Teenage Sex & Death At Camp Miasma Teaser: Hannah Einbinder & Gillian Anderson Star In Surreal Sapphic Slasher

Following rave reactions and reviews from the recent world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival, the first trailer for I Saw the TV Glow writer-director Jane Schoenbrun‘s Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma has been released online.

Set for a theatrical release on August 7, the queer meta-horror movie centres on the revival of a fading Friday the 13th-like slasher franchise called “Camp Miasma,” as a young up-and-coming filmmaker, Kris (Hannah Einbinder), is hired to put a “woke” spin on the new feature by a committee of executives overseeing her every move.

Kris decides to visit the franchise's reclusive original star, Billy Presley (Gillian Anderson), who now lives in the campgrounds where the earlier Miasma films were filmed. As Kris begins to open up to the possibility of a creative and sexual awakening, the two women "fall into a blood-soaked world of desire, fear, and delirium.”

"[This movie is about] coming into one’s own body, one’s own identity, one’s own sexuality, for me, for the first time in my life at age 34," Schoenbrun said following the Cannes screening. "The movie is about teenage things. The movie is about stuff that most people figure out about themselves when they’re 15 or 16, because I didn’t get a first puberty that made sense. What else can I tell you? Yeah, it’s a movie about sex.”

“When you guys watch it, you tell me, but I think it’s about as commercial as I can do, which is maybe not commercial,” they added.

Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma is currently sitting at a perfect 100% on Rotten Tomatoes based on 46 reviews.

Check out the trailer and poster below, and let us know what you think in the comments section.

A trailer to die for.

Jane Schoenbrun's TEENAGE SEX AND DEATH AT CAMP MIASMA is in theaters starting August 7. A MUBI Release. pic.twitter.com/Xcz7gueHDY — Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma (@CampMiasmaFilm) May 27, 2026

The cast also features Amanda Fix, Arthur Conti, Eva Victor, Zach Cherry, Sarah Sherman, Patrick Fischler, Dylan Baker, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Quintessa Swindell, Kevin McDonald and Jack Haven.

“After years of slapdash sequels and waning fandom, the Camp Miasma slasher franchise is handed over to an enthusiastic young director for resurrection. But when she visits the original movie’s star, a now-reclusive actress shrouded in mystery, the two women fall into a blood-soaked world of desire, fear, and delirium.”