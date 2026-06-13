Poison Ivy TV Series Rumored To Be In The Works - But Will It Be Set In the DCU Or Matt Reeves' Batverse?

While The Penguin will seemingly remain a limited series, another of Batman's most iconic foes may be next to step into the spotlight in their own TV series.

According to Jeff Sneider on The Hot Mic, DC Studios is developing a live-action Poison Ivy TV series. We don't have any additional details, and as with any rumour, it would be wise to treat this news with caution until an official announcement is made. However, the character is one with enough history and complexity to lead her own project.

Created by Carmine Infantino and Robert Kanigher in 1966, Pamela Isley debuted in Batman #181 and has gone on to become one of the Dark Knight's most compelling villains. Originally introduced as a seductive eco-terrorist, Poison Ivy has evolved considerably over the decades, often blurring the line between villain and anti-hero.

More recently, her relationship with Harley Quinn and stories revolving around her desire to protect the natural world have helped transform the character into a firm fan favourite. That evolution gives a potential TV series plenty of material to work with, whether it embraces the more fantastical aspects of the comics or takes a grounded approach similar to what we've seen from Matt Reeves' Batverse.

Assuming Sneider's report proves accurate, the biggest question concerns where the show fits. A project set in Reeves' "The Batman Epic Crime Saga" arguably makes the most sense. For what it's worth, that's what the insider seems to be strongly hinting at.

HBO's The Penguin showed us that Gotham's criminal underworld can support compelling stories without Bruce Wayne placed front and centre, and Poison Ivy can offer a very different perspective on the city.

There is, of course, a possibility that the series is being developed for James Gunn and Peter Safran's DCU. However, with Reeves' take on Batman currently getting the spotlight while The Brave and the Bold languishes in development hell, it seems safe to assume this latest project is tied to The Batman and The Penguin rather than the interconnected DCU.

Interestingly, there's still no update on the long-rumoured Mr. Freeze series that was previously rumoured to be in development. Whether that project remains in active development or has fallen by the wayside is TBD.

Directed by Matt Reeves from a script by him and Mattson Tomlin, The Batman Part II stars Robert Pattinson, Scarlett Johansson, Sebastian Stan, Colin Farrell, Andy Serkis, Jeffrey Wright, Charles Dance, Jayme Lawson, Gil Perez-Abraham, Sebastian Koch, and Brian Tyree Henry.

The Batman Part II is set to be released in theaters on October 1, 2027.