secret: Pinocchio."

The movie is described as "A dark coming-of-age reimagining of Pinocchio, this unsettling tale follows the iconic puppet's disturbing journey toward becoming real."

“Not only is the script dark, twisted and gory, it’s also at times very funny. Todd Masters and his team have created incredible practical effects. Audiences are in for a crazy ride,” Geppetto actor Richard Brake said in a statement when the project was announced.

“I’ve forever loved the original and demented story from the 1880s. So I was excited to join this production, to bring this little puppet to life — with all practical FX,” Masters added. “This version is still a little puppet’s pursuit to becoming a boy… but the way he becomes one, is extremely gnarly… and frankly, very fun.”

“Our movie flips everything you know about Pinocchio on its head,” Frake-Waterfield said. “We have an incredibly talented cast and crew working on this. We are heavily relying on practical effects for all of the deaths and creature work. I can’t wait for the world to meet Pinocchio.”

The latest addition to the Twisted Childhood Universe films (Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey), Pinocchio: Unstrung. Geppetto (Richard Brake) introduces his grandson, James, to a magical doll called Pinocchio. Unaware of his naïve nature, James introduces his new friend to the world, resulting in the doll going on a crusade to eliminate all things bad under the guidance of the sinister Cricket (Robert Englund).

From writer and director Rhys Frake-Waterfield (Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey) and producer Scott Chambers (Bambi: The Reckoning, Peter Pan's Neverland Nightmare), Pinocchio: Unstrung stars Richard Brake (Barbarian), Robert Englund (A Nightmare on Elm Street) and Cameron Bell in his feature debut.