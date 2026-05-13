Masters Of The Universe Rated PG-13 For Violence, Action...And Suggestive Material?

Masters of the Universe is less than a month away from hitting theaters, and as we first reported on Toonado.com, the MPA (Motion Picture Association) has now revealed the rating for filmmaker Travis Knight's highly anticipated reboot.

Unsurprisingly, He-Man's big screen return will be PG-13. That's for "Sequences of Violence/Action, Some Suggestive Material and Language." That all sounds pretty typical for a modern blockbuster, though we are intrigued by what classifies as "suggestive material" in Eternia (beyond He-Man's fairly revealing costume, of course).

In contrast, the 1987 Masters of the Universe movie was rated PG. While many cartoon and kids' films are PG these days, but it would have been hugely surprising for an action title like this one to get anything other than PG-13.

During a recent interview, Robbie Brenner, President of Mattel Studios and Chief Content Officer, addressed the movie's tone when she said, "People don't know exactly what it is. It's got this kind of weird, crazy tone to it. Is it Guardians? What is it exactly?"

"But what's so incredible and unique about it is, in a world where we have so many sword-and-sandal movies, or so many things that feel so similar, this really has a singular and authentic and unique look and feel and voice and humor," the executive added, explaining that Masters of the Universe "doesn't take itself too seriously."

"We're living at a time where everybody is very serious about everything. There's a lot going on in the world. It's just funny, and it's fun and not insulting," Brenner continued. "And it has everything wrapped up in one, which I think is so exciting, and so different about it. That's what makes it bold, and that's what makes it interesting."

In Masters of the Universe, Director Travis Knight brings the legendary franchise back to the big screen in this epic live-action adventure. After being separated for 15 years, the Sword of Power leads Prince Adam (Nicholas Galitzine) back to Eternia, where he discovers his home shattered under the fiendish rule of Skeletor (Jared Leto).

To save his family and his world, Adam must join forces with his closest allies, Teela (Camila Mendes) and Duncan/Man-At-Arms (Idris Elba), and embrace his true destiny as He-Man — the most powerful man in the universe.

The supporting cast includes Alison Brie as Evil-Lyn, Morena Baccarin as The Sorceress, James Purefoy as King Randor, Charlotte Riley as Queen Marlena, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson as Fisto, Kojo Attah as Tri-Klops, Sam C. Wilson as Trap Jaw, Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson as Goat Man, Jon Xue Zhang as Ram-Man, Stephen Adentan as Moss Man, James Wilkinson as Mekaneck, and Kristen Wiig as Roboto.

Masters of the Universe opens in theaters on June 5, later this year.