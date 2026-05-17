The Boys Series Finale Teaser Promises "Scorched Earth, Shock And Awe, Blood And Bone" - Spoilers

The series finale of The Boys hits this Wednesday, and Prime Video has released a teaser featuring some fairly revealing footage.

There are no major spoilers , but if you'd rather go in knowing as little as possible, best skip the promo.

The teaser makes it clear that Billy Butcher won't be satisfied with killing Homelander and is determined to eliminate every Supe on the planet. It looks like the final showdown is going to take place in the White House, where we see Starlight charging The Deep through a window, a panicked Ashley attempting to make her escape, and Homelander touching down in front of a shocked-looking Oh Father.

Will Hughie be forced to kill Butcher to prevent him from unleashing his new Supe-killer virus? This does seem to be where things are heading, but the show has never been a particularly faithful adaptation of the comics, so there may be some redemption to be found for the Cockney hard man.

Season 5 has featured several significant deaths and some major character moments, but there is a perception that it has also included too many "filler episodes."

While speaking to TV Guide recently, showrunner Eric Kripke responded to the online criticism.

"None of the things that happen in the last few episodes will matter if you don't flesh out the characters. I'm getting a lot of online dissatisfaction, to put it politely. And I'm like, 'What are you expecting? Are you expecting a huge battle scene every episode?'"

"One, I can't afford that. And two, it would be so empty and dull, and it would just be about shapes moving without having any import."

Can't show ya much without spoilin' the whole kit and caboodle. But Wednesday, we're going all the way. No matter the cost. Til the job's [frick]in' done. pic.twitter.com/yzbgI6WtdL — THE BOYS (@TheBoysTV) May 17, 2026

Effective immediately, Homelander has disbanded The Seven in favor of a more efficient, streamlined approach. He has always been our greatest hero, and no longer needs the help of others to protect this great nation. One might wonder if his back hurts from carrying the team all… pic.twitter.com/L3DXn228pA — Vought International (@VoughtIntl) May 16, 2026

In the fifth and final season of The Boys, it's Homelander’s world, completely subject to his erratic, egomaniacal whims. Hughie, Mother's Milk, and Frenchie are imprisoned in a "Freedom Camp." Annie struggles to mount a resistance against the overwhelming Supe force. Kimiko is nowhere to be found. But when Butcher reappears, ready and willing to use a virus that will wipe all Supes off the map, he sets in motion a chain of events that will forever change the world and everyone in it. It's the climax, people. Big stuff's gonna happen.

The Boys stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Nathan Mitchell, Colby Minifie, Cameron Crovetti, Susan Heyward, Valorie Curry, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Jensen Ackles, and Daveed Diggs.

Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Phil Sgriccia, Michaela Starr, Paul Grellong, David Reed, Judalina Neira, Jessica Chou, Gabriel Garcia, Ori Marmur, Ken F. Levin and Jason Netter serve as executive producers.