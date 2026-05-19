Nicolas Winding Refn's Her Private Hell Gets Scathing Reactions From Cannes; First Teaser Released

Danish director Nicolas Winding Refn's (The Neon Demon, Drive, Only God Forgives) latest project, Her Private Hell, has been shrouded in secrecy since it was first announced, but we finally got some details last month.

The official synopsis reads: "As a strange mist engulfs a futuristic metropolis and unleashes an elusive deadly presence, a troubled young woman sets out in search of her father. During this quest, her fate crosses that of an American GI engaged in a desperate journey to snatch his daughter from Hell."

Sophie Thatcher (The Book of Boba Fett, Heretic, Companion) plays the "troubled young woman," and we have heard that the film will feature Refn's usual blend of surreal imagery and extreme violence.

The filmmaker hasn't said much about the movie himself, but did previously refer to his next project as "an original story full of glitter and a lot of sex and violence."

Her Private Hell screened out of competition at the Cannes Film Festival last night, and the first reactions have not been very positive, to say the least. Refn's films tend to be divisive in general, but the majority of these posts are quite scathing - though the movie does also have its defenders.

There are currently only four full reviews available, but we'll update as soon as an initial Rotten Tomatoes score is generated.

HER PRIVATE HELL is sublime: a wonderfully artificial fever dream shrouded in neon mist. Blending ’80s soap-opera antics with 2010s fashion-shoot aesthetics, giallo menace (the leather man!) and a touch of yakuza violence, this is Nicolas Winding Refn at his most radical and… — FilmLand Empire (@FilmLandEmpire) May 19, 2026

HER PRIVATE HELL - Winding Refn's latest, a must soaked, neon lit, revenge thriller fever dream, is a mishmash of moods and solemn stares that never gels. Still, strong score, great sound design and offbeat nature elevates its more silly elements #cannes — Jason Gorber (@filmfest_ca) May 19, 2026

Her Private Hell - Neon shit. As vacuous & idiotic as any film can possibly be. Refn's worst. A fake SNL trailer extended into 2 hours - hilariously bad just to laugh at. Refn full on horny but with out a signal ounce of creativity left. In awe of how awful this is. #Cannes2026 pic.twitter.com/vbj32bCCwo — Alex @ #Cannes2026 (@firstshowing) May 19, 2026

Her Private Hell surpasses my expectations as the most batshit crazy film I seen at Cannes this year. Nicolas Winding Refn has his own spin at Blade Runner with an avant garde pixie fairytale soaked in pink and blue neon colours and lots of shadows.



It’s definitely not for… pic.twitter.com/UyVIF638ot — Zak (@zakfilm) May 18, 2026

IN HER PRIVATE HELL lives up to its title, as in I felt transported to hell for two hours. The worst parts of Refn’s previous two films, somehow made much worse. There might have been something going on, something about a Leather Man, a Star Trek-looking movie, oh and Sophie… pic.twitter.com/SJPdrN3VAF — Saulo Ferreira @ Cannes (@saulocferreira) May 18, 2026

HER PRIVATE HELL turns out to be our collective misery as Refn delivers flaccid piece of coffee-table fetishism, drenched in neon-slop aesthetic. Too dull to be future camp classic, too painful to be anything but endurance test. Kinda shocked it wasn’t booed off screen. #Cannes pic.twitter.com/dgkJF4PG1t — Barry Hertz (@HertzBarry) May 18, 2026

Voy saliendo de ver Her Private Hell y les puedo decir que es la peor película del festival. NWR intenta replicar The Neon Demon de una manera pretenciosa. pic.twitter.com/JTDOLO5GJn — marco @ cannes (@marcoornels) May 18, 2026

You can check out the first teaser below.