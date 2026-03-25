THE DRAMA Starring Zendaya & Robert Pattinson Hit With Backlash After Shocking Twist Reveal - SPOILERS

The Drama, the latest movie from A24 and writer/director Kristoffer Borgli, arrives in theaters this weekend, and despite the studio doing its utmost to keep plot details under wraps by restricting early screenings, spoilers have found their way online.

Zendaya (Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Dune: Part Three) and Robert Pattinson (The Batman, Die My Love) star as a couple planning their wedding who get cold feet after a shocking revelation.

The film is being marketed as a "dark comedy," but we can't imagine many people were expecting the big twist to be quite so dark!

Be warned: Major spoilers follow.

A brief synopsis reads: "A happily engaged couple get put to the test when an unexpected revelation sends their wedding week off the rails."

This revelation comes to light during a "what's the worst thing you've ever done" type parlour game, in which Zendaya's character admits to planning a school shooting before ultimately deciding not to go through with the atrocity.

Though no violence is actually depicted on screen, this is obviously a delicate subject matter. The plot point has been condemned by many, including Tom Mauser, whose son Daniel Mauser was killed in the Columbine massacre (more at the link below).

Zendaya had the following to say about the movie and the twist during a recent talk show appearance.

"What’s difficult about even talking about the movie is there is so many different genres (in the film). It is a romantic comedy in many ways but it’s also a drama. Everybody has their own kind of feelings leaving the theatre, especially with the big twist. There’s so many conversations that are had after you watch it.”

You can check out the trailer for The Drama below, along with some reactions to the film and the big reveal.

Zendaya and Robert Pattinson's new film "The Drama" is being marketed as a fun wedding flick ... but TMZ has learned that's a rom-com bait-and-switch -- and a dark plot twist is shocking the hell out of unsuspecting viewers.



Read more: https://t.co/ldlBWxVh2n pic.twitter.com/iTle8hC86x — TMZ (@TMZ) March 19, 2026

Zendaya's "The Drama" is condemned by a parent of a Columbine victim.



Details: https://t.co/0PP2amqXFd pic.twitter.com/TD3jjcxP2e — TMZ (@TMZ) March 24, 2026

I will say this: the twist in The Drama will (understandably) piss some off and the discourse will be putrid but it worked for me. Even when it seems like it can’t be fixed, the film ultimately makes it ring true. This will test our collective media literacy. (And we may fail.) pic.twitter.com/RPn9cm4XN9 — Brandon Lewis (@blewis1103) March 25, 2026

I generally liked The Drama, but be forewarned that it's a VERY dark comedy, even though in some ways it's more mainstream than the filmmaker's previous movie, Dream Scenario... probably cause of its two stars? But don't go in expecting a cute rom-com, as this is NOT that. — Edward Douglas (@EDouglasWW) March 25, 2026