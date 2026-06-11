The Batman Part II Star Colin Farrell Previews "Terrifying" Sequel And Reveals How Big Penguin's Role Is

The Batman Part II Star Colin Farrell Previews &quot;Terrifying&quot; Sequel And Reveals How Big Penguin's Role Is

The Penguin star Colin Farrell has shared his review of The Batman Part II's script, and reveals the extent of Oz Cobblepot's role in the upcoming sequel (including how long he'll be on set).

News
By JoshWilding - Jun 11, 2026 10:06 AM EST
Filed Under: The Batman 2

The Batman was released over four years ago, and like Batman Begins before it, it was a critical and commercial success. Unfortunately, a sequel has taken much longer to materialise than many fans would like, though a five-year wait is only one year longer than the gap between The Dark Knight and The Dark Knight Rises.

The Penguin TV series helped bridge the gap when it premiered on HBO in 2024, and we've known for a while now that Colin Farrell is set to reprise his role as Oz Cobb in The Batman Part II

Doing the rounds to promote Sugar Season 2, the Irish actor confirmed he's now read the full script for Matt Reeves' sequel and revealed the extent of his role in the sequel. Despite reiterating that he only has a minor role in The Batman Part II, Farrell is clearly excited to get to work.

"We haven't gone to that place yet where somebody arrives with a titanium briefcase chain to their wrist and seven pages of only my scenes. I got to read from the first to last page, and it's really magnificent," he told ScreenRant"I just think Matt Reeves is brilliant and he wrote, not only tonally, a really kind of dark and at times terrifying piece, and not only psychologically weighty and nuanced, but really feeling."

"I just think he wrote kind of a contemporary genre masterpiece, really. I'm only in two scenes, which is great because it means I can enjoy the rest of the film," Farrell continued. "Honestly, man, it's so good. I'm so excited about it."

In a separate conversation with Collider, the actor confirmed he flies to London in "four or five weeks" and said he'll be there shooting The Batman follow-up for at least "a few weeks."

When we last saw Oz, he'd become Gotham City's new Kingpin of Crime. While this next movie doesn't look set to follow Batman's war on the underworld—he may be a little busy with Two-Face for that—we have to believe a clash somewhere down the line is inevitable.

That will depend on whether Reeves makes The Batman Part III. It's still odd that this franchise is continuing when DC Studios is supposedly developing The Brave and the Bold, but Warner Bros. is the driving force behind these movies, not DC Studios.

Directed by Matt Reeves from a script by him and Mattson Tomlin, The Batman Part II stars Robert Pattinson, Scarlett Johansson, Sebastian Stan, Colin Farrell, Andy Serkis, Jeffrey Wright, Charles Dance, Jayme Lawson, Gil Perez-Abraham, Sebastian Koch, and Brian Tyree Henry. 

The Batman Part II is set to be released in theaters on October 1, 2027.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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Kadara
Kadara - 6/11/2026, 10:16 AM
They might as well just do a Batman Beyond by now, it's been so long. On happier news, World Cup starts today!! Huup Nederland!!
InfinitePunches
InfinitePunches - 6/11/2026, 10:18 AM
Poor guy is doing that whole four hour makeup routine for just two scenes? What a trooper.

I really need to rewatch Penguin. I remember calling it the Andor of DC when it came out. It's so good that I don't mind it being an alternate take on the characters.
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 6/11/2026, 10:21 AM
@InfinitePunches - an alt take in what sense? It’s canon to Reeves’ movies, isn’t it?
InfinitePunches
InfinitePunches - 6/11/2026, 10:27 AM
@FrankenDad - Alternate from the comics. "Oz Cobb" instead of Oswald Cobblepot. Having him be from a low income family instead of "Gotham royalty." Boston accent instead of British. Things I didn't like initially that I grew to enjoy because they worked within the story they were telling.
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 6/11/2026, 10:31 AM
@InfinitePunches - Ohhhh gotcha. I misunderstood. Absolutely agree. That sort of thing can bother me when done poorly but they really stuck the landing.
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 6/11/2026, 10:32 AM
@InfinitePunches - The Penguin series was brilliant! Putting Oz in only two scenes in the sequel is criminal. He should be one of the main villains again. No question
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 6/11/2026, 10:21 AM
"It's still odd that this franchise is continuing when DC Studios is supposedly developing The Brave and the Bold..."

There's no Brave and the Bold; it's not happening.
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 6/11/2026, 10:36 AM
@TheJok3r - yeah it is but we had Lego Batman at the same time Batfleck was running around so it's not the first time either.
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 6/11/2026, 10:31 AM
This is likely the only CBM I am emphatically excited about. Everything else is just a curiosity at this point. Some say it's taken too long for this sequel. I think when it comes out, it'll have taken as long as it needed to be the best it could have been (hopefully).
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 6/11/2026, 10:38 AM
Penguin was great, disappointed there's so little of him.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 6/11/2026, 10:42 AM
@ModHaterSLADE - His storyline will likely get resolved in a second HBO show, which will hopefully include Catwoman as well.

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