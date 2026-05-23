Spider-Man: Brand New Day TV Spot Includes Improved VFX And New Backgrounds Following First Teaser

Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters a little over two months from now, and a new international TV spot shows some major improvements to the movie's visuals.

The colour palette is much brighter, with the web-slinger's new suit now jumping off the screen in scenes that already looked pretty impressive. Web-shooters have been added to the scene where he hits the side of a bus, and the background of his clash with Tarantula is far more detailed.

The sun has been added to that, while a generic New York City skyline has been swapped out for a far more iconic version, which includes the Manhattan Bridge.

It was previously reported that Sony had to rush to get a teaser trailer ready in time, so to see Spider-Man: Brand New Day continue to improve in this way is undeniably exciting. Trailers frequently use temporary VFX or unfinished shots, meaning all of these moments are likely to look quite a bit different in theaters later this summer.

In April, Tom Holland confirmed that he was in London for additional photography, which, while "really, really fun," wasn't necessarily being done because the wall-crawler's MCU return isn't working in its current form.

Instead, it's meant to enhance what filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton has already shot. "I can positively say that the stuff we’re doing, we don’t need," Holland explained. "The movie works and sings as it is. We’re just adding the icing on the cake in certain areas."

"We’re finding some ways to add a little bit more humor," he continued. "We’re layering in a villain plotline in a new way and some really fun stuff."

There's no new Spider-Man: Brand New Day footage in the promo below, but it's well worth a watch, even if it's just to see how many changes you can spot.

Novo Spot de Spider-Man: Brand New Day.



Parece mais polido e bem melhor finalizado.



Ainda tem uma frase nova: "Essa é a minha responsabilidade." CINEMA pic.twitter.com/5QUzT7uy5b — mdk (@notmdkzin) May 23, 2026

Following the record-breaking success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Spider-Man: Brand New Day begins a brand new chapter for Peter Parker and Spider-Man. Four years have passed since the events of No Way Home, and Peter is now an adult and living alone after erasing himself and the memories of him from those he loves.

In a New York that no longer knows his name, he has devoted himself wholeheartedly to protecting his city as Spider-Man full-time. But as the demands on him grow, he is put under increasing pressure. This triggers an unexpected physical change that threatens his existence, while a strange wave of crime emerges - and gives rise to one of the most dangerous threats he has ever faced.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo.

The movie is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters on July 31, 2026.