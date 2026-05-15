Expendabelles All-Female Expendables Spin-Off Back In Development At Eclectic Pictures

We thought this one was well and truly dead in the water, but the all-female Expendables spin-off we first heard about back in 2014 is back in development.

THR reports that Eclectic Pictures and Hollywood Ventures Group are working on a “female-driven expansion” of the action franchise, tentatively titled Expendabelles.

The previous incarnation of the movie was going to be helmed by Legally Blonde director Robert Luketic, with Sigourney Weaver attached to star. The story focused on female operatives who had to pose as call girls to rescue a nuclear scientist being held hostage.

This time, the plot will centre on "a new generation of elite female operatives in a stylized, action-driven cinematic event designed to expand the mythology of the franchise while standing firmly on its own."

No casting news just yet, but 2023's Expendables 4 did include a female member of the team played by Megan Fox, so there's a chance she might return. The fourth movie was a critical and commercial bomb, however, so maybe not!

Here's what the main franchise's lead Sylvester Stallone said when asked what he viewed as the challenges of an all-female Expendables spin-off while promoting the third movie in 2014.

“With The Expendabelles, we’re in uncharted waters. To put all women together, will that really work? Do you have to put in some women that are actually really known to be tough — other MMA fighters [like Ronda Rousey who appears in The Expendables 3]? Or are the Expendabelles really part of a divorce, with Sigourney Weaver as my wife and she’s inherited half of the Expendables?”

Expendabelles will be produced by Eclectic’s Markel with HVG co-founder Glenn Gainor. The executive producer team includes HGV co-founder Sandy Climan, Thirteenth Studios’ Joe Smith, Nelly Kim, Kroll, Stephen R. Foreht and John Yarincik.

“We are thrilled to finally bring Expendabelles to life alongside our incredible partners at Hollywood Ventures Group, who share our passion for reimagining this property on a much larger cinematic scale,” Markel said in a statement. “There has always been a strong global appetite for female-driven action franchises, and we believe the time is now to introduce a bold new generation of elite operatives into this universe. What excites us most is the opportunity to elevate the material by pairing it with top-tier creative talent and delivering a fresh, stylish, adrenaline-fueled experience for worldwide audiences.”

HVG co-founder Glenn Gainor added: “We see this as an opportunity to honor the DNA of what made The Expendables resonate globally, while evolving it in a way that feels both timely and commercially compelling. This is a world audiences know, but we’re introducing them to it in a way they’ve never seen before.”