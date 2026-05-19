Masters Of The Universe "I Have The Power!" Clip Revealed As Dolph Lundgren Breaks Silence On Cameo Rumors

Masters Of The Universe &quot;I Have The Power!&quot; Clip Revealed As Dolph Lundgren Breaks Silence On Cameo Rumors

A new clip has been released from Masters of the Universe, featuring Nicholas Galitzine's transformation into He-Man. Dolph Lundgren, meanwhile, has revealed whether he has a cameo role.

News
By JoshWilding - May 19, 2026 10:05 AM EST
Source: Toonado.com

We're still weeks away from Masters of the Universe's theatrical release, but the world premiere took place in Hollywood last night, and the reboot's stars were on hand to discuss bringing Eternia back to the big screen. 

Among them was Dolph Lundgren, the lead of 1987's Masters of the Universe. The actor himself has repeatedly teased a cameo, and has now confirmed that he does appear in filmmaker Travis Knight's new take on the iconic franchise.

Speaking with Variety (in a now-deleted video posted on X) at the premiere, Lundgren said, "I'm in it. I have a small role. At some point in the movie, when he needs some crucial advice, I show up, and I give it to him when he needs it the most."

The actor continued, "It was surreal working on it because it was like talking to a younger version of myself."

For some of you, this news won't come as a surprise, and you can read a full description of Lundgren's cameo here if you missed it. 

A new clip from Masters of the Universe has also been released. In that, Nicholas Galitzine's Adam is shown transforming into He-Man after saying the iconic, "I have the power!" line. Many fans have said that this is like seeing the cartoon come to life, which appears to have been Knight's goal with his new take on the property.

In an interview with ScreenRant, the filmmaker teased his plans for a potential Masters of the Universe 2:

"In terms of where we could go from here, of course, you always are imagining, and there are things that I wanted to put in this movie that we weren't able to do, things I'd like to explore, characters, deeper aspects of some of these characters that we'd like to explore. I think about what happens next for Adam. Where's the next stage of his life take him now that he's properly He-Man? What does that mean?"

"And at the essence of it is relationships. It's always about relationships for me. And so how do those relationships evolve moving forward? Ultimately, this stuff is not in our hands. So as much as we would like to tell more of these stories, if the world doesn't want them, we won't tell them. But if the world demands more of them, we'd be very lucky to be able to tell more stories in this universe."

Check out that new clip from Masters of the Universe in the player below (via Toonado.com).

In Masters of the Universe, Director Travis Knight brings the legendary franchise back to the big screen in this epic live-action adventure. After being separated for 15 years, the Sword of Power leads Prince Adam (Nicholas Galitzine) back to Eternia, where he discovers his home shattered under the fiendish rule of Skeletor (Jared Leto).

To save his family and his world, Adam must join forces with his closest allies, Teela (Camila Mendes) and Duncan/Man-At-Arms (Idris Elba), and embrace his true destiny as He-Man — the most powerful man in the universe.

The supporting cast includes Alison Brie as Evil-Lyn, Morena Baccarin as The Sorceress, James Purefoy as King Randor, Charlotte Riley as Queen Marlena, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson as Fisto, Kojo Attah as Tri-Klops, Sam C. Wilson as Trap Jaw, Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson as Goat Man, Jon Xue Zhang as Ram-Man, Stephen Adentan as Moss Man, James Wilkinson as Mekaneck, and Kristen Wiig as Roboto.

Masters of the Universe opens in theaters on June 5.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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SummersEssex
SummersEssex - 5/19/2026, 10:24 AM
But is it going to be a GOOD cameo?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/19/2026, 10:29 AM
@SummersEssex - on paper it sounds like a good one but we’ll see…

I like the idea of Lundgren’s character giving Adam advice when he needs it as a nice passing of the torch or Power sword so to speak.

I’m still hoping he’s playing King Grayskull.

User Comment Image
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 5/19/2026, 10:24 AM
Dolph is awesome. His films are a part of my childhood hood. I seem to remember him being given 6 months to live when he was diagnosed with cancer and he beat it. They don’t make men like that anymore.

I have high hopes for He Man and hope that stupid “He/him” ridiculousness was meant to be funny (although the toxic masculinity BS was also concerning). We’ll know in a few weeks. If they went that route it will bomb (most are sick of the stupidity). If it’s a fun adventure it may have legs. Or it could be good and still fail to resonate.
Biggums
Biggums - 5/19/2026, 10:49 AM
@Bucky74 - ya! Dolph's got that renaissance thing; the biochem degree, modeling, universal soldier, grâce Jones!
Didn't know of the cancer bout though
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 5/19/2026, 10:53 AM
@Biggums - I actually forgot he graduated MIT and is a certified genius. Talk about a renaissance man!
bobevanz
bobevanz - 5/19/2026, 10:25 AM
It would've been a nice surprise but they're really wanting as much money for OW as possible to leg out. Ultimately it needs to be a good movie
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 5/19/2026, 10:25 AM
I'm there day one
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/19/2026, 10:35 AM
That clip while short was still cool imo…

I especially like the lighting and visuals of Adam’s transformation into He-Man (the silhouette of Castle Grayskull in the back as he says “I Have The Power” is a neat touch too).

Also that music with the electric guitar rocks!!.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 5/19/2026, 10:40 AM
Did I just see an IMPACT FRAME??
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vegetaray
vegetaray - 5/19/2026, 10:43 AM
Just tell me if they play the original theme at any point in the movie…I’m already sold on it at this point.
Biggums
Biggums - 5/19/2026, 10:53 AM
Doubt the majority would care, let alone recognize the guy. Good callback to the fans, if done tastefully og
IronMan616
IronMan616 - 5/19/2026, 11:16 AM
I'm hoping Pig-Boy is in fact in it.
Ha1frican
Ha1frican - 5/19/2026, 11:24 AM
Must not be tracking well if that’s the moment the chose to show off, that’s probably the third act
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/19/2026, 11:44 AM
@Ha1frican - it’s tracking decent but not great

https://deadline.com/2026/05/box-office-scary-movie-masters-of-the-universe-projection-1236905145/

I’m thinking moreso beginning or end of second act.

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