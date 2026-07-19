The Odyssey Sets Course For $257.8 Million Global Bow; Christopher Nolan Breaks Silence On Next Movie

The Odyssey Sets Course For $257.8 Million Global Bow; Christopher Nolan Breaks Silence On Next Movie

The Odyssey has netted filmmaker Christopher Nolan the biggest global opening weekend of his career, but how long will we have to wait until he sets sail and starts shooting his next blockbuster?

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 19, 2026 06:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Fantasy
Source: Deadline

It may be the finals of the World Cup this weekend, but that's doing little to slow the momentum of The Odyssey. Thanks to an estimated $257.8 million debut at the worldwide box office, the fantasy epic had come ashore with the biggest ever opening for a Christopher Nolan movie.

It tops The Dark Knight Rises ($249 million), The Dark Knight ($198 million), and Oppenheimer ($180 million), and in 2026, it sits behind only The Super Mario Galaxy Movie ($372.5 million ) and Toy Story 5 ($312 million).

Looking at those figures, it might be time for Hollywood to start paying a little more attention to animated movies, though Spider-Man: Brand New Day should top them both later this month. However, The Odyssey will continue to play exclusively on IMAX screens, meaning this should be a blockbuster with serious legs over the summer.

Back to The Odyssey, and with $120.5 million in North America, Nolan's latest is off to a terrific start. He's also broken several of his own records overseas and helped Universal Pictures land its biggest opening in at least 11 markets.

Internationally, The Odyssey is now the second-biggest R-rated opening of all time, behind only 2024's Deadpool & Wolverine ($233.3 million).

What's next for Nolan? Well, in an interview with Today, he confirmed that it will be "at least" three years before we see another of his movies in theaters. This tracks, as there were three years between Interstellar (2014), Dunkirk (2017), Tenet (2020), Oppenheimer (2023), and now The Odyssey. So, 2029 it is. 

"I definitely hit the limits of my own stamina and everybody’s stamina, I think," he told the morning show. "I mean, it’s The Odyssey; of course it should be difficult. We’re not doing the job right making a film of The Odyssey if it doesn’t seem difficult."

"I went to IMAX, and I said, ‘Look, if ever we are going to fulfil this dream of shooting the entire movie that way, this is the one," Nolan said of filming it entirely on IMAX 70mm film. "This is The Odyssey."

The cast of The Odyssey includes Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o, Anne Hathaway, Charlize Theron, Benny Safdie, Elliot Page, Jon Bernthal, Mia Goth, John Leguizamo, Himesh Patel, Lupita Nyong'o, Will Yun Lee, Benny Safdie, Bill Irwin, Samantha Morton, Jesse Garcia, Corey Hawkins, Josh Stewart, Jimmy Gonzales, Maurice Compte, and Logan Marshall-Green.

Shot across the world using brand-new IMAX film technology, the film brings Homer’s foundational saga to IMAX film screens for the first time, and it's now playing in theaters.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
A lifelong comic book fan who grew up on Spider-Man: The Animated Series in the '90s, Josh Wilding has been contributing to ComicBookMovie.com since 2009.

While he's also written for websites like Batman-News, HeyUGuys, and WhatCulture, Josh is a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic for CBM and the site's #1 contributor with nearly two decades of experience covering film and TV news (including interviews with Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Gary Oldman, Halle Berry, Jon Bernthal, Tom Welling, and hundreds more).

Based in the UK with his wife, Josh is also an avid WWE and Formula 1 fan and writes about those passions on CBM's sister sites, TheRingReport.com and FullThrottleHQ.com. Favourite superhero? Spider-Man. Favourite pro wrestler? CM Punk. Favourite F1 driver? Max Verstappen.
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