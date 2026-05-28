Spider-Man: Brand New Day Is "Focused On The Classic Elements Of Spider-Man," Reveals Kevin Feige

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Is &quot;Focused On The Classic Elements Of Spider-Man,&quot; Reveals Kevin Feige

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige, producer Amy Pascal, and director Destin Daniel Cretton have revealed new Spider-Man: Brand New Day details as a new still from the movie swings online.

News
By JoshWilding - May 28, 2026 01:05 PM EST
Source: Empire Online

When Marvel Studios finally got to bring Peter Parker into the MCU in 2016's Captain America: Civil War, the web-slinger underwent some major changes. There was no origin story, for starters, while Spidey found himself heading into battle wearing a technologically advanced suit created by Tony Stark.

After squaring off The Vulture as a Friendly Neighborhood superhero in Queens, the stakes rose significantly from there, whether it was stopping Mysterio from taking over the world, a battle on Titan with Thanos, or an epic team-up to save the Multiverse. 

In contrast, Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be a street-level tale, bringing the wall-crawler more in line with his comic book counterpart. 

Talking to Empire Online, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige said, "It is the first Spider-Man film that we’ve made in the MCU that is focused on the classic elements of Spider-Man. He’s doing the Spidey thing of living in a rather sad, small apartment, listening to the police scanner and going out and using his great power responsibly."

Doctor Strange's spell at the end of 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home made it so that no one remembers who Peter is. Now, with no friends or family, all he has is Spider-Man. 

Director Destin Daniel Cretton explained, "He is dedicating his entire existence to his job. That’s the core theme that I find incredibly relatable. I think most people at certain points in our lives have gone through loss. At least for me, and I think for many people, the result can be: 'Screw it. I’m just going to work. I’m going to do nothing else but work.' That’s obviously not the most healthy state."

Spider-Man franchise producer Amy Pascal concurred, adding, "[Brand New Day] is a more internal movie, and the bigness of it is emotional, not worlds exploding."

We don't know whether Tom Holland's Spider-Man will factor into the next Avengers movies, Doomsday and Secret Wars, but it's looking increasingly unlikely given that Marvel Studios is looking to ground the webbed wonder as one of New York's vigilantes.

Check out a new still from Spider-Man: Brand New Day below.

Following the record-breaking success of Spider-Man: No Way HomeSpider-Man: Brand New Day begins a brand new chapter for Peter Parker and Spider-Man. Four years have passed since the events of No Way Home, and Peter is now an adult and living alone after erasing himself and the memories of him from those he loves.

In a New York that no longer knows his name, he has devoted himself wholeheartedly to protecting his city as Spider-Man full-time. But as the demands on him grow, he is put under increasing pressure. This triggers an unexpected physical change that threatens his existence, while a strange wave of crime emerges - and gives rise to one of the most dangerous threats he has ever faced.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo. 

The movie is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters on July 31, 2026.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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SpideyPuffsMJ
SpideyPuffsMJ - 5/28/2026, 1:34 PM
About time! I am very excited for this movie but still unsure why some of the creative decisions were made in the first place for MCU Spidey. No Uncle Ben whatsoever, no Mary Jane Watson, no Osborns, no Eddie, no photography job, etc.
ThorArms
ThorArms - 5/28/2026, 1:38 PM
@SpideyPuffsMJ - The way they've developed the character so far makes it very difficult for him to ever get into photography, would feel so shoehorned in
RolandD
RolandD - 5/28/2026, 1:41 PM
@SpideyPuffsMJ - Agreed . I am not sure why those decisions were made and yet he fully seemed like Peter to me.
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 5/28/2026, 1:35 PM
If the “bigness” of it is emotional are the trailers overselling it? It seems pretty big in scale to me
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/28/2026, 1:41 PM
@MyCoolYoung - it can be big in scale too but doesn’t have to be world saving or world ending as he says.
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 5/28/2026, 1:47 PM
@TheVisionary25 - that was Amy but true
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/28/2026, 1:53 PM
@MyCoolYoung - oops

I thought it was Destin.
hue66
hue66 - 5/28/2026, 1:39 PM
Does he have an actual job as in employment?
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 5/28/2026, 1:48 PM
why would he NOT be in the next Avengers movies? they don't know who Peter Parker is, but they know who Spiderman is... plus it would be very dumb NOT to include your most popular character in the 2 biggest movies coming out; so im calling bullsh*t on that.

Anyways, i like the street level hero and hope this movie is great
Thebronxknight
Thebronxknight - 5/28/2026, 1:48 PM
Spider-Noir was great, if this movie and the season 2 of Friendly Neighborhood are also good, this would be a phenomenal year for Spiderman.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/28/2026, 1:56 PM
Sounds good imo!!.

Peter has nothing else in his life right now so it makes sense he would just completely dive into being Spider Man which begins to affect his well being…

I wouldn’t be surprised if this “mutation” that he’s going through is psychosomatic akin to Spider Man 2 where it’s due to the stress & toll of his crime fighting escapades aswell as just the loneliness which is affecting his mental health hence him becoming more “spider” then “man” since Peter is ignoring the latter part of himself.

Anyway whatever it is , the movie seems good imo so can’t wait to check it out!!.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 5/28/2026, 2:03 PM
User Comment Image
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 5/28/2026, 2:09 PM
Haven't trusted feige since endgame to be honest
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 5/28/2026, 2:34 PM
@SteviesRightFoo - Many of us haven't. Surprised how many chances he has been given to turn it around.
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 5/28/2026, 2:33 PM
Street Level Story fans are eating really good right now. I love to see it.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 5/28/2026, 2:35 PM
Better late than never I suppose
Methos5000
Methos5000 - 5/28/2026, 2:39 PM
Spider-man in the comics has always been a mix of the street level with the wider Marvel U. I had no problem with his MCU origins. It's not practical for a 15 year old to work as a photographer for a major newspaper in a modern setting.
MonkeyBot
MonkeyBot - 5/28/2026, 3:00 PM
"It is the first Spider-Man film that we’ve made in the MCU that is focused on the classic elements of Spider-Man. He’s doing the Spidey thing of living in a rather sad, small apartment, listening to the police scanner and going out and using his great power responsibly."


[frick] yeah.

That last scene in No Way Home gave me such a good feeling. Glad that its finally Spider-man being Spider-Man

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