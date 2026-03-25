THE DRAMA Starring Zendaya & Robert Pattinson Hit With Backlash After Shocking Twist Reveal - SPOILERS

The Drama, the latest movie from A24 and writer/director Kristoffer Borgli, arrives in theaters this weekend, and despite the studio doing its utmost to keep plot details under wraps by restricting early screenings, spoilers have found their way online.
Zendaya (Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Dune: Part Three) and Robert Pattinson (The Batman, Die My Love) star as a couple planning their wedding who get cold feet after a shocking revelation.
The film is being marketed as a "dark comedy," but we can't imagine many people were expecting the big twist to be quite so dark!
Be warned: Major spoilers follow.
A brief synopsis reads: "A happily engaged couple get put to the test when an unexpected revelation sends their wedding week off the rails."
This revelation comes to light during a "what's the worst thing you've ever done" type parlour game, in which Zendaya's character admits to planning a school shooting before ultimately deciding not to go through with the atrocity.
Though no violence is actually depicted on screen, this is obviously a delicate subject matter. The plot point has been condemned by many, including Tom Mauser, whose son Daniel Mauser was killed in the Columbine massacre (more at the link below).
Zendaya had the following to say about the movie and the twist during a recent talk show appearance.
"What’s difficult about even talking about the movie is there is so many different genres (in the film). It is a romantic comedy in many ways but it’s also a drama. Everybody has their own kind of feelings leaving the theatre, especially with the big twist. There’s so many conversations that are had after you watch it.”
You can check out the trailer for The Drama below, along with some reactions to the film and the big reveal.