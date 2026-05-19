Spider-Man: Brand New Day Star Tom Holland Announces Summer Movie Season In New Promo

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Star Tom Holland Announces Summer Movie Season In New Promo

Fandango has shared a teaser for Spider-Man: Brand New Day (no new footage, unfortunately), featuring star Tom Holland welcoming audiences to 2026's summer movie season...

News
By MarkCassidy - May 19, 2026 10:05 AM EST

Summer movie season is officially here (Disney's The Mandalorian and Grogu arrives this weekend), and Fandango has shared a teaser featuring Spider-Man: Brand New Day star Tom Holland (Peter Parker) inviting audiences to share in the big-screen experience ahead of the latest solo Spidey adventure's release this July.

The teaser doesn't feature any new footage, unfortunately, ending with the last few seconds of the first trailer.

A second trailer should be with us fairly soon, but for now, scooper MTTSH has shared a post about the movie's post-credits scene, which is said to be "one of the biggest in the MCU"

We don't have any more details (there's a chance this is purely engagement bait, anyway), but there have been whispers that Brand New Day's stinger could feature the debut of the MCU's new Scott Summers, aka Cyclops, who has been searching for his teammate/girlfriend Jean Grey (Sadie Sink).

We wouldn't put too much stock in this, but we wouldn't be surprised if the post-credits scene did set up some massive MCU events to come, either in Avengers: Doomsday, Secret Wars, or possibly even The Mutant Saga.

Following the record-breaking success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Spider-Man: Brand New Day begins a brand new chapter for Peter Parker and Spider-Man. Four years have passed since the events of No Way Home, and Peter is now an adult and living alone after erasing himself and the memories of him from those he loves. In a New York that no longer knows his name, he has devoted himself wholeheartedly to protecting his city as Spider-Man full-time.

But as the demands on him grow, he is put under increasing pressure. This triggers an unexpected physical change that threatens his existence, while a strange wave of crime emerges - and gives rise to one of the most dangerous threats he has ever faced.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor. The cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando and Mark Ruffalo.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set to hit theaters on July 31, 2026.

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
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NGFB
NGFB - 5/19/2026, 10:34 AM
Studios are pretty much begging us to go out to the movies.
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 5/19/2026, 10:45 AM
@NGFB - When Marvel Studios Spider-Man: Brand New Day tickets go on sale..........

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FireGunn
FireGunn - 5/19/2026, 10:45 AM
@NGFB - They aren't doing enough begging actually. Modern marketing is awful
dragon316
dragon316 - 5/19/2026, 10:49 AM
@FireGunn - dragonball super hero’s had no marketing that became number one in theaters made profit
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 5/19/2026, 10:51 AM
@FireGunn - How much do you think Marvel Studios Spider-Man: Brand New Day will make at the Box Office?
FireGunn
FireGunn - 5/19/2026, 10:56 AM
@dragon316 - That movie made 100 million and has no competition
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 5/19/2026, 10:57 AM
@NGFB - Say what you will about AI, but when small independent companies are able to use AI to help make films that look almost as good if not better than the big boys, studios will be in real trouble. That could force them to keep quality control high
NGFB
NGFB - 5/19/2026, 11:02 AM
@Bucky74 - Right. Curious to see how studios and theater chains will handle that.
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 5/19/2026, 10:34 AM
Marvel Studios Hulk VS Spider-Man will be EPIC on Steroids. Bigger than Captain America vs Iron-Man. Bigger than Superman vs Batman.

Truely Historic

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dragon316
dragon316 - 5/19/2026, 10:50 AM
He’s not wrong stories are always same goood vs bad all that’s different is characters in them fight goood vs bad
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 5/19/2026, 11:01 AM
I’ve been to the moves so many goddamn times this year already I’m about to hit Cinemark platinum status in June(last 2 years I didn’t get it until December). It’s not like there are tons of bangers, but love going to the moves with the fam! Most recently saw MK2 and Sheep Detectives in the same week. No regrets.
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 5/19/2026, 11:02 AM
Holy crap! There's a Spider-Man movie coming out soon?!!! And the Hulk is in it? This is the first I'm hearing of it.

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WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 5/19/2026, 11:17 AM
@WEAPONXOXOXO - Come on. I want to hear from the old farts like me. Who's got this issue?
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 5/19/2026, 11:08 AM
Ill be there day 1 but the blockbuster movies lately are not worth going to the theater for. So far, ive only watched PHM and Mario. Skipped Michael, Prada and MK2. Ive seen Ne Zha 2 more last year than ive seen a movie at this point this year

Was looking froward to Sheep Detectives but my local theater removed it after week 1 😅
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 5/19/2026, 11:11 AM
What I would like to see is them move Spider-Man: Brand New Day UP to July 1, 2026. For a Long Fourth July Weekend Release.

EPIC! EPIC! EPIC!

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TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/19/2026, 11:12 AM
That’s cool though technically the Devil Wears Prada 2 started the summer movie season but i guess The Mandalorian & Grogu is a more traditional blockbuster hence i can see why some consider it the “official” starting point.

Also that MTTSH tweet is about as vague and clickbaity that you can get , my god…

Anyway , looking forward to the second trailer for BND soon since the movie seems good imo (most likely it’s gonna be with MOTU)!!.
DiegoMD
DiegoMD - 5/19/2026, 11:13 AM
That sweater looks like Bullseye's suit!
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 5/19/2026, 11:22 AM
Yea yea yea...Almost time to drop that next trailer!

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