Avengers: Doomsday Toy Leak Reveals Doctor Doom's Powers, Captain America's New Suit, Beast, And More

With excitement for the first Avengers: Doomsday trailer continuing to build, fans are understandably eager to see anything they can from the first half of the upcoming Multiverse Saga finale. Well, we now have some new toys, featuring at least a few intriguing reveals.

Doctor Doom is put front and centre, as is Sam Wilson, who will be wearing a slightly bluer version of the costume he had in last year's Captain America: Brave New World. For some reason, Marvel Studios has moved away from the distinctive white design featured in the comics and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier for a version that's more like what Steve Rogers wore.

We also see that Victor Von Doom will unleash red power blasts, while Thor is seemingly going to make himself a helmet out of yellow lightning (these are just toys, so details like that are best taken with a pinch of salt for the time being).

Figures for The Thing, the Human Torch, and Beast are also on the way, and you'll notice that the latter has the classic X-Men logo on his belt.

With toys now doing the rounds, the floodgates are bound to open, with even more following. We're already hearing rumblings that a Spider-Man figure has been leaked, with past rumours pointing to it being Tobey Maguire's web-slinger, not Tom Holland's.

Leaks like these are to be expected for such a highly anticipated blockbuster, and we can never discount the possibility that they're not exactly accidental.

In related news, there's a pretty wild rumour floating around on social media that Marvel Studios will introduce a new Professor X in Avengers: Secret Wars. Could we meet the MCU's new X-Men in that movie? Well, it is meant to set the stage for a softly rebooted MCU, so we wouldn't be surprised if it happens.

Check out these new Avengers: Doomsday toys below, and stay tuned for more on the movie as we have it.

In Avengers: Doomsday, beloved heroes from three distinct universes will be set on a deadly collision course and face an existential threat unlike anything they’ve ever encountered.

Avengers: Doomsday stars Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Mabel Cadena, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, Lewis Pullman, India Rose Hemsworth, and Wesley Holloway all make their Avengers franchise debuts.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, with Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum.

The Russo Brothers direct Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. The movie is produced by Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, and Jonathan Schwartz, with Callum McDougall serving as executive producer.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18.