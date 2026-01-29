THE BATMAN Star Paul Dano Breaks His Silence On Quentin Tarantino Criticisms

Filmmaker Quentin Tarantino has become a divisive figure among his Hollywood peers and film fans alike, but his comments about The Batman star Paul Dano last year were deemed a step too far by most.

Appearing on The Bret Easton Ellis podcast to share his top 20 movies of the 21st century, the Pulp Fiction helmer heaped praise on Paul Thomas Anderson's There Will Be Blood, but laid into Dano, specifically. It wasn't just that he didn't enjoy the actor's performance; Tarantino made things personal.

As a reminder, he told the host, "It’s supposed to be a two-hander, but it’s also drastically obvious that it’s not a two-hander. [Dano] is weak sauce, man. He is the weak sister," adding that Dano, in his opinion, is the "weakest f***ing actor in SAG." Tarantino also called him "a weak, weak, uninteresting guy."

The unprovoked attack sparked backlash from fans, filmmakers and actors alike. During a recent 20th anniversary screening of Little Miss Sunshine at this year's Sundance Film Festival, Dano was asked about Tarantino's comments, but was beaten to the punch by co-star Toni Collette.

She responded, "Are we really going there? F*** that guy! He must’ve been high. It was just confusing. Who does that?" Dano chose to take the high ground when it comes to Tarantino, but did later break his silence on the situation by thanking those who spoke up on his behalf.

"That was really nice," The Batman star told Variety. "I was also incredibly grateful that the world spoke up for me so I didn’t have to."

Tarantino has also torn into Loki star Owen Wilson, and doesn't appear concerned with upsetting anyone with his hot takes. While defending Dano, many have pointed out that the director behind movies like Reservoir Dogs, Kill Bill, and Inglourious Basterds failed as an actor before deciding to step behind the camera.

Beyond There Will Be Blood and The Batman, Dano's credits are many. He's received critical acclaim for his work in 12 Years a Slave, Escape at Dannemora, and others. He's also earned nominations for a British Academy Film Award, a Golden Globe Award and two Primetime Emmy Awards.

Will Dano return as Edward Nashton in The Batman Part 2? When we last saw The Riddler, he'd found a new friend in Arkham State Hospital: The Joker. Whether that was meant to set up a role in the sequel is hard to say right now.

The Batman Part 2 is set to be released in theaters on October 1, 2027.