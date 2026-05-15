The Boys Season 5 Poster Teases An Epic Clash - But Can The Finale Deliver On Its Promise?

The Boys Season 5 Poster Teases An Epic Clash - But Can The Finale Deliver On Its Promise?

A new poster for Wednesday's Season 5/series finale of The Boys has been released, and it teases an epic showdown between Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) and Homelander (Antony Starr).

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By JoshWilding - May 15, 2026 10:05 AM EST
Filed Under: The Boys

The Boys Season 5 has been heavily criticised by fans for being too uneventful and not the epic final season they were hoping for. Early posters for the Prime Video series showed Billy Butcher standing amid the rubble of Vought Tower and Homelander hovering above a devastated Earth.

With one episode remaining, none of that has happened. Soldier Boy has talked a lot about the various people he's had sex with, and Homelander has become a full-blown parody of the far-right. It's also set up the upcoming Vought Rising spin-off, and spent several episodes exploring the hunt for The Virus before pivoting to giving Kimiko Soldier Boy's power-sapping abilities.

Love or hate how things have played out in the show, this new poster is very cool. Homelander is shown flying above a battle-damaged White House, with countless Supes behind him. Meanwhile, only a crowbar-wielding Billy Butcher stands between the villain and his planned Godhood.

The question is, is this representative of what we'll see in next Wednesday's final episode of The Boys? That remains to be seen, as this poster is paying homage to the comics. 

"It’s like an hour and five," The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke previously said of the finale's runtime. "We’re not doing that huge, super-sized 90-minute thing. I don’t know if we would have had. I think the audience might have ended up getting bored had we gone that long. But no, we’re like an hour five, an hour six max, I think? But yeah, they’re all jack-packed, these episodes."

He later added, "If we stiff it, they will definitely say, 'Well, that show wasn't as good as we thought it was...' And it's the first finale I've ever done, too – so it's not like I have any experience with it."

It's going to be tough for The Boys to stick the landing, especially with so many dangling plot threads. When that was recently put to Homelander actor Antony Starr, he replied, "Life is messy. Nothing ends up tidy."

Check out this new poster for The Boys' series finale in the Instagram post below.

In the fifth and final season of The Boys, it's Homelander’s world, completely subject to his erratic, egomaniacal whims. Hughie, Mother's Milk, and Frenchie are imprisoned in a "Freedom Camp." Annie struggles to mount a resistance against the overwhelming Supe force. Kimiko is nowhere to be found.

But when Butcher reappears, ready and willing to use a virus that will wipe all Supes off the map, he sets in motion a chain of events that will forever change the world and everyone in it. It's the climax, people. Big stuff's gonna happen.

The Boys stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Nathan Mitchell, Colby Minifie, Cameron Crovetti, Susan Heyward, Valorie Curry, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Jensen Ackles, and Daveed Diggs.

The series is based on The New York Times best-selling comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, who also serve as executive producers, and was developed by executive producer and showrunner Eric Kripke.

The Boys Season 5 is now streaming weekly on Prime Video.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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NGFB
NGFB - 5/15/2026, 10:47 AM
Don't expect much. It's all just dick jokes and murder porn anyway.
InfinitePunches
InfinitePunches - 5/15/2026, 10:52 AM
The end of an error... I mean era!
InfinitePunches
InfinitePunches - 5/15/2026, 10:54 AM
Specifically the era of "What if Superman wasn't such a nice guy? What then? This ain't your grandpappy's Superman. Isn't that interesting? No?"
MisterBones
MisterBones - 5/15/2026, 10:52 AM
No way. They have sold us bullshit through a poster before already.
MrDandy
MrDandy - 5/15/2026, 10:55 AM
This season is so bad it is making everyone else realize what I’ve been saying for the last 3 seasons. This show had a great start in the first two seasons but has been one of the worst shows on tv or streaming for a LONG time.

If you want a bloody superhero show with mature themes that subverts genre tropes….just go watch Invincible. It is actually good.
TangerineAlfred
TangerineAlfred - 5/15/2026, 11:04 AM
The size ratio of the white house to the people in the poster bothers me.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/15/2026, 11:09 AM
I think the poster is meant as an homage to this comic panel and nothing else really…

User Comment Image

I just don’t see them doing a confrontation this epic since the show doesn’t have the budget for it unless they have been saving their money for this finale but we’ll see.

While I agree this final season hasn’t felt like the most eventful , I still have liked it overall so I do hope the finale wraps it all (if not most) up well!!.
Biggums
Biggums - 5/15/2026, 11:11 AM
Homelander renovated for a Ballroom too?
Batmangina
Batmangina - 5/15/2026, 11:12 AM
I thought that was Zack Snyder sharing a never before seen moment from something we watched 12 years ago.
NGFB
NGFB - 5/15/2026, 11:15 AM
So this poster leads us to believe that Homelander will have a legion of fellow flying heroes fighting alongside him. And that he's probably still going to lose to Butcher. Can't wait to see that.

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