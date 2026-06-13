X-Men '97 Season 2 Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed As Critics Weigh In On First Four Episodes

Following today's new trailer, we have the first reviews for the second season of Marvel Television's animated series, X-Men '97.
Only the first four episodes were made available for critics, but it sounds like Season 2 gets off to a stellar start. A lot of the reviews hail the season as being even better than the first (so far), although a few of the posts aren't quite as glowing.
On the more negative side, the first two episodes are said to be somewhat overstuffed, with too many characters and plotlines.
Even so, X-Men '97 Season 2 is currently sitting at a perfect 100% on Rotten Tomatoes.
In the Season 1 finale, the team managed to defeat Bastion and prevent Asteroid M from destroying the planet, but in the process, the heroes were somehow transported through time. Some of them encountered a younger En Sabah Nur, and it was heavily implied that Apocalypse will ultimately assemble his Horsemen, which could include a resurrected Gambit.
X-Men ’97 Season 2 continues with the heroic mutant team of X-Men, divided and thrown across different eras in time as they struggle to navigate their return home. Meanwhile, back in the 1990s, suspicious foes and new strains of mutant intolerance are on the rise in the wake of the X-Men’s absence.
The second season of the original animated series features 9 episodes, and the voice cast includes Ross Marquand as Professor X, Matthew Waterson as Magneto, Ray Chase as Cyclops, Jennifer Hale as Jean Grey, Alison Sealy-Smith as Storm, Cal Dodd as Wolverine, Lenore Zann as Rogue, and George Buza as Beast.
The series is executive produced by Brad Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Dana Vasquez-Eberhardt, Julia Lewald, Eric Lewald, Larry Houston, and Beau DeMayo. The supervising producer is Jake Castorena. Episodes were written by JB Ballard, Beau DeMayo, Bailey Moore, Antony Sellitti, Brian Ford Sullivan, and Mariah Wilson. The episodic directors are Emmett Yonemura and Chase Conley.
X-Men '97 season 2 is set to premiere on Disney+ on July 1.