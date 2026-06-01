Barbarella Remake Still Moving Forward; Star Sydney Sweeney Shares Risqué Euphoria Season 3 Shots

Back in 2022, we learned that Sydney Sweeney (Madame Web; Euphoria; The White Lotus) was set to star in and executive produce a new Barbarella movie for Sony Pictures and TriStar.

The project, which was said to be based on both Jean Claude Forest's French comic book series and the cult 1968 adaptation starring Jane Fonda, enlisted Edgar Wright (The Running Man, Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World) to direct and co-write with Jane Goldman (Kick-Ass, X-Men: First Class) and her daughter, Honey.

The lack of updates and the fact that Sweeney had committed to so many other projects led to rumors that the movie had been scrapped, but Deadline has now confirmed that Barbarella is still moving forward, and that Sweeney is "already working" on it as part of a new first-look deal with Sony.

Sweeney has formed a new production company, Honey Trap, with longtime creative collaborator Kaylee McGregor serving as president of production and development.

"At Honey Trap, we believe the most unforgettable stories live in contradiction. Beauty and danger, intimacy and power, vulnerability and control. Our mission is to create bold, cinematic film and television that challenges perception, sparks conversation, and leaves a lasting emotional imprint. We are committed to championing visionary filmmakers, complex characters, and stories that push beyond expectation while remaining deeply entertaining and emotionally accessible to audiences worldwide."

Sweeney has previously expressed her excitement to pay homage to the style of the original space-opera, including the titular heroine's risqué outfits, while revealing that she is not at all concerned about the sexually-charged/erotic aspects of the story.

“I find power in my femininity,” she told Vanity Fair. “I use my brain, and I use everything that I’m learning every single day in this industry as my power. Knowledge is everything.”

During a recent interview, Fonda made it clear that she's not so sure a modern-day take on Barbarella is a good idea. "I try not to [think about it]," she told EW. "Because I worry about what it's going to be."

When asked for her take on Fonda's comments, Sweeney says she would “absolutely love” to speak with the legendary actress about the remake, adding that, to her, the original is all about seeing “women own their power.”

The movie has been accused of being little more than "sexploitation," but something tells us Sweeney and the studio plan on adding a few more layers to the story... if not to Barb's outfits.

In Barbarella, "an astronaut from the future, is sent on a mission to find and stop an evil scientist whose invention could spell the destruction of the galaxy."