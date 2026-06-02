The Batman Part II Star Robert Pattinson Is Gearing Up For "11 Weeks Of [Shooting] Nights"

The Batman Part II Star Robert Pattinson Is Gearing Up For &quot;11 Weeks Of [Shooting] Nights&quot;

The Odyssey star Robert Pattinson has teased plans for The Batman Part II, revealing how he's preparing for his return as Bruce Wayne and the first movie not opening the doors he expected.

News
By JoshWilding - Jun 02, 2026 12:06 PM EST
Filed Under: The Batman 2
Source: GQ

It's been a long wait for The Batman Part II. By the time the sequel finally comes out next year, it will have been over five years since The Batman was released in 2022, and the hope is that the movie will have been worth the wait.

HBO's The Penguin helped fill the gap, of course, and with shooting set to begin in Liverpool soon, we might get our first look at Robert Pattinson back in action as the Dark Knight in a matter of weeks.

Talking to GQ, Pattinson revealed that he will start shooting the movie soon. "I just heard from the stunt guy the other day. He said, 'Ooh, 11 weeks of nights.' I’m like, 'Excuse me?' I’m like, 'No one’s even sent me a schedule,'" the actor recalled, confirming that he's hitting the gym to play Bruce Wayne again.

Admitting that he made a mistake by "trying to sound cool" in interviews when he said he hadn't worked out to play Batman, Pattinson remembered everyone saying, "'You didn’t work out at all,'" and added, "I worked out every f***ing day. Even after that, I still look like I didn’t work out. I worked out twice a day at, like, three o’clock in the morning."

The half-decade gap between Batman movies means Pattinson was freed up to take on projects like The Drama, Dune: Part Three, and The Odyssey. "I’m like, 'Well, I’ll do another movie in between.' And then I ended up doing f***ing a lot of movies." However, playing a superhero didn't open the doors he expected.

"It’s funny, because when you do a big movie, you kind of forget almost immediately how frustrating it is," the British actor mused. "I mean, there’s just nothing worse in the world when you just can’t get the jobs."

"I just remember after Batman I was thinking like, I’ll do another massive job afterwards, and I couldn’t find the thing. And it was incredibly frustrating because I thought there was like a secret door which opened and like suddenly all these different projects are there. They’re not. This doesn’t exist. And it’s because the whole industry’s different."

While Pattinson certainly hasn't struggled with landing noteworthy projects since playing Batman, it's interesting to hear that the big projects he expected—and perhaps wanted—didn't come as quickly as expected. However, don't forget that there are rumours he's met with Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige about a mystery role.

Directed by Matt Reeves from a script by him and Mattson Tomlin, The Batman Part II stars Robert Pattinson, Scarlett Johansson, Sebastian Stan, Colin Farrell, Andy Serkis, Jeffrey Wright, Charles Dance, Jayme Lawson, Gil Perez-Abraham, Sebastian Koch, and Brian Tyree Henry. 

The Batman Part II is set to be released in theaters on October 1, 2027.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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thedrudo
thedrudo - 6/2/2026, 12:12 PM
Glad he finally admitted that he worked out and everyone that made a stink about the comment can move on with their sad lives.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 6/2/2026, 12:17 PM
Reave's Batman sucks. It's like a more boring version of Nolan's. I'm ready for a Bats who is more fantastical and I want to see the bat-family.

Time to move forward fellas.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 6/2/2026, 12:41 PM
@lazlodaytona - Paramount will indeed be moving forward, away from Gunn and his live action cartoons.
Repian
Repian - 6/2/2026, 12:19 PM
11 weeks of night with the stunt guy? Guys, Batman's back in action. Batman's detective side stayed in the first movie.
Irregular
Irregular - 6/2/2026, 12:27 PM
I'm just glad we're going to get Batman AND Superman in the same year.
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 6/2/2026, 12:28 PM
let the countdown begin boys and girls
narrow290
narrow290 - 6/2/2026, 12:29 PM
I challenge each of you to not complain about anything during the month of June! Instead have an “attitude of gratitude” reminder: there are lots of people who would give anything to be you on your worst day. 🙏🏽
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/2/2026, 12:33 PM
Huh , I’m not sure why he’s surprised by that given most of the first film was at night too wasn’t it?.

It could be that it’s because that’s even more then the first one so I can understand his reaction then but oh well.

Also I wonder if one of the big jobs that he felt he would get but didn’t materialize after The Batman was Marvel since it was rumored he met with Feige so they perhaps discussed a character he could portray but nothing came to fruition from that , as of yet atleast since sometimes actors have these general meetings but don’t hear back until months or years later so we’ll see.

If so then I could see him as Daimon Helstrom or even Hannibal King tbh as part of a Midnight Sons lineup!!.

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Anyway , I liked The Batman quite a bit so looking forward to Part 2!!.
Repian
Repian - 6/2/2026, 12:50 PM
@TheVisionary25 - Perhaps Pattinson playing Harry Powell in a new version of The Night of the Hunter.
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bobevanz
bobevanz - 6/2/2026, 12:41 PM
Everyone glazes Chalamet when Pattinson is miles ahead of him. Definitely my favorite actor who isn't named Leo lol. The Drama was great, he'll be fantastic in The Odyssey and Dune. Now he's Chris Hansen lmao
tmp3
tmp3 - 6/2/2026, 12:47 PM
@bobevanz - The Chris Hansen movie looks incredible
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 6/2/2026, 12:43 PM
Can't wait; Pattinson's Batman really grew on me.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 6/2/2026, 12:53 PM
This will be on the same level as The Dark Knight; mark my words.
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 6/2/2026, 1:05 PM
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ClarkJoeKent
ClarkJoeKent - 6/2/2026, 1:07 PM
More ppl are looking forward to THIS OVER anything from GUNNS DC!!

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