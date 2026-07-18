Spider-Man: Brand New Day Post-Credits Scene Spoilers Revealed Along With When The Review Embargo Lifts

With junket press seemingly allowed to watch Spider-Man: Brand New Day in advance of interviews, spoilers for the movie have slowly started trickling online.

There have been a few hints about the sole post-credits scene, with it repeatedly said that Ned Leeds' Spider-Tracker shows the web-slinger no longer on Earth. Instead, he's in "space," which has left fans with a lot to mull over before July 31 rolls around.

Now, The Cosmic Circus' Alex Perez has offered some additional insights, writing, "We don’t know where [Spider-Man] went. It shows he’s in 'space,' but the distance is so massive that he could be in another universe. I can tell you he’s not on the [Fantastic Four's] ship."

It seems Spider-Man's whereabouts will be a big mystery heading into Avengers: Doomsday, but according to Perez, Tom Holland isn't currently expected to appear in that movie. Instead, Spider-Man: Brand New Day's post-credits scene is meant to set up his role in Avengers: Secret Wars.

Hopefully, there's a compelling explanation for Spidey somehow vanishing off Earth and, presumably, being transported to Battleworld. Perhaps he disappears during an Incursion and is left stranded in another reality? The worst outcome would be this being a hastily shot sequence just to take Spider-Man off the board for Avengers: Doomsday because Tom Holland was unable to shoot a role in the movie.

We'll have to wait and see. Still, between Spider-Man: Brand New Day seemingly setting up Marvel Studios' X-Men reboot and the wall-crawler seemingly being absent from Avengers: Doomsday, it will be interesting to see how this all plays out.

If Sony Pictures once again intends to release new Spider-Man movies every two years, then a fifth instalment should head our way in 2028, the year after Secret Wars arrives in theaters and wraps up the Multiverse Saga.

Back to Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and we've learned that the social media embargo lifts on July 27 at 10 pm PT/July 28 at 1 am ET. As for reviews, those will go live on July 28 at 6 am PT/9 am ET, the day before advance screenings begin in many countries on July 29.

We also have a brief glimpse at one of the movie's POV shots. As a reminder, these were meant to factor into 2012's The Amazing Spider-Man, but ended up being mostly absent from the final cut.

In Spider-Man: Brand New Day, it's a Brand New Day for Peter Parker. Fighting crime full-time as Spider-Man in a world that doesn’t remember him—and the pressure of seeing his old friends move on without him—sparks a change in Peter he may not have the power to control.

But that transformation might also be the only thing that can stop a shocking new threat to the city and those he loves - a powerful villain no one can even see. The world may have forgotten Peter Parker, but he hasn’t forgotten them.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo.

The movie is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor. Executive producers include Louis D'Esposito and David Cain.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters on July 31.