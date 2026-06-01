Onslaught Posters Find Adria Arjona Facing An Unstoppable Killer; First Trailer Tomorrow

Onslaught Posters Find Adria Arjona Facing An Unstoppable Killer; First Trailer Tomorrow

The first trailer for Adam Wingard's Onslaught is set to release online tomorrow, and we have a pair of posters featuring star Adria Arjona and the terrifying murder machine known as The Butcher...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jun 01, 2026 06:06 PM EST
Filed Under: Horror
Source: Via FearHQ.com

We haven't had many updates on Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire director Adam Wingard's next project, Onslaught, in quite a while, but the first trailer is now playing in theatres ahead of Backrooms, and A24 has shared a first official look via a pair of posters.

The movie, which stars Adria Arjona (Hitman, Man of Tomorrow) in the lead, is described as an action thriller with horror elements, and sees Wingard re-team with his frequent collaborator Simon Barrett, with whom he previously worked on You’re Next and The Guest. They also co-wrote the script.

Though specific plot details are still under wraps, the film is said to be "a gonzo action horror thriller," with Arjona set to play "a mother who falls back on a particular set of skills in order to protect her loved ones after she runs afoul of a threat that has escaped a secret military base."

Apparently, this threat is an unstoppable killer known as The Butcher, who has been compared to Friday the 13th's Jason Voorhees. One of the posters features a teasing glimpse of the villain standing behind a sheet, while the other spotlights a gun-toting Arjona.

We have a description of the trailer (via Dread Central), and it sounds like the movie, which has drawn comparisons to Wingard's The Guest, lives up to its title.

"The footage is an absolute onslaught of action, violence, and outright ultraviolence. It feels very much in line with the kind of crowd-pleasing mayhem that made Adam Wingard‘s The Guest such a fan favorite, only cranked up to an even bigger scale. The trailer barely pauses for breath, unleashing a barrage of gunfights, explosions, hand-to-hand combat, and bone-crunching brutality. It’s a white-knuckle rush packed with guns blazing in every direction and one insane action beat after another. If you’re a fan of Wingard‘s work, this looks like exactly the kind of movie you’ve been waiting for."

Aaron Ryder and Andrew Swett produce under their Ryder Picture Company banner alongside A24, and Alexander Black for Lyrical Media. Wingard and manager Jeremy Platt also produce, via their new shingle Breakaway Civilization, along with Barrett.

Onslaught also stars Dan Stevens (The Guest, Cuckoo, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire), Michael Biehn (Aliens, The Terminator), Rebecca Hall (The Night House, Godzilla vs. Kong), Eric Wareheim (Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job!), Reginald VelJohnson (Die Hard), and UFC champion Alex Pereira, who reportedly plays The Butcher.

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
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WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 6/1/2026, 6:03 PM
unstoppable killer?
it's either Jason or Donald
captainwalker
captainwalker - 6/1/2026, 6:17 PM
@WEAPONXOXOXO - Or Netanyahu
DocSpock
DocSpock - 6/1/2026, 6:22 PM
@captainwalker -

Or the death cult of islam.
darthderp
darthderp - 6/1/2026, 6:05 PM
Saw the trailer before Backrooms and doesn't look half bad. Definite popcorn flick as long as you don't expect too much as far as storyline. The unstoppable killers are "programmed perfect soldiers", but the way they do them is pretty friggen cool looking. Something right out of COD.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/1/2026, 6:19 PM
@darthderp - that’s cool.

How was Backrooms?.

I have heard somewhat mixed things about it in my corners of the internet.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/1/2026, 6:15 PM
I kinda dig those posters tbh!!.

Honestly , all I needed was the comparison to “The Guest” which is an underrated film imo…

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However with Dan Stevens apparently in this , it makes me wonder if this isn’t some pseudo-sequel to that with him appearing as “David” in the film?.

Anyway , looking forward to the trailer!!.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 6/1/2026, 6:25 PM

I doubt this will be very good, but I'm gonna watch it anyway.

Hot chick vs killer monster alien demonic robot whatever thingie. Bring it on!!

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