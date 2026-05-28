Spider-Man: Brand New Day Is "Focused On The Classic Elements Of Spider-Man," Reveals Kevin Feige

When Marvel Studios finally got to bring Peter Parker into the MCU in 2016's Captain America: Civil War, the web-slinger underwent some major changes. There was no origin story, for starters, while Spidey found himself heading into battle wearing a technologically advanced suit created by Tony Stark.

After squaring off The Vulture as a Friendly Neighborhood superhero in Queens, the stakes rose significantly from there, whether it was stopping Mysterio from taking over the world, a battle on Titan with Thanos, or an epic team-up to save the Multiverse.

In contrast, Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be a street-level tale, bringing the wall-crawler more in line with his comic book counterpart.

Talking to Empire Online, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige said, "It is the first Spider-Man film that we’ve made in the MCU that is focused on the classic elements of Spider-Man. He’s doing the Spidey thing of living in a rather sad, small apartment, listening to the police scanner and going out and using his great power responsibly."

Doctor Strange's spell at the end of 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home made it so that no one remembers who Peter is. Now, with no friends or family, all he has is Spider-Man.

Director Destin Daniel Cretton explained, "He is dedicating his entire existence to his job. That’s the core theme that I find incredibly relatable. I think most people at certain points in our lives have gone through loss. At least for me, and I think for many people, the result can be: 'Screw it. I’m just going to work. I’m going to do nothing else but work.' That’s obviously not the most healthy state."

Spider-Man franchise producer Amy Pascal concurred, adding, "[Brand New Day] is a more internal movie, and the bigness of it is emotional, not worlds exploding."

We don't know whether Tom Holland's Spider-Man will factor into the next Avengers movies, Doomsday and Secret Wars, but it's looking increasingly unlikely given that Marvel Studios is looking to ground the webbed wonder as one of New York's vigilantes.

Check out a new still from Spider-Man: Brand New Day below.

EXCLUSIVE💥



Spider-Man: Brand New Day is the first MCU film to centre the “classic elements” of Spidey, says Kevin Feige.



“[He’s] living in a rather sad, small apartment,” he tells Empire, “going out and using his great power responsibly.”



READ MORE: https://t.co/Aavpvy66Vs pic.twitter.com/CG4c51uU8q — Empire (@empiremagazine) May 28, 2026

Following the record-breaking success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Spider-Man: Brand New Day begins a brand new chapter for Peter Parker and Spider-Man. Four years have passed since the events of No Way Home, and Peter is now an adult and living alone after erasing himself and the memories of him from those he loves.

In a New York that no longer knows his name, he has devoted himself wholeheartedly to protecting his city as Spider-Man full-time. But as the demands on him grow, he is put under increasing pressure. This triggers an unexpected physical change that threatens his existence, while a strange wave of crime emerges - and gives rise to one of the most dangerous threats he has ever faced.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo.

The movie is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters on July 31, 2026.