Avengers: Endgame Encore Will Reportedly Feature As Much As 7 Minutes Of Additional Footage

Avengers: Endgame Encore Will Reportedly Feature As Much As 7 Minutes Of Additional Footage

We have some new details on the upcoming re-release of Avengers: Endgame, which could include as much as 7 minutes of additional footage...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jul 19, 2026 12:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday

Marvel Studios' Avengers: Endgame is set to return to the big screen on September 25 (the re-release will be titled Avengers: Endgame Encore), and we recently learned that the re-release will include new footage to tie the Infinity Saga finale directly into Avengers: Doomsday.

@Cryptic4KQual has now shared some new details, and he believes Encore will be 7 minutes longer than the original theatrical version.

"I hear the Avengers: Endgame Encore will have a new intro, new bonus scenes, and the ending sequence will lead directly into Avengers: Doomsday. Take with a grain of salt, but I'm also hearing it will be 7 minutes longer than the original."

What this new post-credits scene will entail remains to be seen, but it's definitely starting to seem like Doomsday will serve more as a direct follow-up to the events of Endgame than the first part of a Multiverse Saga finale.

Endgame opened to an incredible $1.2 billion worldwide back in 2019, and held the record for the highest-grossing movie of all time ($2.799 billion) until the re-release of James Cameron's Avatar reclaimed the spot.

While speaking at the Sands Film Festival in April, co-director of both movies, Joe Russo, described the re-release as a "critical companion story" and a "setup for what you’re gonna watch in December when you see Avengers: Doomsday."

"It’s critically important to re-release the movie, and, in fact, we’ll be re-releasing the film with footage that is set in the Doomsday story that we have added to Avengers: Endgame."

"It’s an opportunity to create a bridge from Endgame to Doomsday in a very unique way, and because the movie was so successful, we have an opportunity to re-release it," he added. "You don’t always get the chance to re-release because it costs money, so the fact that we can enhance the story of Doomsday by bridging it to Endgame and these characters that we worked with for years that we love so much, and continue their story: It’s a really unique opportunity."

Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars were hit with significant delays last year, with Doomsday now set to arrive in theaters on December 18, 2026, and Secret Wars positioned for December 17, 2027.

Both movies will be directed by the Russo brothers, who also make their MCU return after helming Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame

"Being able to create stories and explore characters within the Marvel Universe fulfilled a life-long dream of ours, and we discovered a powerful connection with audiences in each film that we made. We’re thrilled to collaborate once again with Kevin, Lou and the entire Marvel team to bring this epic adventure in storytelling to new and surprising places for both the fans and ourselves”, said The Russos in a statement after the SDCC panel.

Doomsday will star:

Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Lewis Pullman as Sentry, Florence Pugh as Yelena, Danny Ramirez as Falcon, Ian McKellen as Magneto, Sebastian Stan as Bucky, Winston Duke as M’Baku, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Kelsey Grammer as Beast, James Marsden as Cyclops, Channing Tatum as Gambit, and Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent

Along with Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, Rebecca Romijn as Mystique, Patrick Stewart as Professor X, Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler, Letitia Wright as Black Panther, Tenoch Huerta Mejia as Namor, Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing, Anthony Mackie as Captain America, and, of course, Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom.

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
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dragon316
dragon316 - 7/19/2026, 12:53 PM
Still plan see it support it
Oberlin4Prez
Oberlin4Prez - 7/19/2026, 12:54 PM
Wow! 7 whole minutes to set up what should have been set up over the last couple of phases? How they spoil us.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 7/19/2026, 12:57 PM
Lol ..so thye accept the past 5 years of movies set up nothing
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 7/19/2026, 12:57 PM
I heard bad things about this movie. Apparently RDJ character dies in the end. Ooops.
EskimoJ
EskimoJ - 7/19/2026, 1:00 PM
@WEAPONXOXOXO - Bastard!
frottage
frottage - 7/19/2026, 1:07 PM
7 minutes of Hypno-Toad to make us forget Quantamania and Kang
SuperiorHeckler
SuperiorHeckler - 7/19/2026, 1:32 PM
@frottage - "Quanta-what?" and "Kang-who"? 🤔 See?!?! It already worked!
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 7/19/2026, 1:10 PM
I feel like Marvel Studios should have did a Loki One Shot of him sitting on the throne at the end of time and explaining the entirety of the Multiverse Saga with snippets from all of the movies and their importance to what's to come and then it ends with a portal opening with Doctor Doom stepping through and Loki saying "And here is where the story begins" and it ends as a prelude to Doomsday.
RolandD
RolandD - 7/19/2026, 1:13 PM
I think this is a smart move on their part. Lots of people like us, well some people here will want to see this any for those who don’t, especially the GA this at least gets people talking about avengers again, and may help to lead in attendance for Doomsday. I wonder if this is all new footage are partially footage that was left out of the original release of Endgame. Clearly the final credit scene will be new and maybe most of it. This is also a chance to reclaim the highest grossing movie title from Avatar
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/19/2026, 1:54 PM
@RolandD - I feel like the additional stuff in general is new and specifically to lead into Doomsday.
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 7/19/2026, 1:14 PM
Can’t wait to watch 7 more minutes of Caps awkward experience returning the stone to red skull.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 7/19/2026, 1:25 PM
User Comment Image
SuperiorHeckler
SuperiorHeckler - 7/19/2026, 1:29 PM
ENDGAME ENCORE???

More like "ENDGAME (PRETEND THAT THE MULTIVERSE SAGA NEVER HAPPENED AND RE-START WATCHING FROM THIS POINT FORWARD PLEASE)"

Fans would simply refer to it as EPTTMSNHARWFTPFP for short. 😁
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/19/2026, 1:30 PM
I mean once we knew officially that Steve would be in it and has a big part , Doomsday was going to be somewhat of a sequel to EG which I don’t mind too much since technically that was the beginning of the multiverse with the time travel angle they took with SW being the end of the multiverse saga itself most likely.

Anyway , I’m interested to see this new content so might check out the re-release but we’ll see since September is still a bit away!!.
LittleSween
LittleSween - 7/19/2026, 1:34 PM
Feels cynical to pay another fee for a movie we've all already seen god knows how many times for an additional 7 minutes of footage. Is what it is I suppose
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/19/2026, 1:53 PM
@LittleSween - User Comment Image
Spike101
Spike101 - 7/19/2026, 1:37 PM
I don’t see myself paying to rewatch something I’ve already seen, even if there are 7 more minutes of footage.
epc1122
epc1122 - 7/19/2026, 1:41 PM
@Spike101 - that’s fair but to me, the movie is a fun watch and the additional seven minutes might be a nice bonus. Still not sure if I’ll go, but it could be a nice time to see the movie on the big screen again to get ready for doomsday. Wasn’t a big fan of the projects that have come out recently so hopefully the additional seven minutes can bridge the gap between what came before and comes next. 👍
SheepishOne
SheepishOne - 7/19/2026, 1:40 PM
Can’t wait to catch it in theaters again!

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