The Batman: Is It Too Late To Bring Robert Pattinson's Caped Crusader Into DC Studios' DCU?

The Batman: Is It Too Late To Bring Robert Pattinson's Caped Crusader Into DC Studios' DCU?

With The Batman: Part II gearing up to begin shooting this summer, can—and should—DC Studios bring Robert Pattinson's Dark Knight into James Gunn's DCU? It might be better than The Brave and the Bold!

Feature Opinion
By JoshWilding - Apr 22, 2026 03:04 PM EST
Filed Under: The Batman

The DCU is still finding its footing, but one decision looms larger than almost any other: what to do with Batman. James Gunn has been clear that The Brave and the Bold, a new take on the Dark Knight, directed by Andy Muschietti and introducing Damian Wayne, is moving forward as the flagship DCU Batman movie.

However, Matt Reeves' The Batman universe, anchored by Robert Pattinson's grounded, noir-soaked Caped Crusader, continues to deliver the strongest reviews and audience goodwill the character has seen in years.

So why force two separate Batmen to coexist when one already works brilliantly?

Below, you'll find five compelling reasons why DC Studios should seriously consider making Pattinson’s Batman the Dark Knight of the main DCU, and why retrofitting his world into the shared universe might be far smarter (and easier) than launching a whole new franchise alongside it.
 

5. It's An Easy Retcon

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The Flash did its best to replace Ben Affleck as Batman, utilising the Multiverse and time travel to have Michael Keaton take his place. Reshoots changed things, of course, and that Dark Knight was swapped out for George Clooney for some reason. 

Despite being a reboot, the DCU is picking and choosing actors and characters from the past, including John Cena's Peacemaker and Viola Davis' Amanda Waller. As a result, it won't be remotely difficult to make it so that Pattinson's Batman is this new shared world's Dark Knight.

There was nothing in The Batman to contradict what Gunn is planning. Retroactively making this franchise the first DCU movie wouldn't be that hard, and the upcoming sequel can start laying the groundwork (by mentioning Superman or Lex Luthor in passing, for example).
 

4. Does Anyone Want A Batman Movie From Andy Muschietti?

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The Flash was a bad movie. Horrible VFX, a terrible, tasteless series of cameos, and a mess of a story (which fails the Flashpoint comics on every level) are just the rotten icing on top of a terrible-tasting cake. 

Andy Muschietti showed a few inventive moments and handled Keaton's return as Batman well, but there's no way he should now be handed a project like The Brave and the Bold. The Flash bombed, and while It: Welcome to Derry redeemed the filmmaker to some extent, whether he's a good fit for the superhero space remains up for debate.

The Brave and the Bold has "potential disaster" written all over it, and Muschietti won't have nostalgia to so heavily rely on with a new Batman. He's just not the right fit, and Gunn can't risk dropping the ball on a character this important with a filmmaker who can't be fully trusted. 
 

3. It's Confusing For Regular Moviegoers

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While moviegoers are smarter than most studios seem to think, it's still confusing to have two different versions of Batman on screen at the same time. Sure, we all know what "Elseworlds" means, but does your dad? How about your sister or grandparents? 

Releasing The Batman: Part II and then following it up two years later with The Brave and the Bold, focusing on a completely different Caped Crusader raising his son as Robin, runs the risk of causing any number of headaches and ultimately diluting both franchises.

Critics and fans alike will also compare them, and having the movies compete in this way—because, in this genre, everything is a competition—feels like a bad move. We just can't see how the DCU would be able to make its Batman that different to the one played by Pattinson. 
 

2. The Batman Is Easily The Best DCEU-Era Movie

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The DC Extended Universe wasn't as bad as some would lead you to believe, but let's face it, that era of storytelling didn't exactly deliver a long list of beloved movies. Wonder Woman is likely to be the only one remembered as a true "classic" when all is said and done. 

Looking outside the DCEU, we have Joker, but that divided opinions (and has been somewhat tainted by Joker: Folie à Deux). Ultimately, The Batman remains easily the best movie released before the DCU relaunch. Superman was stellar, but it doesn't seem likely that Supergirl or Clayface will give The Batman much competition.

With that in mind, why wouldn't DC Studios put the spotlight on Matt Reeves' Bat-Verse? Not only does the franchise have a lot of goodwill, but The Penguin has also been a hit with fans and critics, with Gunn and Peter Safran's involvement with the series widely publicised.
 

1. What It Means For The DCU

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Look, if we get our way and The Batman is incorporated into the DCU, there are going to be some big changes. Gunn will likely have to scrap plans to bring Damian Wayne into the fold and hold off on introducing the Bat-Family...which may upset some fans. 

