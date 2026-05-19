Nicolas Winding Refn's Her Private Hell Gets Scathing Reactions From Cannes; First Teaser Released

Danish director Nicolas Winding Refn's (The Neon Demon, Drive, Only God Forgives) latest project, Her Private Hell, has been shrouded in secrecy since it was first announced, but we finally got some details last month.
The official synopsis reads: "As a strange mist engulfs a futuristic metropolis and unleashes an elusive deadly presence, a troubled young woman sets out in search of her father. During this quest, her fate crosses that of an American GI engaged in a desperate journey to snatch his daughter from Hell."
Sophie Thatcher (The Book of Boba Fett, Heretic, Companion) plays the "troubled young woman," and we have heard that the film will feature Refn's usual blend of surreal imagery and extreme violence.
The filmmaker hasn't said much about the movie himself, but did previously refer to his next project as "an original story full of glitter and a lot of sex and violence."
Her Private Hell screened out of competition at the Cannes Film Festival last night, and the first reactions have not been very positive, to say the least. Refn's films tend to be divisive in general, but the majority of these posts are quite scathing - though the movie does also have its defenders.
There are currently only four full reviews available, but we'll update as soon as an initial Rotten Tomatoes score is generated.
You can check out the first teaser below.
About The Author:
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.