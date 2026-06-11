The Batman Part II Star Colin Farrell Previews "Terrifying" Sequel And Reveals How Big Penguin's Role Is

The Batman was released over four years ago, and like Batman Begins before it, it was a critical and commercial success. Unfortunately, a sequel has taken much longer to materialise than many fans would like, though a five-year wait is only one year longer than the gap between The Dark Knight and The Dark Knight Rises.

The Penguin TV series helped bridge the gap when it premiered on HBO in 2024, and we've known for a while now that Colin Farrell is set to reprise his role as Oz Cobb in The Batman Part II.

Doing the rounds to promote Sugar Season 2, the Irish actor confirmed he's now read the full script for Matt Reeves' sequel and revealed the extent of his role in the sequel. Despite reiterating that he only has a minor role in The Batman Part II, Farrell is clearly excited to get to work.

"We haven't gone to that place yet where somebody arrives with a titanium briefcase chain to their wrist and seven pages of only my scenes. I got to read from the first to last page, and it's really magnificent," he told ScreenRant. "I just think Matt Reeves is brilliant and he wrote, not only tonally, a really kind of dark and at times terrifying piece, and not only psychologically weighty and nuanced, but really feeling."

"I just think he wrote kind of a contemporary genre masterpiece, really. I'm only in two scenes, which is great because it means I can enjoy the rest of the film," Farrell continued. "Honestly, man, it's so good. I'm so excited about it."

In a separate conversation with Collider, the actor confirmed he flies to London in "four or five weeks" and said he'll be there shooting The Batman follow-up for at least "a few weeks."

When we last saw Oz, he'd become Gotham City's new Kingpin of Crime. While this next movie doesn't look set to follow Batman's war on the underworld—he may be a little busy with Two-Face for that—we have to believe a clash somewhere down the line is inevitable.

That will depend on whether Reeves makes The Batman Part III. It's still odd that this franchise is continuing when DC Studios is supposedly developing The Brave and the Bold, but Warner Bros. is the driving force behind these movies, not DC Studios.

Directed by Matt Reeves from a script by him and Mattson Tomlin, The Batman Part II stars Robert Pattinson, Scarlett Johansson, Sebastian Stan, Colin Farrell, Andy Serkis, Jeffrey Wright, Charles Dance, Jayme Lawson, Gil Perez-Abraham, Sebastian Koch, and Brian Tyree Henry.

The Batman Part II is set to be released in theaters on October 1, 2027.