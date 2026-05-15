Expendabelles All-Female Expendables Spin-Off Back In Development At Eclectic Pictures

Expendabelles All-Female Expendables Spin-Off Back In Development At Eclectic Pictures

Though details are sparse at the moment, the "female-driven" Expendables spin-off we first heard about back in 2014 is back in development at Eclectic Pictures...

News
By MarkCassidy - May 15, 2026 05:05 PM EST
Filed Under: Action
Source: Via ActionNewz.com

We thought this one was well and truly dead in the water, but the all-female Expendables spin-off we first heard about back in 2014 is back in development.

THR reports that Eclectic Pictures and Hollywood Ventures Group are working on a “female-driven expansion” of the action franchise, tentatively titled Expendabelles.

The previous incarnation of the movie was going to be helmed by Legally Blonde director Robert Luketic, with Sigourney Weaver attached to star. The story focused on female operatives who had to pose as call girls to rescue a nuclear scientist being held hostage.

This time, the plot will centre on "a new generation of elite female operatives in a stylized, action-driven cinematic event designed to expand the mythology of the franchise while standing firmly on its own."

No casting news just yet, but 2023's Expendables 4 did include a female member of the team played by Megan Fox, so there's a chance she might return. The fourth movie was a critical and commercial bomb, however, so maybe not!

Here's what the main franchise's lead Sylvester Stallone said when asked what he viewed as the challenges of an all-female Expendables spin-off while promoting the third movie in 2014.

“With The Expendabelles, we’re in uncharted waters. To put all women together, will that really work? Do you have to put in some women that are actually really known to be tough — other MMA fighters [like Ronda Rousey who appears in The Expendables 3]? Or are the Expendabelles really part of a divorce, with Sigourney Weaver as my wife and she’s inherited half of the Expendables?”

Expendabelles will be produced by Eclectic’s Markel with HVG co-founder Glenn Gainor. The executive producer team includes HGV co-founder Sandy Climan, Thirteenth Studios’ Joe Smith, Nelly Kim, Kroll, Stephen R. Foreht and John Yarincik.

“We are thrilled to finally bring Expendabelles to life alongside our incredible partners at Hollywood Ventures Group, who share our passion for reimagining this property on a much larger cinematic scale,” Markel said in a statement. “There has always been a strong global appetite for female-driven action franchises, and we believe the time is now to introduce a bold new generation of elite operatives into this universe. What excites us most is the opportunity to elevate the material by pairing it with top-tier creative talent and delivering a fresh, stylish, adrenaline-fueled experience for worldwide audiences.”

HVG co-founder Glenn Gainor added: “We see this as an opportunity to honor the DNA of what made The Expendables resonate globally, while evolving it in a way that feels both timely and commercially compelling. This is a world audiences know, but we’re introducing them to it in a way they’ve never seen before.”

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
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InfinitePunches
InfinitePunches - 5/15/2026, 5:34 PM
"All Female Expendables movie" sounds like a bad SNL skit. Or something you'd hear about on a GTA 5 radio station.
asherman93
asherman93 - 5/15/2026, 5:39 PM
@InfinitePunches - I know. Who the [frick] wants another Expendables movie? Why would you poison a potentially competent female ensemble action flick with that bullshit.
HelloBoysImBack
HelloBoysImBack - 5/15/2026, 5:38 PM
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asherman93
asherman93 - 5/15/2026, 5:38 PM
...didn't the Expendables franchise run out of steam years ago? And wasn't the last movie considered near-absolute garbage?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/15/2026, 6:00 PM
@asherman93 - the last one has its fans too

One man’s near garbage is another’s man almost treasure.
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 5/15/2026, 5:41 PM
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User Comment Image

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HelloBoysImBack
HelloBoysImBack - 5/15/2026, 5:43 PM
Can't wait to see those 80lb women do those legs round the neck spin the 250lb man to the group move
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 5/15/2026, 6:21 PM
@HelloBoysImBack - Does that work? Without wires I mean. I tried that move after watching Iron Man 2 and ended up falling face first and ass second.
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 5/15/2026, 6:43 PM
@HelloBoysImBack - Great News had to share.

Disney becomes the first Studio to cross $2 Billion Worldwide in 2026.
RedEyeJedi5
RedEyeJedi5 - 5/15/2026, 5:44 PM
This worked sooooo well in endgame......and ghostbusters.....and whatever that oceans slop was
HumanRubiksCube
HumanRubiksCube - 5/15/2026, 5:48 PM
whats sad about this is going to be the cast sigourney, linda charlize, cynthia rothrock all make sense...after that you know their gonna pad the roster out with female wwe stars and no name female ufc fighters...

moses on a pogo stick :(
XRayCat
XRayCat - 5/15/2026, 5:49 PM
Save the time and effort and just go ahead and light a giant pile of money on fire.
JobinJ
JobinJ - 5/15/2026, 5:51 PM
F. L. O. P.
Batmangina
Batmangina - 5/15/2026, 5:55 PM
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XenoJazz
XenoJazz - 5/15/2026, 5:58 PM
The Expendables movies were absolute garbage. Amazing concept executed horribly.
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 5/15/2026, 6:02 PM
Women will come out to support this just like they support the wnba
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/15/2026, 6:06 PM
Perhaps it’ll be more exciting depending on the direction they go with it so I’ll wait & see but for now , I got no interest in this so Meh.

Also I never saw the most recent Expendables film but this would be my ranking if the franchise…

1.The Expendables 2
2.The Expendables 3
3.The Expendables

Maybe because I didn’t grow up with alot of these 80’s action stars so I don’t have nostalgia for them but I never cared for the first one even though it seems to be considered the best.

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Anyway , I wonder if they are still working on that tv show spinoff too?.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 5/15/2026, 6:09 PM
They'd have to go out of their way to be as bad as the last Expendables flick.
Lokiwasright
Lokiwasright - 5/15/2026, 6:20 PM
they never learn
PatientXero
PatientXero - 5/15/2026, 6:23 PM
Much female ghostbusters, female ocean’s movie, no one asked for this.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 5/15/2026, 6:26 PM
Angelina Jolie, Milla Jovovich, Charlize Theron, Linda Hamilton, Cynthia Rothrock, Gina Carano and Scarlett Johannson.
TK420
TK420 - 5/15/2026, 6:45 PM
@ObserverIO - Man, if that ain't a list of has-beens...
PS118
PS118 - 5/15/2026, 6:47 PM
The only way I could see this get butts in seats, is if they make it completely ridiculous like Fast and Furious and put the chicks in sexy outfits. Just sayin.

If they try to play it remotely serious, it’ll bomb.

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