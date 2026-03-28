COSMERE Author Brandon Sanderson Gives His Thoughts Why Book Adaptations Often Fail And How They Can Do Better

In a brand-new video posted recently, fantasy author Brandon Sanderson dove into one of the hottest topics in entertainment right now: why so many beloved books crash and burn when they reach the screen. Having recently sold off the screen rights to both his Mistborn series and the massive Stormlight Archive, Sanderson has been reflecting on two decades of watching (and participating in) adaptation attempts to the big screens. Here is some of his wisdom and opinions from hard-won lessons that anyone who loves books, movies, or both will want to hear.

Sanderson opens the video by admitting he’s been obsessed with adaptations since he first sold film rights back in 2007 (starting with Alcatraz vs. the Evil Librarians, followed by Mistborn). He’s no casual viewer, either. "One of the first things I did when I had enough money is I built my own theater for my house,” he laughs. He loves the cinema experience and has spent years studying what separates a faithful-but-forgettable adaptation from a true success.

His longtime answer used to be simple: keep the soul of the story, but adapt it to fit the new medium. Books and films are fundamentally different beasts. A novel can sprawl across hundreds of thousands of words, wandering down side plots and deep character tangents. A movie has roughly two hours (or three, if you’re lucky) to land an emotional punch and tell a focused story. Too many adaptations, Sanderson argues, forget this basic truth.

Sanderson points to 2007’s The Golden Compass as a textbook example of passionate failure. The filmmakers, he believes, genuinely loved Philip Pullman’s novel. The cast was perfect, the world-building ambitious, and the crew poured their hearts into staying true to the source material.

Yet the movie flopped.

Why? They tried to cram too much of the book into too little runtime. Epic fantasy needs room to breathe, Sanderson explains, and The Golden Compass simply didn’t have it. To fit everything in, the film shifted from showing the story to telling it lots of characters stopping mid-scene to explain what’s happening instead of letting emotion and action carry the weight. Voice-over prologues and rapid-fire exposition replaced the slow-burn character moments that make books (and good films) work.

"They tried to do too much of the book," Sanderson says. The result felt rushed, flat, and oddly talky for a visual medium.

Sanderson contrasts this with the early Harry Potter films. The first two movies stuck closely to J.K. Rowling’s books and were "beyond acceptable—they are good." But it was the third film, Prisoner of Azkaban, that truly soared. The filmmakers finally admitted they couldn’t include every detail. Instead, they picked one central concept and built the movie around it. The result was tighter, more cinematic, and emotionally stronger.

On the flip side, some adaptations stay remarkably close to their source and still shine. Sanderson highlights the early seasons of Game of Thrones (which followed George R.R. Martin’s books almost scene-for-scene in places) and Peter Jackson’s Lord of the Rings trilogy. He’s currently rereading Tolkien and gaining new appreciation for Jackson’s work: scenes were combined, streamlined, or rearranged, but almost nothing important was thrown away. The theatrical cut of The Fellowship of the Ring still ran three hours which is proof that epic fantasy can work on screen when it’s given space.

The secret, Sanderson says, isn’t slavish loyalty or radical reinvention. It’s knowing exactly what story you’re telling to the audience.

Sanderson isn’t just theorizing about these things as he is in the trenches of doing this work himself. As he develops the Mistborn films, he’s confronting the same challenge. The first book splits its focus between two major threads: Kelsier’s charismatic heist crew and Vin’s coming-of-age journey. A novel can juggle both beautifully. A movie needs a tighter narrative spine.

His solution? Center the film on Vin’s story. "This movie is telling Vin’s story," he states plainly. Yet he’s determined not to abandon the book’s richness. "I can take almost every scene from the book and I can bring them in and use them in some way."

That balance of respecting the source while reshaping it for the screen is exactly what he hopes will separate great adaptations from the failures.

Sanderson’s closing advice is clear and generous: "What makes a good adaptation? It is keeping to the soul of the story and not throwing anything away from the original without good reason. But that good reason can be it’s a new medium. You just have to do it differently."

Sanderson is applying these lessons in real time. His message to fellow authors, screenwriters, and fans is refreshingly practical: passion and fidelity aren’t enough. You have to respect the strengths and limitations of film as its own art form.

Whether you’re a Cosmere devotee waiting for Vin to reach the big screen or simply someone tired of disappointing adaptations, there is plenty to learn from Sanderson and his wise words of wisdom. The video is not just a lecture it’s a roadmap from one of fantasy’s most successful storytellers on how to get it right this time. You can watch the full video with Sanderson below:

And if you’re new to Sanderson’s work, his books are the perfect place to start because the best adaptations, as he reminds us, begin with stories that already have a powerful soul.

Have you read any of his books or works yet? Which one is your favorite? Do you think his big screen adaptations will be a success? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section down below!