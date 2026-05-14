Masters Of The Universe Character Posters Spotlight The Movie's Lead Heroes And Villains

The main cast of this summer's Masters of the Universe gets the spotlight in 18 must-see character posters. As we first explained on Toonado.com, many of them have only been glimpsed in trailers and TV spots before now, so getting to see The Sorceress in all her glory, for example, is undeniably exciting.

Only time will tell how good this movie is, but there's no denying that the character designs do right by the beloved animated series. While there's the odd modern twist, most look like they've jumped straight from animation into our world.

Starting with the heroes, the posters put the spotlight on He-Man (Nicholas Galitzine), Teela (Camila Mendes), Man-At-Arms (Idris Elba), The Sorceress (Morena Baccarin), Fisto (Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson), Ram-Man (Jon Xue Zhang), King Rando (James Purefoy), Queen Marlena (Charlotte Riley), Mekaneck (James Wilkinson), Battle Cat, and Roboto (Kristen Wiig).

The villains are also put front and centre, including Skeletor (Jared Leto), Evil-Lyn (Alison Brie), Spikor (James Apps), Beast Man, Trap Jaw (Sam C. Wilson), Goat Man (Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson), and Tri-Klops (Kojo Attah).

Masters of the Universe director Travis Knight previously revealed that early versions of the movie's script depicted Skeletor as a man wearing a golden skull mask. "I said, 'F**k that shit.' Skeletor has a skull face," the filmmaker stated. "That’s just the way it is. It’s a living, talking, emoting skull, and that’s that."

He continued, "Skeletor was a really interesting villain. He looked cool. He was scary. He was funny. He was insecure. And then of course he had this distinctive voice."

"I wanted someone to craft their own version of that. Jared approached us, because he loves Skeletor and has his own history with the character. He wanted to swing for the fences," Knight added. "And ultimately, we landed on something that I’m really happy with. Skeletor’s kind of the embodiment of toxic masculinity."

Take a closer look at all the new Masters of the Universe character posters below.

In Masters of the Universe, Director Travis Knight brings the legendary franchise back to the big screen in this epic live-action adventure. After being separated for 15 years, the Sword of Power leads Prince Adam (Nicholas Galitzine) back to Eternia, where he discovers his home shattered under the fiendish rule of Skeletor (Jared Leto).

To save his family and his world, Adam must join forces with his closest allies, Teela (Camila Mendes) and Duncan/Man-At-Arms (Idris Elba), and embrace his true destiny as He-Man — the most powerful man in the universe.

The supporting cast includes Alison Brie as Evil-Lyn, Morena Baccarin as The Sorceress, James Purefoy as King Randor, Charlotte Riley as Queen Marlena, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson as Fisto, Kojo Attah as Tri-Klops, Sam C. Wilson as Trap Jaw, Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson as Goat Man, Jon Xue Zhang as Ram-Man, Stephen Adentan as Moss Man, James Wilkinson as Mekaneck, and Kristen Wiig as Roboto.

Masters of the Universe opens in theaters on June 5, later this year.