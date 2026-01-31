TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES II: THE SECRET OF THE OOZE Returning To Theaters For 35th Anniversary

Go ninja, go ninja, go!

The original and - we're going to assume that most fans would be in agreement - best live-action Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie returned to the big screen last summer to mark its 35th anniversary, and Fathom Entertainment has now announced that the 1991 sequel is also getting a re-release later this year.

Originally planned as a two-day engagement, the first movie's recent theatrical return proved to be a huge success, expanding to a four-week run, cracking the domestic box office Top 10 and grossing nearly $3.7 million in the process.

Fathom Entertainment, Saga Arts and Warner Bros. Pictures will re-release Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze in theaters nationwide for a one-week, 35th anniversary run from March 13–19. The movie will be presented theatrically in a newly restored 4K format for the first time. The re-release will also feature exclusive bonus content, including a never-before-seen featurette titled The Ninja Turtles: Revolutions, which will screen before the film.

“Step into the mind of TMNT co-creator Kevin Eastman, joining him on a vision through the past. Sit down alongside the icon at his personal drawing desk while he illustrates through the revolving history and mythos of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles legend.”

The Secret of the Ooze was a little more cartoonish than its predecessor, which expertly managed to blend the family-friendly tone of the animated series with the grittier vibe of the original comic run. The movie is still pretty highly-regarded by fans, however, and should be worth catching on the big screen if you get the chance.

Check out a new announcement teaser featuring several key scenes from the movie - including that big Vanilla Ice routine - below.

Go Ninja Go! #TurtlemaniaReturns for one full week!



Celebrate #TeenageMutantNinjaTurtles II: The Secret of The Ooze 35th Anniversary in theaters nationwide March 13-19



Get tickets for the first ever 4K theatrical presentation at https://t.co/Fxw5rl9FCl



#TMNTII35 pic.twitter.com/sbBhS6vLIx — IDW Publishing (@IDWPublishing) January 30, 2026

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Mark Caso, Michelan Sisti, Leif Tilden, Kenn Troum) again battle their archenemy, the rogue ninja Shredder (Francois Chau). Shredder attempts revenge by obtaining the same radioactive ooze that created the Turtles and unleashing two new monstrous mutants: Tokka, an oversized snapping turtle, and Rahzar, a fearsome wolf-like creature. When Shredder plans to use the remaining ooze on himself, the Turtles must harness their ninja fighting skills to stop him.