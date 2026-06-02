The Batman Part II Star Robert Pattinson Is Gearing Up For "11 Weeks Of [Shooting] Nights"

It's been a long wait for The Batman Part II. By the time the sequel finally comes out next year, it will have been over five years since The Batman was released in 2022, and the hope is that the movie will have been worth the wait.

HBO's The Penguin helped fill the gap, of course, and with shooting set to begin in Liverpool soon, we might get our first look at Robert Pattinson back in action as the Dark Knight in a matter of weeks.

Talking to GQ, Pattinson revealed that he will start shooting the movie soon. "I just heard from the stunt guy the other day. He said, 'Ooh, 11 weeks of nights.' I’m like, 'Excuse me?' I’m like, 'No one’s even sent me a schedule,'" the actor recalled, confirming that he's hitting the gym to play Bruce Wayne again.

Admitting that he made a mistake by "trying to sound cool" in interviews when he said he hadn't worked out to play Batman, Pattinson remembered everyone saying, "'You didn’t work out at all,'" and added, "I worked out every f***ing day. Even after that, I still look like I didn’t work out. I worked out twice a day at, like, three o’clock in the morning."

The half-decade gap between Batman movies means Pattinson was freed up to take on projects like The Drama, Dune: Part Three, and The Odyssey. "I’m like, 'Well, I’ll do another movie in between.' And then I ended up doing f***ing a lot of movies." However, playing a superhero didn't open the doors he expected.

"It’s funny, because when you do a big movie, you kind of forget almost immediately how frustrating it is," the British actor mused. "I mean, there’s just nothing worse in the world when you just can’t get the jobs."

"I just remember after Batman I was thinking like, I’ll do another massive job afterwards, and I couldn’t find the thing. And it was incredibly frustrating because I thought there was like a secret door which opened and like suddenly all these different projects are there. They’re not. This doesn’t exist. And it’s because the whole industry’s different."

While Pattinson certainly hasn't struggled with landing noteworthy projects since playing Batman, it's interesting to hear that the big projects he expected—and perhaps wanted—didn't come as quickly as expected. However, don't forget that there are rumours he's met with Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige about a mystery role.

Directed by Matt Reeves from a script by him and Mattson Tomlin, The Batman Part II stars Robert Pattinson, Scarlett Johansson, Sebastian Stan, Colin Farrell, Andy Serkis, Jeffrey Wright, Charles Dance, Jayme Lawson, Gil Perez-Abraham, Sebastian Koch, and Brian Tyree Henry.

The Batman Part II is set to be released in theaters on October 1, 2027.