X-Men '97 Season 2 Trailer And Poster Introduce New Mutant Heroes And Villains

X-Men '97 returns for its second season next month, and Marvel Television has released a second trailer featuring the show's new and returning heroes and villains in action.

The teaser spotlights X-Men mainstays such as Storm, Rogue, Wolverine and Cyclops, as well as Wolfsbane, Polaris, Strong Guy, Archangel, and other characters that will make up the newly-formed X-Factor and X-Force teams.

We also see more of this season's big bad, Apocalypse, and he looks pretty damn intimidating here.

The new cast members have yet to be announced, but Scream star Neve Campbell is rumoured to be playing Polaris, and Obsession star Michael Johnston recently took to Instagram to reveal that he will provide the voice of Nathan Summers.

Executive producer Larry Houston confirmed that plans are already in place for a fourth season during a recent interview with EW.

"They want everyone to know it's only gonna be a year now between seasons, not two-and-a-quarter years. It's gonna be a year until the next one and a year until the next one [after that]. They are on schedule now."

"One of the reasons they're on schedule is we've gone over, given notes on, responded to not only all the scripts for season 3, all the animatics for season 3, we are in season 4 giving script notes," he added. "So that's how deep they are into the development."

“Whatever forces await, we shall face them together.”



Meet the mutants of Marvel Animation’s #XMen97 Season 2, streaming July 1 only on Disney+. pic.twitter.com/5Oo0tCfMjf — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) June 13, 2026

Your favorite mutants return!



Marvel Animation’s #XMen97 Season 2 streams July 1 only on Disney+. pic.twitter.com/DmTAWda4bJ — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) June 13, 2026

In the Season 1 finale, the team managed to defeat Bastion and prevent Asteroid M from destroying the planet, but in the process, the heroes were somehow transported through time. Some of them encountered a younger En Sabah Nur, and it was heavily implied that Apocalypse will ultimately assemble his Horsemen, which could include a resurrected Gambit.

X-Men ’97 Season 2 continues with the heroic mutant team of X-Men, divided and thrown across different eras in time as they struggle to navigate their return home. Meanwhile, back in the 1990s, suspicious foes and new strains of mutant intolerance are on the rise in the wake of the X-Men’s absence.

The second season of the original animated series features 9 episodes, and the voice cast includes Ross Marquand as Professor X, Matthew Waterson as Magneto, Ray Chase as Cyclops, Jennifer Hale as Jean Grey, Alison Sealy-Smith as Storm, Cal Dodd as Wolverine, Lenore Zann as Rogue, and George Buza as Beast.

The series is executive produced by Brad Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Dana Vasquez-Eberhardt, Julia Lewald, Eric Lewald, Larry Houston, and Beau DeMayo. The supervising producer is Jake Castorena. Episodes were written by JB Ballard, Beau DeMayo, Bailey Moore, Antony Sellitti, Brian Ford Sullivan, and Mariah Wilson. The episodic directors are Emmett Yonemura and Chase Conley.

X-Men '97 season 2 is set to premiere on Disney+ on July 1.