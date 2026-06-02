Masters Of The Universe Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed As First Reviews Land

Masters Of The Universe Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed As First Reviews Land

The first reviews for the live-action Masters of the Universe reboot are in. Does this big-budget take on the classic '80s animated series have the power?

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By MarkCassidy - Jun 02, 2026 11:06 AM EST
Source: Via SFF Gazette.com

Following mostly glowing first reactions, the full reviews for Masters of the Universe are in. As is so often the case, the consensus isn't quite as positive, but the movie is currently sitting at a very respectable 74% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Most critics seem to agree that the live-action reboot manages to capture the tone of the beloved '80s animated series, but for many, the camp and self-aware silliness are simply too prevalent to take anything that happens in the movie even remotely seriously.

Some feel that this was the right approach and that director Travis Knight "understood the assignment," but even taking this into account, it sounds like the humour is hit or miss.

Most of the performances, particularly Nicholas Galitzine as He-Man/Adam and Idris Elba as Man-At-Arms, come in for praise, and Jared Leto's Skeletor is singled out as a surprising highlight.

Have a read through the reviews and reactions below, and we'll continue to update as more come in.

According to an updated synopsis, "In MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE, Director Travis Knight brings the legendary franchise back to the big screen in this epic live-action adventure. After being separated for 15 years, the Sword of Power leads Prince Adam (Nicholas Galitzine) back to Eternia where he discovers his home shattered under the fiendish rule of Skeletor (Jared Leto). To save his family and his world, Adam must join forces with his closest allies, Teela (Camila Mendes) and Duncan/Man-At-Arms (Idris Elba), and embrace his true destiny as He-Man — the most powerful man in the universe." ﻿

Masters of the Universe stars Nicholas Galitzine as Prince Adam/He-Man, Camila Mendes as Teela, Jared Leto as Skeletor, Idris Elba as Man-At-Arms, Morena Baccarin as The Sorceress and James Purefoy and Charlotte Riley as Adam's parents, King Randor and Queen Marlena. Alison Brie will also feature as Skeletor's second-in-command, Evil-Lyn.

Sam C. Wilson will play Trap Jaw, with Kojo Attah as Tri-Klops, and Kristin Wiig recently joined the cast as the voice of Roboto.

Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal and Steve Tisch will produce, along with DeVon Franklin.

The story follows “10-year-old Prince Adam who crashed to Earth in a spaceship and was separated from his magical Power Sword—the only link to his home on Eternia. After tracking it down almost two decades later, Prince Adam is whisked back across space to defend his home planet against the evil forces of Skeletor. But to defeat such a powerful villain, Prince Adam will first need to uncover the mysteries of his past and become He-Man: the most powerful man in the Universe!”

Masters of the Universe is set to hit theaters on June 5 in the US, and June 3 in the UK and Ireland.

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
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JackDeth
JackDeth - 6/2/2026, 11:31 AM
I just bought a matinee ticket for this Saturday afternoon.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 6/2/2026, 11:31 AM
Land? As in Lala Land? Haha Josh you are such a headliner master
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 6/2/2026, 11:36 AM
Looked a little cheesy from the trailers so I’m not surprised to hear it’s a silly movie for Heman fans.
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 6/2/2026, 11:38 AM
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