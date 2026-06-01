Masters Of The Universe Clip Reveals More Of Jared Leto's Skeletor And Alison Brie As Evil-Lyn

A new clip from Masters of the Universe has just hit before the movie opens in theaters this weekend, and the spotlight is put squarely on Jared Leto's Skeletor and Alison Brie as Evil-Lyn.

One thing that immediately becomes clear is how campy this adaptation is. Skeletor is very over the top and more comedic than menacing in this latest sneak peek. The same could be said for Evil-Lyn, though that tone appears to be what Amazon MGM Studios was striving for with the reboot.

By embracing the feel of the original He-Man and the Masters of the Universe cartoon from the 1980s, all signs point to us getting a movie that makes longtime fans happy. At the same time, it has the potential to serve as a fun popcorn flick for general audiences this summer.

"We loved [Skeletor], and we wanted to make sure that those things that we loved about him came through on the screen," Masters of the Universe director Travis Knight recently told GamesRadar+. "He was funny, he was strange, he was scary, he was menacing, he looked cool."

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"He was deeply insecure. He was always insulting his underlings. He had a very distinctive voice and a distinctive laugh," the filmmaker continued. "And so making sure that we had all of those things in the character was really important."

We get to see Skeletor "insulting his underlings" and hear his "distinctive laugh" in this latest clip from the movie. While Leto's take on the villain has been praised by critics in early reactions, some have also argued that, like Bane in The Dark Knight Rises, he's not easy to understand.

There are moments in this footage where it's hard to follow what he's saying, but that's seemingly more a result of the effects used to alter Leto's voice than anything in his performance.

Check out this Masters of the Universe clip below (via SFFGazette.com), and let us know what you think in the comments section.

Exclusive clip of Skeletor and Evil-Lyn in the new ‘MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE’ movie.



In theaters on June 5. pic.twitter.com/rVy3LzOXrD — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) June 1, 2026

In Masters of the Universe, Director Travis Knight brings the legendary franchise back to the big screen in this epic live-action adventure. After being separated for 15 years, the Sword of Power leads Prince Adam (Nicholas Galitzine) back to Eternia, where he discovers his home shattered under the fiendish rule of Skeletor (Jared Leto).

To save his family and his world, Adam must join forces with his closest allies, Teela (Camila Mendes) and Duncan/Man-At-Arms (Idris Elba), and embrace his true destiny as He-Man — the most powerful man in the universe.

The supporting cast includes Alison Brie as Evil-Lyn, Morena Baccarin as The Sorceress, James Purefoy as King Randor, Charlotte Riley as Queen Marlena, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson as Fisto, Kojo Attah as Tri-Klops, Sam C. Wilson as Trap Jaw, Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson as Goat Man, Jon Xue Zhang as Ram-Man, Stephen Adentan as Moss Man, James Wilkinson as Mekaneck, and Kristen Wiig as Roboto.

Masters of the Universe opens in UK cinemas on June 3, and arrives in the U.S. on June 5.