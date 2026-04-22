The Batman: Is It Too Late To Bring Robert Pattinson's Caped Crusader Into DC Studios' DCU?

The DCU is still finding its footing, but one decision looms larger than almost any other: what to do with Batman. James Gunn has been clear that The Brave and the Bold, a new take on the Dark Knight, directed by Andy Muschietti and introducing Damian Wayne, is moving forward as the flagship DCU Batman movie. However, Matt Reeves' The Batman universe, anchored by Robert Pattinson's grounded, noir-soaked Caped Crusader, continues to deliver the strongest reviews and audience goodwill the character has seen in years. So why force two separate Batmen to coexist when one already works brilliantly? Below, you'll find five compelling reasons why DC Studios should seriously consider making Pattinson’s Batman the Dark Knight of the main DCU, and why retrofitting his world into the shared universe might be far smarter (and easier) than launching a whole new franchise alongside it.

5. It's An Easy Retcon The Flash did its best to replace Ben Affleck as Batman, utilising the Multiverse and time travel to have Michael Keaton take his place. Reshoots changed things, of course, and that Dark Knight was swapped out for George Clooney for some reason. Despite being a reboot, the DCU is picking and choosing actors and characters from the past, including John Cena's Peacemaker and Viola Davis' Amanda Waller. As a result, it won't be remotely difficult to make it so that Pattinson's Batman is this new shared world's Dark Knight. There was nothing in The Batman to contradict what Gunn is planning. Retroactively making this franchise the first DCU movie wouldn't be that hard, and the upcoming sequel can start laying the groundwork (by mentioning Superman or Lex Luthor in passing, for example).



4. Does Anyone Want A Batman Movie From Andy Muschietti? The Flash was a bad movie. Horrible VFX, a terrible, tasteless series of cameos, and a mess of a story (which fails the Flashpoint comics on every level) are just the rotten icing on top of a terrible-tasting cake. Andy Muschietti showed a few inventive moments and handled Keaton's return as Batman well, but there's no way he should now be handed a project like The Brave and the Bold. The Flash bombed, and while It: Welcome to Derry redeemed the filmmaker to some extent, whether he's a good fit for the superhero space remains up for debate. The Brave and the Bold has "potential disaster" written all over it, and Muschietti won't have nostalgia to so heavily rely on with a new Batman. He's just not the right fit, and Gunn can't risk dropping the ball on a character this important with a filmmaker who can't be fully trusted.



3. It's Confusing For Regular Moviegoers While moviegoers are smarter than most studios seem to think, it's still confusing to have two different versions of Batman on screen at the same time. Sure, we all know what "Elseworlds" means, but does your dad? How about your sister or grandparents? Releasing The Batman: Part II and then following it up two years later with The Brave and the Bold, focusing on a completely different Caped Crusader raising his son as Robin, runs the risk of causing any number of headaches and ultimately diluting both franchises. Critics and fans alike will also compare them, and having the movies compete in this way—because, in this genre, everything is a competition—feels like a bad move. We just can't see how the DCU would be able to make its Batman that different to the one played by Pattinson.



2. The Batman Is Easily The Best DCEU-Era Movie The DC Extended Universe wasn't as bad as some would lead you to believe, but let's face it, that era of storytelling didn't exactly deliver a long list of beloved movies. Wonder Woman is likely to be the only one remembered as a true "classic" when all is said and done. Looking outside the DCEU, we have Joker, but that divided opinions (and has been somewhat tainted by Joker: Folie à Deux). Ultimately, The Batman remains easily the best movie released before the DCU relaunch. Superman was stellar, but it doesn't seem likely that Supergirl or Clayface will give The Batman much competition. With that in mind, why wouldn't DC Studios put the spotlight on Matt Reeves' Bat-Verse? Not only does the franchise have a lot of goodwill, but The Penguin has also been a hit with fans and critics, with Gunn and Peter Safran's involvement with the series widely publicised.

