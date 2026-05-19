Nicolas Winding Refn's Her Private Hell Gets Scathing Reactions From Cannes; First Teaser Released

Nicolas Winding Refn's Her Private Hell Gets Scathing Reactions From Cannes; First Teaser Released

Nicolas Winding Refn's latest film, Her Private Hell, had its world premiere at Cannes last night, and the first reactions are now online...

News
By MarkCassidy - May 19, 2026 07:05 AM EST
Filed Under: Horror
Source: Via FearHQ.com

Danish director Nicolas Winding Refn's (The Neon Demon, Drive, Only God Forgives) latest project, Her Private Hell, has been shrouded in secrecy since it was first announced, but we finally got some details last month.

The official synopsis reads: "As a strange mist engulfs a futuristic metropolis and unleashes an elusive deadly presence, a troubled young woman sets out in search of her father. During this quest, her fate crosses that of an American GI engaged in a desperate journey to snatch his daughter from Hell."

Sophie Thatcher (The Book of Boba Fett, Heretic, Companion) plays the "troubled young woman," and we have heard that the film will feature Refn's usual blend of surreal imagery and extreme violence.

The filmmaker hasn't said much about the movie himself, but did previously refer to his next project as "an original story full of glitter and a lot of sex and violence."

Her Private Hell screened out of competition at the Cannes Film Festival last night, and the first reactions have not been very positive, to say the least. Refn's films tend to be divisive in general, but the majority of these posts are quite scathing - though the movie does also have its defenders.

There are currently only four full reviews available, but we'll update as soon as an initial Rotten Tomatoes score is generated.

You can check out the first teaser below.

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
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Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 5/19/2026, 7:33 AM
This just makes me want to watch it even harder
CyberNigerian
CyberNigerian - 5/19/2026, 7:52 AM
@Nonameforme - Don't watch too hard, okay?
dragon316
dragon316 - 5/19/2026, 7:36 AM
Is it weird loook boring yeah it does movies like this get nominated and win awards at award shows
CristianE
CristianE - 5/19/2026, 7:38 AM
Comic book movie?
MikeyL
MikeyL - 5/19/2026, 7:50 AM
@CristianE - “ In 2008, CBM expanded its coverage to include all Sci-Fi, Fantasy and Horror related properties, but retains it's main focus upon comic book movies.”

It’s literally on the About page. The site isn’t only focused on comic book movies and hasn’t been for nearly 20 years
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 5/19/2026, 7:58 AM
@CristianE - if u watched the sh1ty trailer then u wood have noticed that there was a quick second flash of a comic book shown........so yeah, its canon
User Comment Image
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 5/19/2026, 8:02 AM
@CristianE - Refn made Batgirl noises recently. That's just enough to make the bet.
JackDeth
JackDeth - 5/19/2026, 8:33 AM
@CristianE - Original comment?
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 5/19/2026, 8:09 AM
For those who despise xitter's boxy compression . . .
MisterBones
MisterBones - 5/19/2026, 8:34 AM
So Refn doing Refn things? I am sold then.
JackDeth
JackDeth - 5/19/2026, 8:34 AM
I liked 'DRIVE' but I haven't seen any of his other films. The trailer makes this look too artsy for me.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/19/2026, 8:43 AM
@JackDeth - same

Since then , his films and tv shows i feel have gone down the really artsy & avant- garde route moreso which always seems to be divisive then anything.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/19/2026, 8:38 AM
Damn , some of those reviews really tear into the film…

The teaser seems intriguing but can easily see like some of Refn’s other films that it wouldn’t be for everyone and maybe not even be entirely my cup of tea as well.

Anyway , cool to hear good things about Sophie Thatcher’s & Charles Melton’s performances though!!.

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