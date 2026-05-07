The Penguin Actor Theo Rossi On Scarecrow Speculation: "Who Knows What Will Happen"

The Penguin actor Theo Rossi has addressed the popular fan theories that his character, Dr. Julian Rush, could ultimately become classic Batman baddie, the Scarecrow.

Rush, an original creation for the show, was introduced as the creepy and obsessive psychiatrist to Cristin Milioti's Sofia Falcone.

Back in 2024, a couple of screenshots from the fourth episode of the HBO series did the rounds online after a fan noticed what looked a lot like the Scarecrow's mask and glove from the Arkham video games in Rush's office.

Between these Easter eggs and the similarities between the show's Bliss narcotic and Jonathan Crane's Fear toxin, many fans speculated that Rush might be revealed as the BatVerse's take on the Scarecrow down the line, possibly in Matt Reeves' The Batman - Part II.

Showrunner Lauren LeFranc has previously shot down the theory, but Rossi himself has now revealed that The Penguin included more Scarecrow references that people didn't pick up on.

"Listen, there was a million different behind-the-scenes things... Who knows what will happen one day," he said when asked if there was ever any talk of making his character the Scarecrow during an interview with The Direct. "But I'm so proud of that show and everyone involved, and it was an incredible show. And I think Cristin [Milioti] is a f---ing G and one of the greatest actors, and [showrunner] Lauren [LeFranc], who put it together, and my buddy Craig Zobel, who directed it. That stuff, those little Easter Eggs throughout are so much that it's funny. There's so many more that people didn't notice and talk about, that's just one of them."

We don't expect Rossi to show up in The Batman sequel rocking Crane's creepy getup, but if The Penguin does return for a second season, LeFranc and Reeves may decide to take Rush down this road. At the very least, his character could serve as a lead-in for the actual Scarecrow.

WOW 🎃 Someone sent me this reddit post, and it shows an Arkham-esque inspired Scarecrow glove, and what appears to be a Scarecrow mask in Julian Rush's office.



I was told by a source a long while back that originally on the production details that Theo Rossi was written as… pic.twitter.com/yYrVBa83Zf — BobaTalks (@BobaTalks) November 15, 2024

Kalina Ivanov, production designer for 'THE PENGUIN', has said that the props possibly alluding to Scarecrow are "open to interpretation." pic.twitter.com/zvki4VGKJV — The Art of The Batman (@thebatfilm) November 16, 2024

The Penguin stars Colin Farrell (Oz Cobb), Cristin Milioti (Sofia Falcone), Rhenzy Feliz (Victor Aguilar), Michael Kelly (Johnny Viti), Shohreh Aghdashloo (Nadia Maroni), Deirdre O’Connell (Francis Cobb), Clancy Brown (Salvatore Maroni), James Madio (Milos Grapa), Scott Cohen (Luca Falcone), Michael Zegen (Alberto Falcone), Carmen Ejogo (Eve Karlo), and Theo Rossi (Dr. Julian Rush).

The eight-episode DC Studios drama series continues The Batman epic crime saga that filmmaker Matt Reeves began with Warner Bros. Pictures’ global blockbuster The Batman, and centers on the character played by Farrell in the film.

The series is executive produced by Matt Reeves, Dylan Clark, Colin Farrell, Lauren LeFranc, who writes and serves as showrunner, Craig Zobel, who directs the first three episodes, and Bill Carraro. Based on characters created for DC by Bob Kane with Bill Finger, the show is produced by Reeves’ 6th & Idaho Productions and Dylan Clark Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, where Reeves and 6th & Idaho are under an overall deal. Daniel Pipski also serves as executive producer.