Masters Of The Universe Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed As First Reviews Land

Following mostly glowing first reactions, the full reviews for Masters of the Universe are in. As is so often the case, the consensus isn't quite as positive, but the movie is currently sitting at a very respectable 74% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Most critics seem to agree that the live-action reboot manages to capture the tone of the beloved '80s animated series, but for many, the camp and self-aware silliness are simply too prevalent to take anything that happens in the movie even remotely seriously.

Some feel that this was the right approach and that director Travis Knight "understood the assignment," but even taking this into account, it sounds like the humour is hit or miss.

Most of the performances, particularly Nicholas Galitzine as He-Man/Adam and Idris Elba as Man-At-Arms, come in for praise, and Jared Leto's Skeletor is singled out as a surprising highlight.

Have a read through the reviews and reactions below, and we'll continue to update as more come in.

The first reviews are in for #MastersOfTheUniverse - currently it's Fresh at 77% on the Tomatometer, with 30 reviews: https://t.co/3KCFQQ7B5G pic.twitter.com/mfFjFBiPP8 — Rotten Tomatoes 🍅 (@RottenTomatoes) June 2, 2026

#MastersOfTheUniverse is... a lot! I was not on board at all for the first 25 mins or so, but it does find its feet. Skeletor is definitely the highlight (though I sometimes couldn't understand what he was saying) and it's engaging enough nonsense, but it's *so* damn silly...… pic.twitter.com/P6POUpFdct — Mark Cassidy (@RorMachine) May 28, 2026

‘Masters Of The Universe’ Review: He-Man Wants The Power Of Sincerity & The Shield Of Irony https://t.co/y6eYOUmgGq pic.twitter.com/LMOuSyjlIJ — The Playlist (@ThePlaylistNews) June 2, 2026

'Masters of the Universe' Review: Nicholas Galitzine Headlines an Exhaustingly Jokey He-Man Movie That's Mainly for the Hardcore Fans https://t.co/4X7ySyfgLK — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) June 2, 2026

"A delightfully silly film for a perfectly stupid franchise."



Nicholas Galitzine leads an all-new take on He-Man in action fantasy Masters Of The Universe — in UK cinemas tomorrow.



Read the Empire review: https://t.co/F30gnWAU6m pic.twitter.com/rnhYPg2iT8 — Empire (@empiremagazine) June 2, 2026

'Masters of the Universe' Review: Nicholas Galitzine Lends Some Spark to a Bloated Nostalgia Trip https://t.co/5zUQPtlyCD — Variety (@Variety) June 2, 2026

I really did not care for MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE, which feels like a feature-length meme. I guess I just hate fun. https://t.co/MhR8P35CkL — Sonny Bunch (@SonnyBunch) June 2, 2026

The #MastersOfTheUniverse movie reboots the classic 80s franchise with earnest heroics, thrilling action and plenty of fun for the whole family.



Check Out Our ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Review Here: https://t.co/TCx5xvAOc7 pic.twitter.com/JxYrIG6Y31 — ScreenRant (@screenrant) June 2, 2026

#MastersOfTheUniverse is a winning, awesome swords-and-sorcery sci-fi spectacular. Travis Knight understood the assignment. Gonna blast its 80s-inspired soundtrack out of my car all Summer long.



My review via @FreshFictionTV: https://t.co/FZC8c9wn5C — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) June 2, 2026

The first live-action Masters of the Universe movie in almost 40 years hits the big screen this Friday, and although it starts off a little slow, the He-Man adaptation grows into a campy, fun ride thanks to Jared Leto's Skeletor 💀



Read our full 3/5⭐ Masters of the Universe… pic.twitter.com/UcbknfCK2Z — Total Film (@totalfilm) June 2, 2026

'Masters Of The Universe' Review: Nicholas Galitzine Charms His Way Into He-Man Heroics In Amusing New Take On Mattel's Nostalgic Toys https://t.co/EchkaQNu9l — Deadline (@DEADLINE) June 2, 2026

MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE doesn’t quite have the power. Superb production design, costume design, fight choreography, and cinematic realization of all these iconic characters, plus an amazing 80s Queen-esque score from Daniel Pemberton that should get an Oscar nom. But the film… pic.twitter.com/zqstHtJV7p — The HoloFiles - Movie/TV News & Reviews (@theholofiles) June 2, 2026

#MastersOfTheUniverse may be proudly silly, but it is silly with purpose, passion and a great deal of heart. For those raised on the power of Grayskull, it feels like a fantasy long imagined on bedroom floors finally brought to life. Review - @theAUreview. https://t.co/YgmXpWhbbJ — Peter Gray (@ratedPDG) June 2, 2026

Masters of the Universe is so much funnier than I expected. It’s part Flash Gordon, part Deadpool, and almost officially a parody of itself. These are all good things, by the way.



Our review: https://t.co/2uJai9M9I3 pic.twitter.com/MLelWD2WBg — IGN (@IGN) June 2, 2026

According to an updated synopsis, "In MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE, Director Travis Knight brings the legendary franchise back to the big screen in this epic live-action adventure. After being separated for 15 years, the Sword of Power leads Prince Adam (Nicholas Galitzine) back to Eternia where he discovers his home shattered under the fiendish rule of Skeletor (Jared Leto). To save his family and his world, Adam must join forces with his closest allies, Teela (Camila Mendes) and Duncan/Man-At-Arms (Idris Elba), and embrace his true destiny as He-Man — the most powerful man in the universe." ﻿

Masters of the Universe stars Nicholas Galitzine as Prince Adam/He-Man, Camila Mendes as Teela, Jared Leto as Skeletor, Idris Elba as Man-At-Arms, Morena Baccarin as The Sorceress and James Purefoy and Charlotte Riley as Adam's parents, King Randor and Queen Marlena. Alison Brie will also feature as Skeletor's second-in-command, Evil-Lyn.

Sam C. Wilson will play Trap Jaw, with Kojo Attah as Tri-Klops, and Kristin Wiig recently joined the cast as the voice of Roboto.

Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal and Steve Tisch will produce, along with DeVon Franklin.

The story follows “10-year-old Prince Adam who crashed to Earth in a spaceship and was separated from his magical Power Sword—the only link to his home on Eternia. After tracking it down almost two decades later, Prince Adam is whisked back across space to defend his home planet against the evil forces of Skeletor. But to defeat such a powerful villain, Prince Adam will first need to uncover the mysteries of his past and become He-Man: the most powerful man in the Universe!”

Masters of the Universe is set to hit theaters on June 5 in the US, and June 3 in the UK and Ireland.