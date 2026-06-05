Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin Video Game Unveils First Official Trailer

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin Video Game Unveils First Official Trailer

As part of their Summer Game Fest presentation today, Paramount Games Studio debuted the first official teaser trailer for the long awaited Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin video game!

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By RohanPatel - Jun 05, 2026 08:06 PM EST

During its Summer Game Fest presentation today, Paramount Games Studio shared a teaser trailer for their first in-house project: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin, which is one of the most exciting reveals to come out of the week, especially considering the popularity of its source material. 

As per the game's website, "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin is a AAA action-adventure game being developed by Platinum Games. Based on the popular comic book series, TMNT: The Last Ronin follows the last surviving Ninja Turtle as he embarks on a desperate mission for vengeance."

No release date has been set, but the game has been confirmed to arrive on both consoles and PC.

In a press release, Shawn Kittelsen, senior vice president and head of creative and production at Paramount Games, said, "Strong storytelling is what gives a franchise its staying power, and games are one of the most powerful ways for fans to step inside that story. At Paramount Games, we're unifying creative visions across all of our business divisions from the start, building interconnected worlds where narrative serves as the connective tissue, turning players into lifelong fans and franchises into enduring brands. TMNT: The Last Ronin is the epitome of this vision coming to life."

In addition to the teaser reveal, the studio has also launched a new limited-edition BossLogic merchandise collection featuring The Last Ronin-themed apparel and collectible poster art, which you can order now at the Paramount Games Store

Ahead of the trailer debut, Paramount Skydance unveiled the aforementioned Paramount Games Studio, a unified gaming studio that combines Skydance’s two existing game studios, Skydance Interactive and Skydance New Media, with Paramount’s pre-existing IP. Variety has also confirmed that both Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra and an untitled Star Wars game made in collaboration with Lucasfilm, are still in the works at the new studio, after previously being developed by Skydance New Media. Tony Driscoll has been tapped to head Paramount Games. He previously held leadership positions at Epic Games, Warner Bros., AT&T, and Disney.  

Watch the announcement teaser for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin below:

Based on the legendary graphic novel series, Paramount Games Studio and iconic action game developer PlatinumGames present Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin.

In a future, battle-ravaged New York City, a lone surviving Turtle embarks on a seemingly hopeless mission seeking justice for the family he lost.

Join the Resistance and sign up for updates on TheLastRonin.com.

About The Author:
RohanPatel
Member Since 7/22/2011
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Irregular
Irregular - 6/5/2026, 8:09 PM
I have a bad feeling about this "Paramount Games" BS moniker they got going on.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 6/5/2026, 8:09 PM
Platinum does some fun combat in its games. Hope it has a slicing mechanic like Metal Gear Rising.
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 6/5/2026, 8:33 PM
@ModHaterSLADE - Hell Yeah!

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Repian
Repian - 6/5/2026, 8:23 PM
I would love a crossover video game of GI Joe and Transformers
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CAPTAINPINKEYE
CAPTAINPINKEYE - 6/5/2026, 8:26 PM
The game play looks AMAZING!….😕
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 6/5/2026, 8:29 PM
You had me at Platinum Games. Some of the best combat coming from that studio. This could be really awesome.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 6/5/2026, 9:01 PM
FU


KING


DOPE


I came in my pants.

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