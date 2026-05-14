Masters Of The Universe Character Posters Spotlight The Movie's Lead Heroes And Villains

Masters Of The Universe Character Posters Spotlight The Movie's Lead Heroes And Villains

18 new character posters for Masters of the Universe have been released, featuring characters like Skeletor, The Sorceress, Battle Cat, Evil-Lyn, and He-Man in all his muscle-bound glory.

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By JoshWilding - May 14, 2026 07:05 PM EST
Source: Toonado.com

The main cast of this summer's Masters of the Universe gets the spotlight in 18 must-see character posters. As we first explained on Toonado.com, many of them have only been glimpsed in trailers and TV spots before now, so getting to see The Sorceress in all her glory, for example, is undeniably exciting. 

Only time will tell how good this movie is, but there's no denying that the character designs do right by the beloved animated series. While there's the odd modern twist, most look like they've jumped straight from animation into our world.

Starting with the heroes, the posters put the spotlight on He-Man (Nicholas Galitzine), Teela (Camila Mendes), Man-At-Arms (Idris Elba), The Sorceress (Morena Baccarin), Fisto (Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson), Ram-Man (Jon Xue Zhang), King Rando (James Purefoy), Queen Marlena (Charlotte Riley), Mekaneck (James Wilkinson), Battle Cat, and Roboto (Kristen Wiig).

The villains are also put front and centre, including Skeletor (Jared Leto), Evil-Lyn (Alison Brie), Spikor (James Apps), Beast Man, Trap Jaw (Sam C. Wilson), Goat Man (Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson), and Tri-Klops (Kojo Attah).

Masters of the Universe director Travis Knight previously revealed that early versions of the movie's script depicted Skeletor as a man wearing a golden skull mask. "I said, 'F**k that shit.' Skeletor has a skull face," the filmmaker stated. "That’s just the way it is. It’s a living, talking, emoting skull, and that’s that."

He continued, "Skeletor was a really interesting villain. He looked cool. He was scary. He was funny. He was insecure. And then of course he had this distinctive voice."

"I wanted someone to craft their own version of that. Jared approached us, because he loves Skeletor and has his own history with the character. He wanted to swing for the fences," Knight added. "And ultimately, we landed on something that I’m really happy with. Skeletor’s kind of the embodiment of toxic masculinity."

Take a closer look at all the new Masters of the Universe character posters below. 

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In Masters of the Universe, Director Travis Knight brings the legendary franchise back to the big screen in this epic live-action adventure. After being separated for 15 years, the Sword of Power leads Prince Adam (Nicholas Galitzine) back to Eternia, where he discovers his home shattered under the fiendish rule of Skeletor (Jared Leto).

To save his family and his world, Adam must join forces with his closest allies, Teela (Camila Mendes) and Duncan/Man-At-Arms (Idris Elba), and embrace his true destiny as He-Man — the most powerful man in the universe.

The supporting cast includes Alison Brie as Evil-Lyn, Morena Baccarin as The Sorceress, James Purefoy as King Randor, Charlotte Riley as Queen Marlena, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson as Fisto, Kojo Attah as Tri-Klops, Sam C. Wilson as Trap Jaw, Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson as Goat Man, Jon Xue Zhang as Ram-Man, Stephen Adentan as Moss Man, James Wilkinson as Mekaneck, and Kristen Wiig as Roboto.

Masters of the Universe opens in theaters on June 5, later this year.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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BillyBatson1000
BillyBatson1000 - 5/14/2026, 7:12 PM
Younger viewers: Don't Google 'Fisto' or 'Ram Man'.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 5/14/2026, 7:22 PM
@BillyBatson1000 -

Sounds like a Gusto frat party.
BillyBatson1000
BillyBatson1000 - 5/14/2026, 7:25 PM
@DocSpock - Till P. Diddy bought up all the Baby Oil.

Ouch.
ElJefe
ElJefe - 5/14/2026, 7:18 PM
“Jared Leto approached us—-“

User Comment Image
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 5/14/2026, 7:26 PM
Once again, I love how faithful these character designs are to the cartoon. They nailed it.
epc1122
epc1122 - 5/14/2026, 7:34 PM
@ModHaterSLADE - agreed, feels like the cartoon brought to life.
BillyBatson1000
BillyBatson1000 - 5/14/2026, 7:35 PM
@ModHaterSLADE - Above and beyond on all of the design choices.
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 5/14/2026, 7:40 PM
@ModHaterSLADE - If I’m going to be picky, they should have kept He Man’s breast plate all silver like the cartoon. The brown straps take away from it.
Fares
Fares - 5/14/2026, 7:36 PM
Maaaaany films fail to adapt costumes faithfully without making them look goofy. This movie hits the sweet spot for the most part and seeing how freaking rare it is you might as well just give them the Oscar for best costume design.
bcom
bcom - 5/14/2026, 7:54 PM
@Fares - Absolutely agree. I already like the look of this movie as it looks like they've nailed the aesthetic perfectly.
ganicoga
ganicoga - 5/14/2026, 7:55 PM
I'm gonna love this movie unless it's a son of the mask kind of trash. I'd like to know what happened to Alison Brie's boobs. Did she breastfed too many kids? What a disappointment. Camila Mendes and the sorceress look hot as hell though.

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