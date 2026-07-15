Mayday: Ryan Reynolds Gets Trapped Behind Enemy Lines In Action-Packed New Trailer

Following the blockbuster success of Deadpool & Wolverine, Ryan Reynolds took an extended hiatus from the screen. Now, it looks like the fan-favorite actor is finally ready to get back into the saddle with the new action-comedy Mayday, where he stars as a U.S. Navy pilot that gets trapped behind enemy lines.

Apple TV+ has released the first trailer for the upcoming film, which co-stars Academy Award-winner Kenneth Branagh (The Devil Wears Prada 2; Oppenheimer) as an ex-KGB agent that might be Reynolds' last hope at survival.

As per the synopsis, "When hotshot U.S. Navy pilot Lieutenant Troy “Assassin” Kelly is sent on a top-secret mission into Russian territory at the height of the Cold War, the operation implodes, leaving him stranded behind enemy lines. Discovered by Nikolai Ustinov, a gruff ex-KGB agent with a penchant for American culture, Troy thinks he’s toast — but could an unlikely alliance between the two lead to Troy’s rescue and a bond neither saw coming?"

This will mark Reynolds' first film in two years, following a busy 2024 where he starred in IF and the blockbuster hit Deadpool & Wolverine, which grossed $1.338 billion at the global box office. His other recent headlining credits include Spirited, The Adam Project, Red Notice, Free Guy, and The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard.

Meanwhile, rumors are swirling that the actor will reprise his role as Wade Wilson/Deadpool in Marvel Studios' upcoming blockbuster Avengers: Doomsday. Specifically, buzz suggests he might appear in the film's opening sequence alongside two other veteran franchise stars. However, nothing has been officially confirmed, so we'll have to wait until the movie launches this December to see what Marvel has been cooking.

The cast features Ryan Reynolds, Kenneth Branagh, Maria Bakalova, Marcin Dorociński, David Morse, Lovell Adams-Gray, Clark Johnson, Alex Mallari Jr., Louis Cancelmi, and Alex Ozerov.

Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley helmed the feature, from an original screenplay they wrote. Their past directing credits include Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves and Game Night, and the duo also penned the script for Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Goldstein and Daley also attached as producers alongside Ryan Reynolds, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, Ashley Fox, Johnny Pariseau, and Patrick Gooing.

Mayday starts streaming, exclusively on Apple TV+, on September 4!

Watch the new trailer below: