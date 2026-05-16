The Batman - Part II: There's A Chance Sequel's New Cast Members Aren't Playing The Characters We Think

The Batman - Part II: There's A Chance Sequel's New Cast Members Aren't Playing The Characters We Think

Is there a chance the cast members director Matt Reeves announced for The Batman - Part II won't actually play the characters we're expecting?

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By MarkCassidy - May 16, 2026 12:05 PM EST
Filed Under: The Batman 2

The Batman - Part II director Matt Reeves took to X this week to officially announce the main cast for his long-awaited sequel.

The filmmaker confirmed that Robert Pattinson (Bruce Wayne/Batman), Jeffrey Wright (Jim Gordon), Andy Serkis (Alfred Pennyworth), Colin Farrell (Oz Cobb/The Penguin), Jayme Lawson (Bella Réal) and Gil Perez-Abraham (Officer Martinez) will reprise their roles, alongside new cast members Scarlett Johansson, Sebastian Stan, Charles Dance, Sebastian Koch and Brian Tyree Henry.

Reeves did not reveal the characters Gotham City's new additions will play, but we had been led to believe that Stan has been cast as Harvey Dent/Two-Face, Johansson as his wife, Gilda, and Dance as his father, Christopher.

Could they actually be playing completely different characters?

During this week's episode of The Hot Mic, co-host Jeff Sneider said he'd heard that Stan is playing a different villain entirely, while Dance has been cast as the father of Johansson's character. The scooper did note that he doesn't have full confidence in his source, but even setting this rumor aside, it is interesting that Reeves decided against revealing which characters these five actors will portray.

Assuming this report is on the level, could Johansson actually be playing Andrea Beaumont, aka Phantasm, with Dance as Carl Beaumont?  There's also some speculation that the Black Widow star might play a female take on Two-Face. As for Stan, if he has indeed been cast as another villain, Tommy Elliot/Hush is a definite possibility.

Sneider himself cautions that we shouldn't put too much stock in this one, but it's certainly got us thinking. 

Though plot details for The Batman - Part II are still under wraps, we have been able to piece together a few things based on casting details and comments from Reeves and others involved with the film.

Some fans have grown concerned that the sequel may rehash too many plot details from Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight (more below), but it sounds like Reeves and co. may be cooking up something nobody will expect.

Pattinson was asked about the film during a recent interview, and while he declined to go into detail about the script, he did promise that The Batman 2 will be a "really different type of Batman movie."

"The script is so good. It's kinda crazy, because the first one was a little bit of a different type of Batman movie, and this is a really different type of Batman movie. Hopefully, people will be really pleasantly surprised by it."

The Drama star's comments have prompted theories that the sequel could play out in a single location, taking inspiration from Grant Morrison's acclaimed Arkham Asylum graphic novel.

A new take on the Caped Crusader is set to make his DCU debut in The Brave and the Bold (if not sooner).

The Batman - Part II is set to hit theaters on October 1, 2027.

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
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Matchesz
Matchesz - 5/16/2026, 12:38 PM
They casted Scarlet and not some other random actress so you know she’s going to have a couple of action scenes
jst5
jst5 - 5/16/2026, 12:39 PM
Let's not do a female Two Face...it's not needed nor wanted.Gilda or Phantasm.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 5/16/2026, 12:41 PM
@jst5 - No, that makes too much sense, we need to piss off the fans.
jst5
jst5 - 5/16/2026, 12:41 PM
Folks are also forgetting the numerous rumors early last that Reeves had started testing actors for Harvey Dent....I'll be shocked if Dent isn't in this movie.
VicSage
VicSage - 5/16/2026, 12:46 PM
Willing to put money on Scarlett playing Jessica Dent. Stan will be Harvey Two-Face as a figment existing in her mind.
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 5/16/2026, 12:48 PM
Did johansson get breast reduction surgery?
HumanRubiksCube
HumanRubiksCube - 5/16/2026, 12:59 PM
willing to bet the farm stan is black mask....
the contrast of someone as beautiful as scarlet playing two face is intriguing....
Repian
Repian - 5/16/2026, 1:12 PM
Charles Dance plays the original Reaper, and his daughter, played by Scarlett Johansson, inherits the scythe and the mask.
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BillyBatson1000
BillyBatson1000 - 5/16/2026, 1:17 PM
@Repian - I like your thinking! Strong vibes for this.

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