Daredevil: Born Again Star Wilson Bethel Reveals First Look At Bullseye's Upgraded Season 3 Costume

Daredevil: Born Again Star Wilson Bethel Reveals First Look At Bullseye's Upgraded Season 3 Costume

Daredevil: Born Again star Wilson Bethel has shared a first look at Bullseye's new suit in Season 3, and all signs point to the upgrade being far more in line with the comic books.

News
By JoshWilding - May 27, 2026 09:05 AM EST
Filed Under: Daredevil

Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 is currently shooting in New York, and Bullseye actor Wilson Bethel just shared a new video from set on his Instagram account. While Bethel stops short of a full costume reveal, we still get an exciting glimpse of Dex's upgraded look.

When we first met the character in Daredevil Season 3, he was posing as the Man Without Fear at the behest of Wilson Fisk. In Daredevil: Born Again's Season 1 premiere, the former FBI agent—added to the series following a creative overhaul—wore a suit that paid homage to Bullseye's comic book appearance.

It fell short for many fans, and showrunner Dario Scardapane took that on board in Season 2. A bullseye logo was added to the suit, but it still wasn't quite in line with the source material. That may change when Daredevil: Born Again returns for Season 3. 

Bethel showed off his hand and wrist, teasing an armoured look for the character and a bullseye logo on his hand. Interestingly, the aesthetic doesn't look too different from the suits worn by the New Avengers in Thunderbolts*'s post-credits scene. With Valentina Allegra de Fontaine sending Bullseye overseas with Mr. Charles to fight America's quiet wars, that makes sense. 

What will the rest of the suit look like? That remains to be seen, but it seems likely that we're getting a Bullseye who is far more in line with the version on the page. Don't be surprised if it ends up looking like the design featured in the recent Ultimate Spider-Man comic book series.

"Yeah, I'm a big advocate for [a comic-accurate costume]. And I will tell you this without giving anything away. There's a new there's a new suit in the works," Bethel said while promoting Daredevil: Born Again Season 2. "I won't say anything beyond that, but there's definitely a new costume next season."

As for what Dex's employment status means for him heading into the next batch of episodes, Bethel said, "To be fully honest with you, I still don't 100% know where it goes. Daario [Scardapane] basically told me that Dex is now working for the government. He's now a G-man. That's what he pitched me, but I've only read the first two scripts of season three. I'm only in them a little bit so far."

Check out Bethel's Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 set video in the Instagram post below.

In Daredevil: Born Again, survival, resistance and redemption collide as the battle for the soul of New York begins. In Season 2, Mayor Wilson Fisk crushes New York City underfoot as he hunts down public enemy number one, the Hell’s Kitchen vigilante known as Daredevil.

But beneath the horned mask, Matt Murdock will try to fight back from the shadows to tear down the Kingpin’s corrupt empire and redeem his home. Resist. Rebel. Rebuild.

Created by Dario Scardapane, Chris Ord and Matt Corman, Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 stars Charlie Cox as the titular masked vigilante (aka Matt Murdock) and Vincent D’Onofrio as Wilson Fisk.

"A brutal, relentless tour-de-force, Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 is a Marvel masterstroke that sees Charlie Cox take the Man Without Fear to unprecedented heights, delivering the definitive take on Daredevil," we said in our 8-episode review published in March.

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 is now streaming in its entirety on Disney+. Season 3 premieres next year.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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CreateNowSlpL8r
CreateNowSlpL8r - 5/27/2026, 9:53 AM
Season 2 was terrible.

Mat, Dex, and Kingpin can act. Everyone else was horrible. The plot was idiotic and the final episode was devoid of logic, written by activists who can't write.
J0RELLC00LJ
J0RELLC00LJ - 5/27/2026, 9:53 AM
Maybe we'll get to see that evil grin now? Bullseye has one as does Wilson Bethel, kinda a trademark of the character. Whoever's idea it was to cover the face (on page or screen) is a dipsh!t, lol
bobevanz
bobevanz - 5/27/2026, 9:55 AM
What took you so [frick]ing long? It's amazing how they wait so long to do little stupid things like this and then they treat it as an event, it's just a [frick]ing costume

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