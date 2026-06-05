Buffy The Vampire Slayer And Ted Lasso Star Anthony Head Has Passed Away Aged 72

Anthony Head, the acclaimed British actor best known to genre fans for his role in Buffy the Vampire Slayer, has passed away at the age of 72 following complications from pneumonia. His daughters, actresses Emily Head and Daisy Head, confirmed that he died peacefully surrounded by family.

While Head enjoyed a career spanning more than four decades across television, film, theatre, and music, his portrayal of Buffy Summers' trusted Watcher and mentor, Rupert Giles, was perhaps his most iconic role.

Debuting alongside Sarah Michelle Gellar when the series premiered in 1997, the character quickly became integral to the series. What could have been a straightforward authority figure evolved into the emotional heart of the series, with Giles serving as Buffy's teacher, protector, father figure, and, when necessary, fellow warrior in the fight against the forces of darkness.

Across seven seasons, Head brought warmth, humour, intelligence, and gravitas to the role, helping elevate Buffy the Vampire Slayer from a cult supernatural drama into one of television's most influential genre series. Whether delivering exposition from the library, wielding an axe against vampires, or sharing heartfelt moments with Buffy and the Scooby Gang, Giles was a firm fan favourite.

While Giles remains his defining role for many viewers, Head's career extended far beyond Sunnydale. He appeared in a wide variety of TV shows, including Merlin, where he portrayed Uther Pendragon, and Little Britain. More recently, he earned acclaim for playing the manipulative Rupert Mannion in the hit comedy series Ted Lasso.

His film credits included appearances in The Iron Lady, The Inbetweeners Movie, Persuasion, and Upgraded, while his stage work showcased his versatility as both an actor and singer.

"It has been, and forever will be, an honour and a privilege to be his daughters, and to have witnessed firsthand the impact both he and his work have had on so many," Emily and Daisy wrote in their statement. "We know how dearly he will be missed by friends, colleagues, and fans of the shows he was in."

"He loved his job very much, and he always considered himself incredibly lucky, to have been able to work alongside such exceptionally talented people, in such wonderful productions, across a career that spanned several decades," they concluded.

Since the news broke, several Buffy the Vampire Slayer stars have paid tribute to Head. David Boreanaz, who played Angel in the series, wrote, "RIP. He was so kind and generous of a soul."

Smallville star James Marsters, who took on the role of Spike, said, "There’s a hole in the World. Anthony Head has passed on from us. He was an unflaggingly kind and steady presence on the set of Buffy, and the best actor in the cast. He was the best of us. I was lucky to have known, and learned from him. He left the world a better place for his presence. Thank you Tony for all you gave."

This is a huge loss in the acting world, and one that's being mourned by his many fans across social media today. It goes without saying that our thoughts are with the actor's friends and family at this difficult time.