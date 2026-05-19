The Boys Star Karl Urban To Responds To Fan Complaints: "It's What Clara Would Have Wanted"

The Boys Star Karl Urban To Responds To Fan Complaints: &quot;It's What Clara Would Have Wanted&quot;

The Boys star Karl Urban has responded to complaints from a fan who tore into the show's fifth and final season, using a line from Soldier Boy that's been turned into a meme by unhappy viewers.

News
By JoshWilding - May 19, 2026 04:05 AM EST
Filed Under: The Boys

We're less than 24 hours away from the series finale of The Boys, and Karl Urban is the latest cast member to respond to criticisms of the Prime Video series (following Homelander actor Antony Starr).

While reviews of The Boys Season 5 have been largely positive (it's worth noting that critics weren't sent the finale), the reception from fans has been largely negative. Complaints have ranged from what many have argued is a meandering story to obvious signs of budget cuts, a lack of epic action, and too much time setting up the upcoming spin-off, Vought Rising.

While showrunner Erik Kripke has hit back against the "filler" claims, the complaints do appear largely valid, even if they come with the usual social media hyperbole. 

When an Instagram user, @soupypoop69, shared a video criticising The Boys' final season, Karl Ubran replied, "Stupid ass humor? Son ... Your handle is literally soupypoopy69 & FYI @erickripke1 wrote this s*** because it's what Clara would have wanted."

It all seems to be in good fun, and Laz Alonso, who plays Mother's Milk, responded with three laughing face emojis. Still, as is so often the case, it's being interpreted in various ways, with some fans perceiving it as the Billy Butcher actor agreeing with the complaints.

That's because he included the line about Clara. Soldier Boy said that in episode 6, "Though the Heavens Fall," when he gave Homelander the V1. Since then, it's become a meme and a rallying cry for those who felt the seemingly random mention of Stormfront was all to serve Vought Rising

Can The Boys stick the landing with tomorrow's finale? Many series are defined by disappointing final episodes, including Stranger Things, which is now best remembered for the negative reception to how the long-running story ended. 

Whether The Boys will escape that same fate is hard to say, but with only an hour and five minutes to wrap up the season, the pressure is definitely on it to deliver.

In the fifth and final season of The Boys, it's Homelander’s world, completely subject to his erratic, egomaniacal whims. Hughie, Mother's Milk, and Frenchie are imprisoned in a "Freedom Camp." Annie struggles to mount a resistance against the overwhelming Supe force. Kimiko is nowhere to be found.

But when Butcher reappears, ready and willing to use a virus that will wipe all Supes off the map, he sets in motion a chain of events that will forever change the world and everyone in it. It's the climax, people. Big stuff's gonna happen.

The Boys stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Nathan Mitchell, Colby Minifie, Cameron Crovetti, Susan Heyward, Valorie Curry, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Jensen Ackles, and Daveed Diggs.

The series is based on The New York Times best-selling comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, who also serve as executive producers, and was developed by executive producer and showrunner Eric Kripke.

The Boys Season 5 is now streaming weekly on Prime Video.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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Gambito
Gambito - 5/19/2026, 5:11 AM
I like Karl he’s a good blue collar actor but this season and his character especially are complete and utter dog shit. And this is coming from someone who will defend seasons 3 and 4 to death, this franchise was a mistake and it need to end
elgaz
elgaz - 5/19/2026, 5:14 AM
Thought I'd rob a bank the other day. Got stung on the way out by the feds. They asked me why I did it. "It's what Clara would have wanted."
UnderBelly
UnderBelly - 5/19/2026, 5:25 AM
Even if the finale is a good, the season on the whole has been weak. Gen V's Season 1 and 2 were done so much better, which is crazy.

The budget for this season looks like it just went to the actors pockets because what's on screen has been pretty mid.

I hope the finale is good though, but the show on the whole started strong, kept the momentum and then went out like shit.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 5/19/2026, 5:30 AM
He's complaining about juvenile humor in The Boys?! smh

This kid is young. The Boys has been on air for 7 years. That's a long time for a kid this young. I think maybe he's just outgrowing this humor now. But it's always been there.

That's not all the show is obviously, it's much more than that, but it has always been a large part of both the comic and show.

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