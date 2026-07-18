Princess And The Frog Live-Action Remake: Colman Domingo To Co-Write Disney Movie

Princess And The Frog Live-Action Remake: Colman Domingo To Co-Write Disney Movie

Disney is heading back to the world of The Princess and the Frog with a fresh live-action project and the studio has tapped an Emmy-winning and Oscar-nominated actor to help.

News
By MarkJulian - Jul 18, 2026 03:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Disney
Source: Toonado.com

Following the disappointing box office performance of Disney's live-action Moana, the studio seemingly remains undeterred with its remake strategy as it has unveiled plans for yet another live-action adaptation.

Per Deadline, Emmy-winning and Oscar-nominated actor Colman Domingo is currently developing a live-action adaptation of the 2009 Disney animated feature The Princess and the Frog.

Domingo is writing the screenplay with Tony Award-nominated director Robert O'Hara. While Disney hasn't confirmed whether he'll also appear in the film, his deep creative involvement makes it a strong possibility.

The announcement (particularly the timing of it) is an interesting one, especially considering Disney's recent uneven track record with live-action remakes. 

The studio has certainly scored major hits with films like Lilo & Stitch and Mufasa: The Lion King, but others, including Snow White, Moana, and The Little Mermaid, failed to meet expectations at the box office or divided audiences.

What potentially sets this Princess and the Frog live-action project apart is that it's reportedly "inspired" by the 2009 film as opposed to a one-for-one remake.  What that exactly means at this early stage of development is anyone's guess.

Before it was a Disney movie, The Princess and the Frog was a 2002 novel by E. D. Baker called The Frog Princess. But the story's roots go back even further, as the ultimate source material is the Brothers Grimm’s classic German fairy tale, The Frog Prince.

Set against the vibrant backdrop of 1920s New Orleans, the 2009 animated musical centers on Tiana, an incredibly ambitious waitress working around the clock to open her dream restaurant. But her life takes a wild, magical detour when she meets Prince Naveen. He’s an arrogant royal who has been turned into a frog by a scheming voodoo sorcerer named Dr. Facilier.

 Domingo's Princess and the Frog project joins a growing list of Disney live-action remakes, which includes Tangled (which is currently filming), Lilo & Stitch 2, HerculesThe Hunchback of Notre Dame, and Bambi.

The upcoming live-action movie will keep Princess Tiana fresh in fans' minds, filling the void left by a recently axed Disney+ project. First announced back in 2020, that animated musical series was supposed to bring back most of the original movie's voice cast.

However, Disney quietly shelved the show in early 2025 due to ballooning production costs and a massive corporate pivot away from long-form streaming content.

In other Tiana Disney news, Disney World opened a reimagined version of Splash Mountain in 2024, rethemed to The Princess and the Frog.

About The Author:
MarkJulian
Member Since 6/8/2011
CBM writer for a decade+.
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Nolanite
Nolanite - 7/18/2026, 3:17 PM
Disney just doesn't learn from their own mistakes.

They should quit while they are ahead.

Nolanite out
XenoJazz
XenoJazz - 7/18/2026, 3:21 PM
User Comment Image
FireGunn
FireGunn - 7/18/2026, 3:28 PM
No one [frick]ing asked for this. When will it end?

Reboot the MCU and DCU
epc1122
epc1122 - 7/18/2026, 4:20 PM
@FireGunn - no one asked for obsession, back rooms, project Hail Mary, lion king remake, lilo and stitch remake, amongst others. Sometimes it’s lightning in a bottle. It’s good that it says it’s not a 1:1 remake.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 7/18/2026, 3:37 PM
Hope he can play the villain from the animated movie as well.
ModernAudience
ModernAudience - 7/18/2026, 3:40 PM
Damn.They can't learn a lesson,can they? 😂 Just rerelease this and make money.
Gnostic
Gnostic - 7/18/2026, 3:56 PM
Yeah, I honestly think Disney should give up on making these.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/18/2026, 4:26 PM
I’m honestly dissapointed that this is a Mark Julian article because I don’t expect shoddy reporting from him but here we are…

Deadline says it’s not a remake of “Princess and The Frog” but moreso a spin off or original story inspired by the animated film if not set in that world with the character of Tiana akin to Maleficent or Cruella so reporting it as such (even though you cite them as a source) is inaccurate.

Anyway in regards to Colman Domingo who is co-writing the film , that’s cool since he’s a playwright himself and I hope he has a role in the film aswell (if this was a remake , he would have been a great Dr Facilier imo).

User Comment Image

PS: just because Moana or Snow White last year failed , they aren’t gonna abandon the live action remakes since Lilo & Stitch made a billion and was one of the highest grossing movies of last year so it’s a case by case thing!!.
Pathogen
Pathogen - 7/18/2026, 4:35 PM
So where the hell did Coleman DOmingo COME from? He's so pervasive, quietly so, these days.
I'm not complaining, just surprised. The first I saw him was in Fear the Walking Dead. Now he's like the TEMU Pedro Pascal?

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