Masters Of The Universe Actually Has MULTIPLE Post-Credits Scenes! (No Spoilers)

In the buildup to the movie's release, a rumor did the rounds online that Masters of the Universe featured a single post-credits scene, but with the movie arriving in theatres this weekend, we can now reveal that there are actually multiple stingers.

We'll be sharing a full breakdown of what these scenes entail later in the week, but you don't have to worry about any spoilers here.

The reboot includes three additional scenes. The first comes right before the closing credits sequence, then another - the longest - just after, and the final right at the end after the credits have stopped rolling - so be sure to stay in your seat.

Though a lot of fun, two of these stingers are fairly inconsequential, but one of them directly sets up what's to come in a potential sequel.

Whether we'll see another movie in this franchise remains to be seen. We're still waiting on final opening weekend box office estimates, but tracking points to a disappointing $25M - $35M domestic debut, which obviously wouldn't bode well for the studio moving forward with a sequel.

The review embargo for MOTU lifted yesterday, and the movie is now "Certified Fresh" on Rotten Tomatoes.

I SAID HEY! WHAT'S GOING ON?! https://t.co/sL0Qrem4rR — Masters of the Universe (@mastersmovie) June 3, 2026

According to an updated synopsis, "In MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE, Director Travis Knight brings the legendary franchise back to the big screen in this epic live-action adventure. After being separated for 15 years, the Sword of Power leads Prince Adam (Nicholas Galitzine) back to Eternia where he discovers his home shattered under the fiendish rule of Skeletor (Jared Leto). To save his family and his world, Adam must join forces with his closest allies, Teela (Camila Mendes) and Duncan/Man-At-Arms (Idris Elba), and embrace his true destiny as He-Man — the most powerful man in the universe." ﻿

Masters of the Universe stars Nicholas Galitzine as Prince Adam/He-Man, Camila Mendes as Teela, Jared Leto as Skeletor, Idris Elba as Man-At-Arms, Morena Baccarin as The Sorceress and James Purefoy and Charlotte Riley as Adam's parents, King Randor and Queen Marlena. Alison Brie will also feature as Skeletor's second-in-command, Evil-Lyn.

Sam C. Wilson will play Trap Jaw, with Kojo Attah as Tri-Klops, and Kristin Wiig recently joined the cast as the voice of Roboto.

Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal and Steve Tisch will produce, along with DeVon Franklin.

The story follows “10-year-old Prince Adam who crashed to Earth in a spaceship and was separated from his magical Power Sword—the only link to his home on Eternia. After tracking it down almost two decades later, Prince Adam is whisked back across space to defend his home planet against the evil forces of Skeletor. But to defeat such a powerful villain, Prince Adam will first need to uncover the mysteries of his past and become He-Man: the most powerful man in the Universe!”

Masters of the Universe is set to hit theatres on June 5.