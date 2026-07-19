Game Of Thrones: Lena Headey Reveals Why She Refused To Film Nude Scenes As Cersei Lannister

Game Of Thrones: Lena Headey Reveals Why She Refused To Film Nude Scenes As Cersei Lannister

Game of Thrones star Lena Headey has explained why she refused to film nude scenes as Cersei Lannister, reflecting on the criticism she faced and the experiences that shaped her decision.

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By JoshWilding - Jul 19, 2026 03:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Game of Thrones
Source: The Telegraph (via SFFGazette.com)

Lena Headey remains best known for her role as Cersei Lannister in HBO's Game of Thrones, and reflected on her time in Westeros during a recent interview with The Telegraph (via SFFGazette.com).

The actress explained how her experience meeting with Harvey Weinstein in 2017—she accused the disgraced producer of sexual harassment—ultimately led to her standing up for herself and setting boundaries on the fantasy series. 

Game of Thrones became infamous for its sex scenes and nudity, with Emilia Clarke and Gemma Whelan both reflecting negatively on the experience of filming those in the years that followed (no impropriety was alleged, but the latter described them as a "frenzied mess" to shoot).

"By that point I’d been through the wringer," Headey said of not allowing herself to be pressured into filming nude scenes on the HBO drama. "I could stand up for myself. I’m not saying those actresses couldn’t, but they were much younger and more vulnerable and had far less experience of being in front of people and the camera and performing."

"Whereas I was of an age where I’d just tit about and diffuse anything uncomfortable with idiocy," she continued, recalling coming under fire from some fans for using a body double for Cersei's naked walk of shame in Season 5. 

"I was really shocked by the anger, by this idea that I’d duped the audience," the Game of Thrones star explained. "But by that point, everyone knew [the cast], it was insane simply going anywhere, and I was with 3000 extras. Acting is a joy, but it requires a lot of you. I wouldn’t have been able to do the emotional part of the job; I’d have been in full-on defensive mode."

Reflecting on how her earlier years as an actor influenced the decision, she recalled that "there was this rite of passage all young female actors had to go through, which usually involved snogging and falling in love, and having sex and showing your boobs. They’d call them the ingenue parts, to make it sound nicer."

"But I just got on with it," Headey added. "I didn’t go to drama school, so I would just arrive on a set and be, 'Oh my God, I’ve got a job.' And when it came to those moments, I don’t think I even questioned that I should be safe. Instead, I’d go home and cry or think, 'Oh, that felt weird and too familiar.' Now I look back and feel, 'Hmm, that was rough.'"

Headey's comments add to a wider conversation that has taken place across the entertainment industry in recent years about consent, boundaries, and the changing expectations surrounding intimate scenes. Many productions now rely on intimacy coordinators and more clearly defined protocols, developments widely viewed as helping performers feel better informed and supported.

Headey's reflections offer insight into how perspective can change over time and how greater confidence and experience influenced the choices she made later in her career. It also explains why protecting her own boundaries during Game of Thrones became a priority, despite the criticism she received at the time.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
A lifelong comic book fan who grew up on Spider-Man: The Animated Series in the '90s, Josh Wilding has been contributing to ComicBookMovie.com since 2009.

While he's also written for websites like Batman-News, HeyUGuys, and WhatCulture, Josh is a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic for CBM and the site's #1 contributor with nearly two decades of experience covering film and TV news (including interviews with Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Gary Oldman, Halle Berry, Jon Bernthal, Tom Welling, and hundreds more).

Based in the UK with his wife, Josh is also an avid WWE and Formula 1 fan and writes about those passions on CBM's sister sites, TheRingReport.com and FullThrottleHQ.com. Favourite superhero? Spider-Man. Favourite pro wrestler? CM Punk. Favourite F1 driver? Max Verstappen.
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