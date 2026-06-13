Poison Ivy TV Series Rumored To Be In The Works - But Will It Be Set In the DCU Or Matt Reeves' Batverse?

Poison Ivy TV Series Rumored To Be In The Works - But Will It Be Set In the DCU Or Matt Reeves' Batverse?

Following reports that The Penguin will be a one-off series, a new rumour suggests that a Poison Ivy TV show is in the works. The question is, which universe will the project be set in?

News
By JoshWilding - Jun 13, 2026 12:06 PM EST
Filed Under: The Batman

While The Penguin will seemingly remain a limited series, another of Batman's most iconic foes may be next to step into the spotlight in their own TV series.

According to Jeff Sneider on The Hot Mic, DC Studios is developing a live-action Poison Ivy TV series. We don't have any additional details, and as with any rumour, it would be wise to treat this news with caution until an official announcement is made. However, the character is one with enough history and complexity to lead her own project.

Created by Carmine Infantino and Robert Kanigher in 1966, Pamela Isley debuted in Batman #181 and has gone on to become one of the Dark Knight's most compelling villains. Originally introduced as a seductive eco-terrorist, Poison Ivy has evolved considerably over the decades, often blurring the line between villain and anti-hero.

More recently, her relationship with Harley Quinn and stories revolving around her desire to protect the natural world have helped transform the character into a firm fan favourite. That evolution gives a potential TV series plenty of material to work with, whether it embraces the more fantastical aspects of the comics or takes a grounded approach similar to what we've seen from Matt Reeves' Batverse.

Assuming Sneider's report proves accurate, the biggest question concerns where the show fits. A project set in Reeves' "The Batman Epic Crime Saga" arguably makes the most sense. For what it's worth, that's what the insider seems to be strongly hinting at.

HBO's The Penguin showed us that Gotham's criminal underworld can support compelling stories without Bruce Wayne placed front and centre, and Poison Ivy can offer a very different perspective on the city.

There is, of course, a possibility that the series is being developed for James Gunn and Peter Safran's DCU. However, with Reeves' take on Batman currently getting the spotlight while The Brave and the Bold languishes in development hell, it seems safe to assume this latest project is tied to The Batman and The Penguin rather than the interconnected DCU.

Interestingly, there's still no update on the long-rumoured Mr. Freeze series that was previously rumoured to be in development. Whether that project remains in active development or has fallen by the wayside is TBD.

Directed by Matt Reeves from a script by him and Mattson Tomlin, The Batman Part II stars Robert Pattinson, Scarlett Johansson, Sebastian Stan, Colin Farrell, Andy Serkis, Jeffrey Wright, Charles Dance, Jayme Lawson, Gil Perez-Abraham, Sebastian Koch, and Brian Tyree Henry. 

The Batman Part II is set to be released in theaters on October 1, 2027.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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FireGunn
FireGunn - 6/13/2026, 12:06 PM
Anything but a Batman movie. You know, something people want? This DCU is DOA

Reboot the MCU and DCU
Odonnell23
Odonnell23 - 6/13/2026, 12:18 PM
@FireGunn - hey what’s a vagina smell like?

Troll the trolls
epc1122
epc1122 - 6/13/2026, 12:28 PM
@FireGunn - this sounds like another positive comment of yours and not complaining at all lol
FireGunn
FireGunn - 6/13/2026, 12:29 PM
@Odonnell23 - Your moms smelled like the ocean
FireGunn
FireGunn - 6/13/2026, 12:30 PM
@epc1122 - Go to the "Spider-Man: Brand New Day Promo Art Identifies The Hulk As One Of The Movie's "Spider-Foes""

Article. You'll be surprised at what you find. I doubt you care about that though as you aren't acting in good faith.
epc1122
epc1122 - 6/13/2026, 12:45 PM
@FireGunn - how am I not acting in good faith? Every article I’m on it’s the same thing. I said 99/100 times is a negative comment. The last two articles I was on with your comments, it’s been nasty and same comments. If one article out of 10 is positive, it just proves my point.
Batmangina
Batmangina - 6/13/2026, 12:53 PM
@Odonnell23 - User Comment Image
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 6/13/2026, 12:55 PM
@FireGunn - Reboot the MCU and DCU

User Comment Image
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 6/13/2026, 12:08 PM
I can't see this thing set in Reeves' universe; she's too fantastical of a character to work there. A Catwoman series is far more likely
Repian
Repian - 6/13/2026, 1:06 PM
@TheJok3r - A Selina/Sofia Show with Black Mask as the main villain. He will kill Sofia and Selina will escape, though Sionis will pursue her all the way to Gotham.
User Comment Image
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 6/13/2026, 1:15 PM
@TheJok3r - unless they play her like a Greta thurnburg type and hire Sophia lillis.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 6/13/2026, 12:27 PM
Sure as hell don't see Ivy working in Reeve's universe unless she's just some Eco Terrorist.
Batmangina
Batmangina - 6/13/2026, 12:56 PM
Rumor has it she will be in the 7th hour of Part 2 just before the first action scene.

User Comment Image
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 6/13/2026, 1:15 PM
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