The Mandalorian Star Gina Carano Beaten In 17 Seconds By Ronda Rousey At Netflix's MVP MMA 1 Event

The Mandalorian Star Gina Carano Beaten In 17 Seconds By Ronda Rousey At Netflix's MVP MMA 1 Event

Last night, The Mandalorian star Gina Carano returned to MMA for a fight with Ronda Rousey. However, the former Cara Dune actress didn't even last 17 seconds against the Baddest Woman on the Planet.

News
By JoshWilding - May 17, 2026 12:05 PM EST
Filed Under: The Mandalorian
Source: TheRingReport.com

In what was billed as one of the most anticipated crossover clashes in women's MMA history, Ronda Rousey and Gina Carano finally stepped into the cage together last night at MVP MMA 1 from the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California.

Promoted heavily by Jake Paul's Most Valuable Promotions and streamed live on Netflix, the featherweight bout was a long-overdue dream matchup for many fighting fans. However, the clash lasted a mere 17 seconds. 

When the bell rang, expectations of a prolonged war between the two women evaporated instantly. Rousey wasted no time closing the distance, securing a takedown, and locking in her signature armbar. With that, Carano tapped at 0:17 of Round 1.

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The finish echoed Rousey's prime dominance; clinical, relentless, and over before most viewers could settle in. Post-fight, the two pioneers embraced, showing mutual respect after years of speculation about this matchup (they're good friends, so Rousey and Carano being all smiles wasn't hugely surprising).

Critics called it anticlimactic given the hype and pay-per-view-style buildup, but supporters applauded Rousey's efficiency and what seemed a return to form. Ultimately, she executed her game plan perfectly, minimising damage and capitalising on her greatest strength. For Carano, the quick defeat underscored the challenges of returning after nearly two decades, though she was never on Rousey's level as a fighter. 

Rousey, a former UFC Champion and Olympic medalist (12-2, 9 submissions, 3 KOs), returned to MMA for the first time in nearly a decade to fight the controversial former star of The Mandalorian.

Carano (7-1, 1 submission, 3 KOs) was fired following comments she made comparing being a Republican in the U.S. to being a Jew during the Holocaust. She also faced backlash for social media posts perceived as anti-trans and anti-vax.

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However, after arguing that she was wrongly fired, she settled her lawsuit with Disney last year, marking a rare victory for the actress after her career fell apart (relegating her to direct-to-Digital fare and movies about Hunter Biden, produced by companies like Breitbart News).

On the acting side, Rousey has played Sonya Blade in the Mortal Kombat video games and appeared in Furious 7 and 9-1-1.

You can watch Rousey lay waste to Carano in the 17-second clash in the X posts below (via TheRingReport.com).

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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Dotanuki
Dotanuki - 5/17/2026, 12:48 PM
Surprised they let them fight that late. Early bird dinner specials for seniors are over by 6.
LoudLon
LoudLon - 5/17/2026, 12:49 PM
Smart. Tapped out, easy million dollar payday.

I still wouldn't step into a ring with her.
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 5/17/2026, 12:51 PM
@LoudLon - One of the few times I regret not being an online gambler, because "Rousey taps out Carano in under 20 seconds" is absolutely the kind of dumb shit I would put $20 on.
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 5/17/2026, 12:50 PM
Welp.
FireGunn
FireGunn - 5/17/2026, 12:51 PM
Easy payday for both women. Was never going to be a real fight. Don't know why this was posted here though?

Reboot the MCU and DCU
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 5/17/2026, 1:04 PM
@FireGunn - It was posted here to stir up all the crazy Leftist Gina haters. I knew a boxer who knew Gina years ago and he said she’s an absolute sweetheart, but she’s not a radical Leftest so they want to. Celebrate her loss. I knew she didn’t have a chance against Ronda but I respect both women for training and stepping in that ring. As predicted Rousey hit her special finish (Judo throw yo arm bar) right out of the gate. It was like the old No Mercy games, lol
LoudLon
LoudLon - 5/17/2026, 1:48 PM
@Bucky74 - For the record, I'm liberal -- and I don't hate Gina Carano. I think she said some stupid shit, but I've always said, from day one, that nothing she said was worth getting canceled over.

I didn't like that she lost her gig with The Mandalorian because of it.

I didn't like that the only gigs she could land after were shitty d-movies because of it.

Nobody should be punished for political beliefs, regardless of how stupid those beliefs may be.

Except the retards who turn EVERYTHING political when there's absolutely no reason to -- like you just did.

"crazy leftist Gina haters." Shut the [frick] up, man.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 5/17/2026, 12:54 PM
Legalized robbery this whole farce.
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 5/17/2026, 1:03 PM
I know how this feels.
I can barely last 17 seconds with any woman.

User Comment Image
Skestra
Skestra - 5/17/2026, 1:06 PM
@Feralwookiee - I feel your pain, man. God, I feel your pain.
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 5/17/2026, 1:08 PM
@Feralwookiee - There’s no shame in that my friend😂😂😂
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 5/17/2026, 1:15 PM
@Bucky74 - Tell that to my ex wife!:😆😢
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 5/17/2026, 1:18 PM
@Feralwookiee - 😂😂😂
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 5/17/2026, 1:49 PM
@Feralwookiee - especially two lesbians
MaxPaint
MaxPaint - 5/17/2026, 1:07 PM
comicbookmovie.com, your daily source of MMA news.
Huskers
Huskers - 5/17/2026, 1:15 PM
No wonder the galaxy fell so fast to the First Order!
RolandD
RolandD - 5/17/2026, 1:23 PM
I would be pissed if I paid to see that.
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 5/17/2026, 1:33 PM
I Challenge ALL the Women Haters to get in the Ring tell either One of these Women tell them how Weak they are.

FireGunn you first.


User Comment Image
NGFB
NGFB - 5/17/2026, 1:41 PM
Carano: "How much we getting paid for this?"
Rousey: "2.2M winner, 1M second."
Carano: "I don't want to mess up my pretty face. Arm bar me at the jump?"
Rousey: "Got it."
SuperClark
SuperClark - 5/17/2026, 1:44 PM
Fixed or not, Gina just hasn’t got the smoke, if she even had it to begin with. Ronda is a killer. There’s a reason why she’s ranked as one of the best in her division. She looked great in there, wasted no time. Gina lacked conviction during the buildup. Although I was rooting for her, something just seemed off. Regardless both ladies got paid handsomely for easy work. In fact they made it look too easy.
FinnFangFoom
FinnFangFoom - 5/17/2026, 1:49 PM
Fixed as [frick], two hasbeens "fighting" for millions. I'm a huge mma fan, but even I'm not disappointed and I'm so happy for Gina after what she's been through
Batmangina
Batmangina - 5/17/2026, 1:49 PM
Gina was hot AF at the weigh in - 44 and total fire.

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