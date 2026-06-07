DC Studios' Long-Delayed Wonder Woman TV Series Paradise Lost Gets Creative Team And Possible Release Window

DC Studios' Long-Delayed Wonder Woman TV Series Paradise Lost Gets Creative Team And Possible Release Window

Following James Gunn's assurances that Paradise Lost is in "extreme development," we have a much-needed positive update on the planned Wonder Woman prequel series, including a tentative release window.

News
By JoshWilding - Jun 07, 2026 10:06 AM EST
Filed Under: Wonder Woman

When DC Studios announced its "Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters" slate at the start of 2023, Paradise Lost was easily one of the most surprising reveals.

While both Superman and Batman were promised big-screen reboots, there was no mention of Wonder Woman beyond the series, which wouldn't actually star the Amazon. Few details were revealed beyond it exploring Themyscira's past long before Diana Prince was born, and Supergirl scribe Ana Nogueira has since been tasked with writing a Wonder Woman movie that's reportedly being "fast-tracked."

With The Brave and the BoldThe AuthoritySwamp ThingWaller, and Booster Gold seemingly stuck in development hell—Sgt. Rock has also fallen by the wayside, despite not being part of the initial slate reveal—you'd be forgiven for thinking the same thing has happened to Paradise Lost.

James Gunn previously debunked reports that the show is "dead" by saying it's in "extreme development," and we now have an update pointing to that being the case. 

The Writers Guild of America website has officially listed Kira Snyder (The Handmaid's Tale) and Janet Lin (Bridgerton) as Paradise Lost's writers, confirming a 2024 report that said they were attached to the series. A tentative release window of 2027 - 2028 is also given.

Does this mean Paradise Lost is guaranteed to happen? Well, no, but it's certainly a positive update for a series that looked like it may never happen.

While HBO continues to mine author George R.R. Martin's work for Game of Thrones prequels, sequels, and spin-offs, Paradise Lost could be what the cable network needs in terms of launching a new fantasy series. For most fans, however, Wonder Woman is a much bigger priority.

After DC Studios was launched, filmmaker Patty Jenkins confirmed she won't be back for Wonder Woman 3. While Gal Gadot has claimed to be the DCU's Wonder Woman, insiders debunked the notion, and current rumours point to Andor star Adria Arjona taking on the role in next summer's Man of Tomorrow

"Set in Themyscira, home of the Amazons and birthplace of Wonder Woman," reads Paradise Lost's official logline, "this drama focuses on the genesis and political intrigue of an island of all women."

It was last summer when we first learned of plans for Nogueira to write a Wonder Woman reboot. She's someone Gunn and Peter Safran clearly have a lot of faith in, as this will mark the playwright's third DCU project. 

Nogueira also wrote Teen Titans for DC Studios, which has yet to be officially greenlit. Now, it seems the studio wants the writer to prioritise bringing Diana Prince back to theaters.

Stay tuned for updates as we have them.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 6/7/2026, 10:58 AM
It's great to see a spin-off of a character before seeing the actual character...great decision Gunn.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 6/7/2026, 11:00 AM
Hell yes , inclusión rules !
bobevanz
bobevanz - 6/7/2026, 11:03 AM
Here come the trolls!
ClarkJoeKent
ClarkJoeKent - 6/7/2026, 11:16 AM
That merger date is coming! Gunn sees the writing on the walls! He probably has his WHOLE FAMILY working at DC grifting $ & NOT making any profits or good content. Alex Ross the famed DC artist had to post HIS art of GREEN Lantern to SHOW Gunn what theyre costumes supposed to LOOK LIKE! 😂🙈 Cant Make This Shit Up! While Supergirl tickets aren't selling & cant be given away! Just go to Fandango etc & see🤣🤣🤣 Even Gunn Shills are accepting that NO ONE WANTS THIS FILM. Spiderman will OUT GROSS Supergirl & Man Of Tomorrow TOGWTHER. Gunn Shills will blame EVERYTHING & everyone else except for Gunn & his choices, bad costumes & direction along with a CHATGPT generated script full of forced cringful comedy.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/7/2026, 11:22 AM
If true then going by their resume, this seems like a pretty decent creative team imo..

I wonder if it’ll take some inspiration from the 2 part comic event called “ Paradise Island Lost” in the comics or not?.

I think so and that it’ll focus on the Amazonian civil war between the 2 tribes from the comics where, the Themysciran Amazons and the ones from Bana-Mighdall.

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Anyway , I’m intrigued by this Game Of Thrones-esque series as Gunn described it so I’ll give it a shot if/when it happens (my guess is 2028 but we’ll see)!!.

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