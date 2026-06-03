Masters Of The Universe Actually Has MULTIPLE Post-Credits Scenes! (No Spoilers)

Masters Of The Universe Actually Has MULTIPLE Post-Credits Scenes! (No Spoilers)

Though we don't reveal any details here, previous reports that Masters of the Universe only featured a single post-credits scene were way off...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jun 03, 2026 02:06 PM EST

In the buildup to the movie's release, a rumor did the rounds online that Masters of the Universe featured a single post-credits scene, but with the movie arriving in theatres this weekend, we can now reveal that there are actually multiple stingers.

We'll be sharing a full breakdown of what these scenes entail later in the week, but you don't have to worry about any spoilers here.

The reboot includes three additional scenes. The first comes right before the closing credits sequence, then another - the longest -  just after, and the final right at the end after the credits have stopped rolling - so be sure to stay in your seat.

Though a lot of fun, two of these stingers are fairly inconsequential, but one of them directly sets up what's to come in a potential sequel.

Whether we'll see another movie in this franchise remains to be seen. We're still waiting on final opening weekend box office estimates, but tracking points to a disappointing $25M - $35M domestic debut, which obviously wouldn't bode well for the studio moving forward with a sequel.

The review embargo for MOTU lifted yesterday, and the movie is now "Certified Fresh" on Rotten Tomatoes.

According to an updated synopsis, "In MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE, Director Travis Knight brings the legendary franchise back to the big screen in this epic live-action adventure. After being separated for 15 years, the Sword of Power leads Prince Adam (Nicholas Galitzine) back to Eternia where he discovers his home shattered under the fiendish rule of Skeletor (Jared Leto). To save his family and his world, Adam must join forces with his closest allies, Teela (Camila Mendes) and Duncan/Man-At-Arms (Idris Elba), and embrace his true destiny as He-Man — the most powerful man in the universe." ﻿

Masters of the Universe stars Nicholas Galitzine as Prince Adam/He-Man, Camila Mendes as Teela, Jared Leto as Skeletor, Idris Elba as Man-At-Arms, Morena Baccarin as The Sorceress and James Purefoy and Charlotte Riley as Adam's parents, King Randor and Queen Marlena. Alison Brie will also feature as Skeletor's second-in-command, Evil-Lyn.

Sam C. Wilson will play Trap Jaw, with Kojo Attah as Tri-Klops, and Kristin Wiig recently joined the cast as the voice of Roboto.

Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal and Steve Tisch will produce, along with DeVon Franklin.

The story follows “10-year-old Prince Adam who crashed to Earth in a spaceship and was separated from his magical Power Sword—the only link to his home on Eternia. After tracking it down almost two decades later, Prince Adam is whisked back across space to defend his home planet against the evil forces of Skeletor. But to defeat such a powerful villain, Prince Adam will first need to uncover the mysteries of his past and become He-Man: the most powerful man in the Universe!”

Masters of the Universe is set to hit theatres on June 5.

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
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DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 6/3/2026, 2:03 PM
This one looks like fun. Looking forward to it.
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 6/3/2026, 2:05 PM
Seeing it tonight. 🤞🏼
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/3/2026, 2:06 PM
Three post credits scene is crazy…

My guess is 2 hint at future characters like Orko & She-Ra while the third could be a gag or pays off something from the film itself.

Anyway in regards to the box office tracking , I hope it does better then projected though i feel this is gonna go a similar route to the recent Dungeons & Dragons movie we got where it underperforms and deserved to make more but fingers crossed!!.
SpiderBloke2099
SpiderBloke2099 - 6/3/2026, 2:24 PM
@TheVisionary25 - your guess is right, two show future characters, one is a throw-away joke bit, the other is a sequel hook. The final one is also a sequel hook.
GComix85
GComix85 - 6/3/2026, 2:09 PM
Why is this headline being exclaimed?
SpiderBloke2099
SpiderBloke2099 - 6/3/2026, 2:22 PM
I saw it today, it's fun, it's funny, it's not massively Earth-centric as some feared. I have no beef with Leto, like some, but he does a good job as Skeletor. Camila Mendes is good as Teela, Idris Elba does a good job as Man At Arms. Alison Brie is a bit meh as Evil-Lyn IMO. The action is good, the sets, CGI, costumes etc all look good. There's some comedy around the names of Fisto, Ram-Man, Mekanek and Trap-Jaw, but it's not insulting them, it's more of a nod and wink at the silliness of the names. I'd say it's similar to how John Cena's character in Bumblebee points out the name 'Decepticon' sounds evil and not to be trusted. Not a shock, I guess given the same director's involved.

I give it a solid 8/10. Entertaining movie.
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 6/3/2026, 2:41 PM
There's quite a few (mostly lame) sexual innuendos and dick jokes in this one considering it kid's movie.
Hollyweird gonna Hollyweird I guess.
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 6/3/2026, 3:09 PM
Can't wait on this

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