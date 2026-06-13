Widow's Bay: Apple TV Renews Horror Comedy Series For Season 2 Ahead Of Wednesday's S1 Finale

Ahead of this coming Wednesday's season 1 finale, Apple TV has renewed Widow's Bay for a second season.

The horror comedy series has become something of a word-of-mouth sensation thanks to its riviting mix of scares and laughs, and an excellent ensemble cast led by Matthew Rhys, Kate O'Flynn, and Stephen Root.

The story focuses on the initially skeptical Mayor of the titular New England island, Tom Loftis (Rhys), as he struggles to come to terms with the reality that centuries-old curses and supernatural horrors are plaguing the town he so deparartely wants to turn into a bustling tourist location.

Rhys teased a little of what viewers can expect from Tom in season 2 during an interview with Collider.

"What I'm more excited about is where we leave off at the end of Season 1. The difference for Tom in Season 2 will be that much greater, and that's what I'm excited about, is going, 'Oh my God, where does he go from there?' Because he's changed. I have horns, I have a goatee, I've got hooves. It's brilliant. But no, that's what I'm kind of more excited about, that you've laid the groundwork, you've done the foundation work, and now that's all embedded in it, and now you can really hopefully take flight."

In a separate interview with THR, creator Katie Dippold shared her thoughts on the show's popularity.

“I will say this, the show really goes for it. I think a lot of shows are a little bit cooler and maybe don’t want to put themselves out there as much. I’m relieved that this big swing hasn’t led to absolute humiliation. But I also think you have to risk humiliation to make something people like.”

“I wanted it to feel like you want to go to this place and then also feel like you’re not getting enough of it,” she adds. “Even though you’ve seen things this season, there’s always nooks and crannies to explore, and more history you haven’t heard. I wanted the audience to want to lean into it.”

Have you been watching Widow's Bay? Let us know in the comments, and check out some clips from the series below.

Mayor Tom Loftis declares Widow’s Bay remains totally safe and open to visitors.#WidowsBay — Renewed for Season 2 pic.twitter.com/ophjrhkEqr — Apple TV (@AppleTV) June 11, 2026

The penultimate episode of #WidowsBay is now streaming. pic.twitter.com/F55FGDrRnV — Apple TV (@AppleTV) June 10, 2026