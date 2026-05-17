The Mandalorian Star Gina Carano Beaten In 17 Seconds By Ronda Rousey At Netflix's MVP MMA 1 Event

In what was billed as one of the most anticipated crossover clashes in women's MMA history, Ronda Rousey and Gina Carano finally stepped into the cage together last night at MVP MMA 1 from the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California.

Promoted heavily by Jake Paul's Most Valuable Promotions and streamed live on Netflix, the featherweight bout was a long-overdue dream matchup for many fighting fans. However, the clash lasted a mere 17 seconds.

When the bell rang, expectations of a prolonged war between the two women evaporated instantly. Rousey wasted no time closing the distance, securing a takedown, and locking in her signature armbar. With that, Carano tapped at 0:17 of Round 1.

ALSO READ: WWE Rumor Roundup: Stephanie Vaquer's Return,

CM Punk's WWE Future, John Cena Classic Insights, More

The finish echoed Rousey's prime dominance; clinical, relentless, and over before most viewers could settle in. Post-fight, the two pioneers embraced, showing mutual respect after years of speculation about this matchup (they're good friends, so Rousey and Carano being all smiles wasn't hugely surprising).

Critics called it anticlimactic given the hype and pay-per-view-style buildup, but supporters applauded Rousey's efficiency and what seemed a return to form. Ultimately, she executed her game plan perfectly, minimising damage and capitalising on her greatest strength. For Carano, the quick defeat underscored the challenges of returning after nearly two decades, though she was never on Rousey's level as a fighter.

Rousey, a former UFC Champion and Olympic medalist (12-2, 9 submissions, 3 KOs), returned to MMA for the first time in nearly a decade to fight the controversial former star of The Mandalorian.

Carano (7-1, 1 submission, 3 KOs) was fired following comments she made comparing being a Republican in the U.S. to being a Jew during the Holocaust. She also faced backlash for social media posts perceived as anti-trans and anti-vax.

ALSO READ: The Wyatt Sicks Reveal New Names As

Faction Sets First Post-WWE Appearance Since April Release

However, after arguing that she was wrongly fired, she settled her lawsuit with Disney last year, marking a rare victory for the actress after her career fell apart (relegating her to direct-to-Digital fare and movies about Hunter Biden, produced by companies like Breitbart News).

On the acting side, Rousey has played Sonya Blade in the Mortal Kombat video games and appeared in Furious 7 and 9-1-1.

You can watch Rousey lay waste to Carano in the 17-second clash in the X posts below (via TheRingReport.com).