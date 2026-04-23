Warner Bros. Discovery Shareholders Approve Paramount Merger - But Reject David Zaslav's Massive Payday

Warner Bros. Discovery Shareholders Approve Paramount Merger - But Reject David Zaslav's Massive Payday

Warner Bros. Discovery shareholders have approved the $111 billion merger with Paramount Skydance, but have made it clear they're not on board with David Zaslav's huge financial compensation.

News
By JoshWilding - Apr 23, 2026 11:04 AM EST
Filed Under: Other

Warner Bros. Discovery has announced that its stockholders voted to approve its previously announced transaction with Paramount Skydance at the Company's Special Meeting of Stockholders held earlier today.

"We appreciate the support and confidence our stockholders have placed in us to unlock the full value of our world-class entertainment portfolio," said Samuel A. Di Piazza, Jr., Chair of the Warner Bros. Discovery Board of Directors. "With Paramount, we look forward to creating an exceptional combined company that will expand consumer choice and benefit the global creative talent community."

"Over the past four years, our teams have transformed Warner Bros. Discovery and returned the company to industry leadership," added David Zaslav, President and CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery. "Today's stockholder approval is another key milestone toward completing this historic transaction that will deliver exceptional value to our stockholders. We will continue to work with Paramount to complete the remaining steps in this process that will create a leading, next-generation media and entertainment company."

Based on the preliminary vote count from today's Special Meeting, WBD stockholders voted overwhelmingly to approve the adoption of the merger agreement with Paramount. 

The transaction is expected to close in Q3 2026, subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory clearances.

This decision hasn't come as a surprise, but the next part will have shocked at least one person today. The majority of Warner Bros. shareholders voted against the massive compensation package for Zaslav. 

While the Warner Bros. Discovery board can go ahead with any payouts as planned, this symbolic rebuke speaks volumes. As things stand, Zaslav would receive $34.2 million in cash severance; $517.2 million in equity in the combined company; and $44,195 in continued health coverage reimbursement benefits.

That's at least $550 million, though he'd receive an additional $335 million for taxes assessed by the IRS on his accelerated stock vesting. The executive has already sold $114 million worth of Warner Bros. stock, meaning he stands to become a billionaire when all is said and done. Whether that amount now changes in response to today's vote remains to be seen. 

Recently, Spider-Man: Brand New Day star Mark Ruffalo shared his thoughts on the merger when he said, "We do not have to watch 'Citizen Kane' or read '1984' to understand that the concentrated oligarchic control this merger represents is a threat to free press, an informed populace and democracy itself."

"Don’t trust empty promises from billionaires driven by greed and corrosive ideology. Don’t trust that this new company will somehow make more films with less money and so much more debt," the actor added, condemning Zaslav, "for basically crushing Warner Bros. to the point where they were carrying so much debt they had to sell it. It’s obscene."

Stay tuned for updates as we have them.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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InfinitePunches
InfinitePunches - 4/23/2026, 11:15 AM
One of my claims to fame is that my best friend vomited on David Zaslav's private jet.
muldoon
muldoon - 4/23/2026, 11:28 AM
@InfinitePunches - Republicans provide the private jet and Democrats provide the vomit. Good allegory for life.
InfinitePunches
InfinitePunches - 4/23/2026, 11:34 AM
@muldoon - Ironically, it was actually Republican vomit on a Democrat's plane.
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 4/23/2026, 11:24 AM
I would’ve loved to see the craziness that would’ve ensued if Netflix had got Warner Bros.
We could’ve got a Zack Snyder vs James Gunn UFC match on the White House lawn.
#missedOpportunities
AgentofSH1ELD
AgentofSH1ELD - 4/23/2026, 11:42 AM
@slickrickdesigns - omg. lol. Thats great.
JackDeth
JackDeth - 4/23/2026, 11:27 AM
The Taylor Sheridan Cinematic Universe expands, all STAR TREK gets canceled and CBS becomes a news source you can no longer trust and people STILL have the nerve to claim this is better than Netflix owning WB.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/23/2026, 11:31 AM
@JackDeth - don’t necessarily have an issue with the Taylor Sheridan stuff but the rest is indeed a nightmare if/when it comes to fruition.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/23/2026, 11:28 AM
Haha , suck it Zaslav!!.

Anyway , the approval merger isn’t a surprise though so all one can do Is hope for the best…

I just wish for now they let Gunn & Safran do what they are trying to do (which i think they will as long as it’s well received and especially financially successful) because I don’t want another reboot for god’s sake.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 4/23/2026, 11:31 AM
Wonder how many Yellowstone spinoffs we'll get out of this deal now.
SenorTwats
SenorTwats - 4/23/2026, 11:32 AM
Lmfao

Good, he's a prick

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MisterBones
MisterBones - 4/23/2026, 11:33 AM
Cue more boomer circle jerk, dad slop tv shows. Tyler Sheridan will have his own streaming service soon.
User Comment Image
TemporarilyHere
TemporarilyHere - 4/23/2026, 11:40 AM
User Comment Image
AgentofSH1ELD
AgentofSH1ELD - 4/23/2026, 11:44 AM
Not sure how I feel. I think this is better than Netflix getting the property for sure. IDK if Paramount is the right choice for landing. I was hoping Sony would come in a grab it tbh. But I think it will be OK.
Think of the dumb content we would have gotten if Netflix got it... You would get one season of something you love, then they would cancel it.
Paramount probably the better choice.
theFUZZ008
theFUZZ008 - 4/23/2026, 11:46 AM
Ruffalo can go spit.
TheVisionary26
TheVisionary26 - 4/23/2026, 11:53 AM
@theFUZZ008 - ahh, ruffalo. Aka the tampon tim of actors. Dude is gonna virtue signal the shit out of this
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 4/23/2026, 11:47 AM
Massive merger approved… but shareholders blocking a $500M+ payday?

That tells you everything.

They’re backing the strategy, scale, consolidation, and content leverage, but drawing a line on executive excess.

You don’t reward “industry leadership” with half a billion while the company’s been cutting costs, shelving projects, and carrying heavy debt.

This isn’t outrage, it’s governance.

Build value first. Then get paid.

#DCAlliance

For [frick]s Sake.
grif
grif - 4/23/2026, 11:53 AM
hilarious


TheVisionary26
TheVisionary26 - 4/23/2026, 11:55 AM
Wonderful news. Maybe common sense and decency can return after degenrate gunn slop like peacemaker and supertheythemgirl. Reboot the DCU and bring us home Elison!! And save CNN while you’re at it!!

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