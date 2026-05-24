The Batman Part II Star Sebastian Stan Says He Plays "Many Roles" In Matt Reeves' Sequel

The Batman Part II Star Sebastian Stan Says He Plays &quot;Many Roles&quot; In Matt Reeves' Sequel

In a new interview, The Batman Part II star Sebastian Stan appeared to leave little doubt as to the character he's playing in the long-awaited sequel...

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By MarkCassidy - May 24, 2026 11:05 AM EST
Filed Under: The Batman 2

Last week, The Batman - Part II director Matt Reeves officially announced the main cast for his long-awaited sequel on social media.

The filmmaker confirmed that Robert Pattinson (Bruce Wayne/Batman), Jeffrey Wright (Jim Gordon), Andy Serkis (Alfred Pennyworth), Colin Farrell (Oz Cobb/The Penguin), Jayme Lawson (Bella Réal) and Gil Perez-Abraham (Officer Martinez) will reprise their roles, alongside new cast members Scarlett Johansson, Sebastian Stan, Charles Dance, Sebastian Koch and Brian Tyree Henry.

Reeves did not reveal the characters Gotham City's new additions will play, but we had been led to believe that Stan has been cast as Harvey Dent/Two-Face, Johansson as his wife, Gilda, and Dance as his father, Christopher.

Rumors soon circulated that this may not be the case, however, as The Hot Mic's Jeff Sneider said he'd heard that Stan is playing a different villain entirely, while Dance has been cast as the father of Johansson's character.

Now, Stan appears to have left little doubt that he will indeed play Harvey Dent and Two-Face in the movie.

While speaking to Deadline, the Thunderbolts* actor confirms that he will play “many roles in this one”.

”'I’m excited, I’m nervous and trying to keep surprising myself,'” he says of taking on Two-Face and working with the hair and makeup teams who have devised how his disfigurement will look."

It's worth noting that Stan doesn't actually mention the character himself, and there's speculation that this dual role could actually be Tommy Elliot and his masked alter-ego, Hush.

Could this all be an attempt at misdirection from the trades? Let us know what you think.

Though plot details for The Batman - Part II are still under wraps, we have been able to piece together a few things based on casting details and comments from Reeves and others involved with the film.

Some fans have grown concerned that the sequel may rehash too many plot details from Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight (more below), but it sounds like Reeves and co. may be cooking up something nobody will expect.

Pattinson was asked about the film during a recent interview, and while he declined to go into detail about the script, he did promise that The Batman 2 will be a "really different type of Batman movie."

"The script is so good. It's kinda crazy, because the first one was a little bit of a different type of Batman movie, and this is a really different type of Batman movie. Hopefully, people will be really pleasantly surprised by it."

The Drama star's comments have prompted theories that the sequel could play out in a single location, taking inspiration from Grant Morrison's acclaimed Arkham Asylum graphic novel.

A new take on the Caped Crusader is set to make his DCU debut in The Brave and the Bold (if not sooner).

The Batman - Part II is set to hit theaters on October 1, 2027.

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
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regmovieguy
regmovieguy - 5/24/2026, 11:59 AM
User Comment Image
VampMime187cbm
VampMime187cbm - 5/24/2026, 12:06 PM
Hush or Freeze trickery. Something tells me It might not be Dent.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/24/2026, 12:38 PM
@VampMime187cbm - I feel like Hush would be too similar to Riddler that we got in the last film unless they radically reinvent him.

My guess (as wild it is) is still Freeze and the only evidence i have to do that Sebastian’s shaven head right now.

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soberchimera
soberchimera - 5/24/2026, 12:53 PM
@VampMime187cbm - Hopefully not Hush, the whole enigma is lost when you know who he is ahead of time.
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 5/24/2026, 12:07 PM
He plays many roles and none of them are Two-Face
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 5/24/2026, 12:10 PM
Gunniverse will never get to a Batman movie. Maybe Gleak: Stuck In The Middle will still happen tho
bobevanz
bobevanz - 5/24/2026, 12:13 PM
It doesn't matter who he plays, it's going to be amazing and just might be the first Batman movie to make a billion dollars. The same can be said for Superman as well. Back to back in the same year muahaha
regmovieguy
regmovieguy - 5/24/2026, 12:16 PM
@bobevanz

TDK and TDKR both crossed a billi.
JFerguson
JFerguson - 5/24/2026, 12:20 PM
Main villain better not be two face. How more grounded can you do a take on two face than TDK already did
regmovieguy
regmovieguy - 5/24/2026, 12:35 PM
@JFerguson

If ScarJo is playing Gilda, I don’t see how the antagonist can be anyone but her.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 5/24/2026, 12:27 PM
Maybe he is playing Martin Wilding

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