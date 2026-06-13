X-Men '97 Season 2 Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed As Critics Weigh In On First Four Episodes

Following today's new trailer, we have the first reviews for the second season of Marvel Television's animated series, X-Men '97.

Only the first four episodes were made available for critics, but it sounds like Season 2 gets off to a stellar start. A lot of the reviews hail the season as being even better than the first (so far), although a few of the posts aren't quite as glowing.

On the more negative side, the first two episodes are said to be somewhat overstuffed, with too many characters and plotlines.

Even so, X-Men '97 Season 2 is currently sitting at a perfect 100% on Rotten Tomatoes.

#XMen97 is absolutely epic! S2 wastes no time throwing us right back into the action and sets up Apocalypse as one of the most diabolical threats we've ever seen in the MCU. Animation and voice acting is top tier and there are a few awesome surprises. The X-Men are back, baby! pic.twitter.com/KumtOTVsni — Rohan Patel (@KingPatel7) June 13, 2026

#XMen97 Season 2 is a BREATHTAKING TRIUMPH! It raises the bar once again with emotionally powerful storytelling, unforgettable action sequences, and stunning visuals. Your favourite mutants have never looked so damn good. Another extraordinary achievement from Marvel Animation. pic.twitter.com/0Bg0u4d9zX — Anthony Gagliardi @ The Movie Podcast (@AJGaliardi) June 13, 2026

The first four episodes of #XMen97 made me eager to see where the series intends to take the remaining episodes — and future seasons. There's a lot of love this season; the animation remains top-tier and the score sublime. pic.twitter.com/j5RNrC4zAj — Maggie Lovitt (@maggieofthetown) June 13, 2026

X-Men '97 season 2 wastes absolutely no time raising the stakes! I watched the first 4 episodes with a big smile plastered on my face as some of my favorite characters were given the time to shine! They perfectly capture just how powerful Apocolypse is. @TheNewtonBros THAT SCORE! pic.twitter.com/HE2eTGvDDW — Tessa Smith - Mama's Geeky (@MamasGeeky) June 13, 2026

The first four episodes of X-MEN '97 Season 2 are stellar! Can't wait to talk about Episode 3! These first four episodes move at break neak pace.#XMen97 pic.twitter.com/oMLhcq5U0N — Brandon Norwood (@bjntweets) June 13, 2026

Since Disney is not cooperating and I'm under no embargo, X-Men '97 Season 2 doesn't reach the heights of season 1 and ironically, the best episodes are written by Beau DeMayo. I don't know if a third season will work as well. pic.twitter.com/1jKOtC8LRT — Demet (@demetherself) June 13, 2026

#XMen97 Season 2 is everything you could want! After seeing the first 4 episodes, I’m reminded just how powerful & emotional this series is, It feels like falling in love with the X-Men all over again! This is the definitive Apocalypse… but prepare to be gutted. pic.twitter.com/7jysdT4cEh — Zach Pope (@ZachhPope) June 13, 2026

#XMen97 Season 2 confidently dives into the darkness of Apocalypse, offering a two-sided coin of what it means to take action through him and Cable.



Check out my review on @TellTaleTV_!https://t.co/hV3ObQrSbZ — Christopher Gallardo (@chrisagwrites) June 13, 2026

While the first 4 episodes of #XMen97 S2 are still X-Cellent, it’s a step down from the S1 start. Splitting the teams and the narratives made it disjointed, yet all of it gets resolved all too quickly too. Still eps 3&4 are incredible! Def want to see more! @MarvelStudios pic.twitter.com/q4lSvuJvmd — The Nerds of Color (@TheNerdsofColor) June 13, 2026

#XMen97Season2 doesn't skip a beat in quality, spirit and message. Saw the first 4 episodes. Animation continues striving, the performances push the characters into higher stakes & connections. Much like S1 there are lines and moments you won't want to miss! #XMen #XMen97 #Marvel pic.twitter.com/m4g8TFC6f7 — Ronin Unchained (@RoninUnchained) June 13, 2026

#XMen97 Season 2 "is a vast improvement on its predecessor, but comes across as overstuffed with characters, despite its relatively straightforward plotlines."



Read our full review: https://t.co/28QvygyJUy pic.twitter.com/oPlbOkzfoR — Feature First 🍿🎬 (@Feature_First) June 13, 2026

“Whatever forces await, we shall face them together.”



Meet the mutants of Marvel Animation’s #XMen97 Season 2, streaming July 1 only on Disney+. pic.twitter.com/5Oo0tCfMjf — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) June 13, 2026

Your favorite mutants return!



Marvel Animation’s #XMen97 Season 2 streams July 1 only on Disney+. pic.twitter.com/DmTAWda4bJ — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) June 13, 2026

In the Season 1 finale, the team managed to defeat Bastion and prevent Asteroid M from destroying the planet, but in the process, the heroes were somehow transported through time. Some of them encountered a younger En Sabah Nur, and it was heavily implied that Apocalypse will ultimately assemble his Horsemen, which could include a resurrected Gambit.

X-Men ’97 Season 2 continues with the heroic mutant team of X-Men, divided and thrown across different eras in time as they struggle to navigate their return home. Meanwhile, back in the 1990s, suspicious foes and new strains of mutant intolerance are on the rise in the wake of the X-Men’s absence.

The second season of the original animated series features 9 episodes, and the voice cast includes Ross Marquand as Professor X, Matthew Waterson as Magneto, Ray Chase as Cyclops, Jennifer Hale as Jean Grey, Alison Sealy-Smith as Storm, Cal Dodd as Wolverine, Lenore Zann as Rogue, and George Buza as Beast.

The series is executive produced by Brad Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Dana Vasquez-Eberhardt, Julia Lewald, Eric Lewald, Larry Houston, and Beau DeMayo. The supervising producer is Jake Castorena. Episodes were written by JB Ballard, Beau DeMayo, Bailey Moore, Antony Sellitti, Brian Ford Sullivan, and Mariah Wilson. The episodic directors are Emmett Yonemura and Chase Conley.

X-Men '97 season 2 is set to premiere on Disney+ on July 1.