Reeves will also need to be open to incorporating a wider universe into his stories, but can still keep this franchise relatively standalone. Superman doesn't need to frequently drop in, and Gotham can be a city which is patrolled by just one lone vigilante. 

As for Pattinson, he'll have to be convinced to make at least a few appearances in other projects. However, Batman doesn't have to be a member of the Justice League and can be used very sparingly, treated as more of an urban myth than a publicly known "superhero." After all, Gunn has his Justice Gang, and rumours about Robin showing up in The Batman: Part II continue to swirl...
 

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 4/22/2026, 3:23 PM
Other than the cinematography on The Batman neither of these movies had any impact on me.
dragon316
dragon316 - 4/22/2026, 4:06 PM
@DarthOmega - wasn’t paying attention to cinematography couldn’t notice any scenes with it
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 4/22/2026, 3:26 PM
he's far too serious for Gun's dcucccu univseal universe
User Comment Image
InfinitePunches
InfinitePunches - 4/22/2026, 3:28 PM
Let Reeves finish his trilogy. And by that time, Pattinson can play Batman in the rebooted DCU.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 4/22/2026, 3:28 PM
The Batman was boring and empthy as shit, Gunn's "super""man" was absolute wet dog shit. If you can't get Affleck back, reboot from scratch with zero influence from Gunn and Reeves.
InfinitePunches
InfinitePunches - 4/22/2026, 3:31 PM
@HashTagSwagg - User Comment Image User Comment Image
InfinitePunches
InfinitePunches - 4/22/2026, 3:31 PM
Maybe for Batman Beyond.
Biggums
Biggums - 4/22/2026, 4:03 PM
@InfinitePunches - perfect timing too! Ben's just grayed and depressed enough for that role
Lucasberg
Lucasberg - 4/22/2026, 4:05 PM
@HashTagSwagg - This is just such a losing take. Affleck only looked good.

-His character was written lacking almost all soul and he had a really weak moral compass..I mean he tried to kill Superman based off of logic that a toddler could discern was mistaken.
-my gosh Affleck's acting even was overall mid/ overdone over the course of Snyder's DC movies.

I actually do think that the Snyderverse is the best DC film made to date but if we're talkjing Batman, excluding Adam West, Affleck is in the bottom 3 Batman portrayals on screen over the past 4 decades:

1. Christian Bale
2. Robert Pattinson
3. Michael Keaton
4. Ben Affleck
5. Val Kilmer
6. George Clooney
dragon316
dragon316 - 4/22/2026, 4:08 PM
@HashTagSwagg - that’s funny I feel same about fantastic four movie but people like it support it despit sue being main character in movie getting all attention in movie almsot over power galactus by her self and other members are sidekicks distracting to main villain all people have right right to what they like and don’t like
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 4/22/2026, 3:29 PM
Yes, now stop asking and move on already.
JackDeth
JackDeth - 4/22/2026, 3:35 PM
Yes, it is too late. No, I don't want him. I want a new Batman that fits in the comic-booky DCU. I want a Penguin that carries tricked out umbrellas and a Riddler that isn't just a lame ass incel.
WingDing11
WingDing11 - 4/22/2026, 3:42 PM
YES JOSH YES IT IS, STOP THIS AT ONCE
Biggums
Biggums - 4/22/2026, 3:56 PM
@WingDing11 - stop! Josh has bills too.
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 4/22/2026, 3:53 PM
I do not want this. That last batman movie was kind of terrible.
dragon316
dragon316 - 4/22/2026, 4:05 PM
If he will be main Batman it’s possible look how long we got fantastic four movie same with X-men
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 4/22/2026, 4:08 PM
Batman was 6.5 or 7/10 at most and gunns utter garbage, much like snyders, was so bad it defies the rating system. Who cares?
EscapeMySight
EscapeMySight - 4/22/2026, 4:10 PM
This is absolutely ridiculous and it baffles me that anyone actually wants this.

Reeves' universe doesn't fit at all with what Gunn is doing. It's its own thing. The DCU needs its own Batman.


5. No one is going to buy for one second that The Batman and The Penguin exist in the same world as Gunn's Superman - A universe with established super-powered beings that have been in existence for decades.

4. Muschietti will be fine. He's done more good than bad work, and lets face it, it unfortunately doesn't matter who directs it, it's going to be a Gunn project as much as it is the director's project anyway.

3. No it isn't.

2. Not DCEU.

1. Not gonna happen and I'm incredibly thankful for that.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 4/22/2026, 4:11 PM
Stop. No need for this. This conversation is dead.

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