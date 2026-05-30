UPDATE: Onslaught: First Look At Adam Wingard's Action Horror Movie Starring Adria Arjona Leaks Online

We haven't had many updates on Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire director Adam Wingard's next project, Onslaught, in quite a while, but the first trailer for the action horror movie is now playing in theatres ahead of Backrooms.

The A24 project, which stars Adria Arjona (Hitman, Man of Tomorrow) in the lead, is described as an action thriller with horror elements, and sees Wingard re-team with his frequent collaborator Simon Barrett, who he previously worked with on You’re Next and The Guest. They also co-wrote the script.

Though specific plot details are still under wraps, the film is said to be "a gonzo action horror thriller," with Arjona set to play "a mother who falls back on a particular set of skills in order to protect her loved ones after she runs afoul of a threat that has escaped a secret military base."

Apparently, this threat is an unstoppable killer who has been compared to Friday the 13th's Jason Voorhees.

We have a description of the trailer (via Dread Central), and it sounds like the movie lives up to its title.

"The footage is an absolute onslaught of action, violence, and outright ultraviolence. It feels very much in line with the kind of crowd-pleasing mayhem that made Adam Wingard‘s The Guest such a fan favorite, only cranked up to an even bigger scale. The trailer barely pauses for breath, unleashing a barrage of gunfights, explosions, hand-to-hand combat, and bone-crunching brutality. It’s a white-knuckle rush packed with guns blazing in every direction and one insane action beat after another. If you’re a fan of Wingard‘s work, this looks like exactly the kind of movie you’ve been waiting for."

The full teaser has not leaked, but we do have a few seconds of footage and some screenshots featuring Drew Starkey's character.

Algumas cenas do Drew Starkey em “ ONSLAUGHT “, o trailer está sendo exibido nos cinemas. 🩶 pic.twitter.com/VpnbmDwtoa — Drew Starkey Info • Fã-site (@DrewStarkeyInfo) May 29, 2026

Trecho das cenas de Drew Starkey no trailer do filme “ ONSLAUGHT “, lembrando que o trailer está sendo exibido nos cinemas. 🤍 pic.twitter.com/Drmlx2N8VQ — Drew Starkey Info • Fã-site (@DrewStarkeyInfo) May 29, 2026

Update: Most of the teaser has now leaked, giving us a first look at Arjona's character in action.

Watching this in theaters was everything! pic.twitter.com/l8niDuUMvk — Radwaa ⭐️ (@Starkeyland) May 30, 2026

Aaron Ryder and Andrew Swett produce under their Ryder Picture Company banner alongside A24, and Alexander Black for Lyrical Media. Wingard and manager Jeremy Platt also produce, via their new shingle Breakaway Civilization, along with Barrett.

Onslaught also stars Dan Stevens (The Guest, Cuckoo, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire), Michael Biehn (Aliens, The Terminator), Rebecca Hall (The Night House, Godzilla vs. Kong), Eric Wareheim (Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job!), Reginald VelJohnson (Die Hard), and UFC champion Alex Pereira, who reportedly plays an unstoppable villain known as The Butcher.