Barbarella Remake Still Moving Forward; Star Sydney Sweeney Shares Risqué Euphoria Season 3 Shots

Barbarella Remake Still Moving Forward; Star Sydney Sweeney Shares Risqué Euphoria Season 3 Shots

Edgar Wright's Barbarella remake is still on track at Sony Pictures, as star Sydney Sweeney signs a new first-look deal with the studio...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jun 01, 2026 02:06 PM EST
Filed Under: Sci-Fi
Source: Via SFF Gazette.com

Back in 2022, we learned that Sydney Sweeney (Madame Web; Euphoria; The White Lotus) was set to star in and executive produce a new Barbarella movie for Sony Pictures and TriStar.

The project, which was said to be based on both Jean Claude Forest's French comic book series and the cult 1968 adaptation starring Jane Fonda, enlisted Edgar Wright (The Running Man, Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World) to direct and co-write with Jane Goldman (Kick-Ass, X-Men: First Class) and her daughter, Honey.

The lack of updates and the fact that Sweeney had committed to so many other projects led to rumors that the movie had been scrapped, but Deadline has now confirmed that Barbarella is still moving forward, and that Sweeney is "already working" on it as part of a new first-look deal with Sony.

Sweeney has formed a new production company, Honey Trap, with longtime creative collaborator Kaylee McGregor serving as president of production and development.

"At Honey Trap, we believe the most unforgettable stories live in contradiction. Beauty and danger, intimacy and power, vulnerability and control. Our mission is to create bold, cinematic film and television that challenges perception, sparks conversation, and leaves a lasting emotional imprint. We are committed to championing visionary filmmakers, complex characters, and stories that push beyond expectation while remaining deeply entertaining and emotionally accessible to audiences worldwide."

Sweeney has previously expressed her excitement to pay homage to the style of the original space-opera, including the titular heroine's risqué outfits, while revealing that she is not at all concerned about the sexually-charged/erotic aspects of the story.

“I find power in my femininity,” she told Vanity Fair. “I use my brain, and I use everything that I’m learning every single day in this industry as my power. Knowledge is everything.”

During a recent interview, Fonda made it clear that she's not so sure a modern-day take on Barbarella is a good idea. "I try not to [think about it]," she told EW. "Because I worry about what it's going to be."

When asked for her take on Fonda's comments, Sweeney says she would “absolutely love” to speak with the legendary actress about the remake, adding that, to her, the original is all about seeing “women own their power.”

The movie has been accused of being little more than "sexploitation," but something tells us Sweeney and the studio plan on adding a few more layers to the story... if not to Barb's outfits.

In Barbarella, "an astronaut from the future, is sent on a mission to find and stop an evil scientist whose invention could spell the destruction of the galaxy."

HBO's Euphoria wrapped its third and final season last night, and Sweeney has taken to Instagram to share a series of behind-the-scenes photos, some of which are definitely on the NSFW side.

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
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harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 6/1/2026, 2:54 PM
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phucking fix it!!!!!!!! HURRYYYYY!!!!!

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GComix85
GComix85 - 6/1/2026, 2:56 PM
This article only exists on this site because putting "Sydney Sweeney" in a headline will drive engagement which will then generate ad revenue.

Remember, if you're going to engage and click on this site, be sure to have an ad blocker installed.
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 6/1/2026, 2:57 PM
She is thankfully, more than happy to get those milkers out. Clever woman
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 6/1/2026, 2:58 PM
S3 felt like just a good excuse for a humiliation ritual for Sweeney. The show fell off big time.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 6/1/2026, 3:02 PM
F**king disgusting, I had to click into instagram in order to verify the information on this article which I totally read.

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DocSpock
DocSpock - 6/1/2026, 3:15 PM

Thank goodness horrible vile Euphoria is over. I am ashamed I actually watched the first 3 episodes of this trash.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 6/1/2026, 3:34 PM
@DocSpock - clutch your pearls lmao
BobGarlen
BobGarlen - 6/1/2026, 3:17 PM
Maybe this will be good, but The Running Man felt like such a betrayal of the book. Really doubting on Edgar Wright right now.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 6/1/2026, 3:33 PM
@BobGarlen - the first movie wasn't much better but it got a pass because of 80s machismo
bobevanz
bobevanz - 6/1/2026, 3:33 PM
https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/movies/movie-news/zack-snyder-escape-from-new-york-remake-1236610684/

The chuckle [frick] won't go away. Time to ruin more beloved movies.

Also Euphiora series finale was good. You idiots need to stop assuming endings. What happened WAS ALWAYS GOING TO HAPPEN. I'm just glad it was done in a unique way. I swear there are so many armchair experts haha
MisterBones
MisterBones - 6/1/2026, 3:33 PM
This chick signed up to be DEBASED with this final season. One day she will look back at this and realize the indignity she was a part of.

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