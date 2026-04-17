Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem 2 Will Feature Shredder And Another Classic Villain

After making a brief appearance at the end of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, Shredder always seemed likely to factor into the sequel, and director Jeff Rowe confirmed that Oroku Saki will indeed return as the main villain last year. The ruthless leader of the Foot Clan won't be making trouble for the Fearsome Foursome alone, however.

During Paramount Pictures' CinemaCon presentation last night, we got word that both Shredder and Krang will feature in Mutant Mayhem 2.

Krang was an alien conqueror from Dimension X who joined forces with Shredder in the classic animated series. Though the character was created for the show, he was inspired by the Utroms from Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird's original comic series (he was later retconned to be a part of their race).

How Krang will be introduced remains to be seen, but Cynthia Utrom's surname would seem like a dead giveaway that she will either turn out to be the brain-like villain in disguise, or another Utrom that facilitates his arrival on Earth.

In the first movie's post-credits scene, Cynthia Utrom decides to call in Shredder's services to help her take down the Turtles, and we get a quick glimpse of his signature purple cape and spiked armor as he looks over the New York skyline.

While chatting to Collideri in a 2024 interview, Rowe was asked if he plans to take a fresh approach to the Turtles' most recognizable foe in his follow-up.

“That is exactly what I am trying to figure out and what my next meeting will be about. That is what we are in the thick of now. Shredder is just a great character. He’s an iconic, classic, loved character. He’s like the Joker. You know who he is, even if you’re not a fan of the source material. I think we definitely wanna do a villain-forward film. We’re currently trying to make decisions about that, but those decisions for us as filmmakers are always going to come from the place of what tells the best story, specifically about our main characters, the Turtles.”

“After years of being sheltered from the human world, the Turtle brothers set out to win the hearts of New Yorkers and be accepted as normal teenagers through heroic acts. Their new friend April O’Neil helps them take on a mysterious crime syndicate, but they soon get in over their heads when an army of mutants is unleashed upon them.”

Micah Abbey, Shamon Brown Jr., Nicolas Cantu and Brady Noon will voice the roles of Donatello, Michelangelo, Leonardo and Raphael, respectively. The cast also includes Jackie Chan as Splinter, Hannibal Buress as Genghis Frog, Rose Byrne as Leatherhead, Ice Cube as Superfly, Natasia Demetriou as Wingnut, Ayo Edebiri as April O’Neil, Giancarlo Esposito as Baxter Stockman, Post Malone as Ray Fillet, Paul Rudd as Mondo Gecko, and Maya Rudolph as Cynthia Utrom.

Jeff Rowe (The Mitchells vs. the Machines) directed Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, which is produced by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg.