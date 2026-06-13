X-Men '97 Season 2 Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed As Critics Weigh In On First Four Episodes

X-Men '97 Season 2 Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed As Critics Weigh In On First Four Episodes

The review embargo for the first four episodes of X-Men '97 season 2 has lifted, and it sounds like the second season is shaping up to be every bit as good as the first...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jun 13, 2026 04:06 PM EST
Filed Under: X-Men '97

Following today's new trailer, we have the first reviews for the second season of Marvel Television's animated series, X-Men '97.

Only the first four episodes were made available for critics, but it sounds like Season 2 gets off to a stellar start. A lot of the reviews hail the season as being even better than the first (so far), although a few of the posts aren't quite as glowing.

On the more negative side, the first two episodes are said to be somewhat overstuffed, with too many characters and plotlines.

Even so, X-Men '97 Season 2 is currently sitting at a perfect 100% on Rotten Tomatoes.

In the Season 1 finale, the team managed to defeat Bastion and prevent Asteroid M from destroying the planet, but in the process, the heroes were somehow transported through time. Some of them encountered a younger En Sabah Nur, and it was heavily implied that Apocalypse will ultimately assemble his Horsemen, which could include a resurrected Gambit.

X-Men ’97 Season 2 continues with the heroic mutant team of X-Men, divided and thrown across different eras in time as they struggle to navigate their return home. Meanwhile, back in the 1990s, suspicious foes and new strains of mutant intolerance are on the rise in the wake of the X-Men’s absence.

The second season of the original animated series features 9 episodes, and the voice cast includes Ross Marquand as Professor X, Matthew Waterson as Magneto, Ray Chase as Cyclops, Jennifer Hale as Jean Grey, Alison Sealy-Smith as Storm, Cal Dodd as Wolverine, Lenore Zann as Rogue, and George Buza as Beast.

The series is executive produced by Brad Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Dana Vasquez-Eberhardt, Julia Lewald, Eric Lewald, Larry Houston, and Beau DeMayo. The supervising producer is Jake Castorena. Episodes were written by JB Ballard, Beau DeMayo, Bailey Moore, Antony Sellitti, Brian Ford Sullivan, and Mariah Wilson. The episodic directors are Emmett Yonemura and Chase Conley.

X-Men '97 season 2 is set to premiere on Disney+ on July 1.

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
X-Men '97 Season 2 Trailer And Poster Introduce New Mutant Heroes And Villains
Related:

X-Men '97 Season 2 Trailer And Poster Introduce New Mutant Heroes And Villains
X-Men '97 Season 2: Obsession Star Michael Johnston Announces That He Will Voice Nathan Summers
Recommended For You:

X-Men '97 Season 2: Obsession Star Michael Johnston Announces That He Will Voice Nathan Summers

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
CrimmLives03
CrimmLives03 - 6/13/2026, 4:57 PM
Shouldn't be long now before Beau Demayo takes to Twitter to start spouting off some more of his rants.
TemporarilyHere
TemporarilyHere - 6/13/2026, 5:00 PM
"Since Disney is not cooperating and I'm under no embargo, X-Men '97 Season 2 doesn't reach the heights of season 1 [...]"

User Comment Image

I swear, the lack of self-awareness certain people have is almost as impressive as their spite's transparency...
RolandD
RolandD - 6/13/2026, 5:24 PM
@TemporarilyHere - He’s not at all bitter.
TemporarilyHere
TemporarilyHere - 6/13/2026, 5:28 PM
@RolandD -

Noooooo, no no no, don't say that... 🤣

User Comment Image
TruePunishment
TruePunishment - 6/13/2026, 5:08 PM
Can't wait for 100 articles of Beau DeMayo taking credit for all the good things this season has, and complaining about this and that.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 6/13/2026, 5:08 PM
Hyped for this; S1 was just so good.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/13/2026, 5:19 PM
Glad to see the positive reactions/reviews for the most part so hopefully that continues moving forward…

However I’m not looking forward to Beau DeMayo’s likely inevitable comments about the season and how whatever he came up with was amazing & what he didn’t was crap essentially like he’s God’s gift to us so [frick]kkk that.

Anyway , X-Men 97 S1 was solid so can’t wait to check out season 2!!.
RolandD
RolandD - 6/13/2026, 5:26 PM
@TheVisionary25 - Whoa! You don’t usually come out swinging like that.😉 Since you don’t, I totally respect what you said.
epc1122
epc1122 - 6/13/2026, 5:20 PM
Can’t wait for the season and my adventures with Superman also sits at 100% on rotten tomatoes. Take it with a grain of salt but still nice to see my favorite properties rated high and liked by others.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/13/2026, 5:25 PM
@epc1122 - same

Honestly it’s so nice having blocked so much of the noise and negativity where you can enjoy this stuff with others who do still like it

I do have to catch up with My Adventures with Superman though.
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 6/13/2026, 5:27 PM
Incomplete episode reviews is still sick to me lol
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/13/2026, 5:30 PM
@MyCoolYoung - I agree , do it episode by episode or the whole season atleast.

I get that RT score can reflect some of the reviews that certain outlets do after the season ends but still.
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 6/13/2026, 5:34 PM
@TheVisionary25 - yup. I think episode by episode is the way. If you get half a season and it’s ok, but it makes more sense after that episode then the review is invalid. If it’s anthology or something like that, cool, but for something like this, I just don’t understand
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 6/13/2026, 5:34 PM

User Comment Image
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 6/13/2026, 5:42 PM
OFF TOPIC

2026 Movie Season Been Just Been Average NO 5 or 4 Stars Movies.

Project Hail Mary was too long and Overhyped.

Obsession I also Found Boring and Overhyped.

Disclosure Day Extremely Boring.

User Comment Image
Batmangina
Batmangina - 6/13/2026, 5:45 PM
Where's the Gay Black Dude quotes shitting on this? What the [frick] is wrong with this site?

User Comment Image

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Auto Racing

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder