Spider-Man: Brand New Day Star Tom Holland Announces Summer Movie Season In New Promo

Summer movie season is officially here (Disney's The Mandalorian and Grogu arrives this weekend), and Fandango has shared a teaser featuring Spider-Man: Brand New Day star Tom Holland (Peter Parker) inviting audiences to share in the big-screen experience ahead of the latest solo Spidey adventure's release this July.

The teaser doesn't feature any new footage, unfortunately, ending with the last few seconds of the first trailer.

A second trailer should be with us fairly soon, but for now, scooper MTTSH has shared a post about the movie's post-credits scene, which is said to be "one of the biggest in the MCU"

We don't have any more details (there's a chance this is purely engagement bait, anyway), but there have been whispers that Brand New Day's stinger could feature the debut of the MCU's new Scott Summers, aka Cyclops, who has been searching for his teammate/girlfriend Jean Grey (Sadie Sink).

We wouldn't put too much stock in this, but we wouldn't be surprised if the post-credits scene did set up some massive MCU events to come, either in Avengers: Doomsday, Secret Wars, or possibly even The Mutant Saga.

NEW: Tom Holland officially welcomes audiences from around the world to the 2026 Summer Movie Season. #SpiderMan Brand New Day hits theaters this July.

- via @Fandango pic.twitter.com/8nNgEYD62Q — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) May 19, 2026

Following the record-breaking success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Spider-Man: Brand New Day begins a brand new chapter for Peter Parker and Spider-Man. Four years have passed since the events of No Way Home, and Peter is now an adult and living alone after erasing himself and the memories of him from those he loves. In a New York that no longer knows his name, he has devoted himself wholeheartedly to protecting his city as Spider-Man full-time.

But as the demands on him grow, he is put under increasing pressure. This triggers an unexpected physical change that threatens his existence, while a strange wave of crime emerges - and gives rise to one of the most dangerous threats he has ever faced.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor. The cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando and Mark Ruffalo.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set to hit theaters on July 31, 2026.