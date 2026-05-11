Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 Poster Teases Matt Murdock's "Whole New Look" In Season 3

Marvel Television has released a new poster for Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, but it's teasing Season 3 just as much as last week's unforgettable finale.

After revealing his secret identity in the courtroom, Matt Murdock is now behind bars and serving time. Fans of the comics will have some idea of where this is going, but we're still expecting the series to veer from the comics to some extent.

While we're sure to see the Man Without Fear suit up at some point in Season 3, most of those episodes will surely be devoted to the "whole new look" you can see below: a prison jumpsuit.

While Disney and Marvel Television haven't announced Season 3's premiere date yet—or plans for Season 4–this week's Upfronts will likely bring some news, as the Disney+ presentation has brought us MCU news for several years in a row now.

"There's a moment in the finale that we knew we were doing from the beginning of breaking season 2, and that was Matt in the courtroom saying the words, 'I am Daredevil,'" showrunner Dario Scardapane recently revealed. "That's an implosion for this world. We really tried to make it a decision he had to make in order to take down Fisk [Vincent D'Onofrio]."

"So it's a bit of brilliant legal maneuvering, but it's also the ultimate sacrifice. 'Yay, team!' OK, what are the consequences for that?"

"Then we realized very, very quickly that it floats us right into one of my favorite runs of all time," he continued. "The idea of Matt, the lawyer, going into the justice system on the other end of it to pay for his crimes as a vigilante, that's extremely rich territory. The sharp-eyed viewers will see which Fisk run we're doing with that ending, as well."

"Also, because we try to be somewhat topical, the current stress and strife at Rikers Island is pretty real, and the idea of building a flawed world that neither vigilante nor a lawyer can have any effect on, yeah," Scardapane concluded.

Check out this new poster for Daredevil: Born Again in the Instagram post below.

In Daredevil: Born Again, survival, resistance and redemption collide as the battle for the soul of New York begins. In Season 2, Mayor Wilson Fisk crushes New York City underfoot as he hunts down public enemy number one, the Hell’s Kitchen vigilante known as Daredevil.

But beneath the horned mask, Matt Murdock will try to fight back from the shadows to tear down the Kingpin’s corrupt empire and redeem his home. Resist. Rebel. Rebuild.

Created by Dario Scardapane, Chris Ord and Matt Corman, Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 stars Charlie Cox as the titular masked vigilante (aka Matt Murdock) and Vincent D’Onofrio as Wilson Fisk.

"A brutal, relentless tour-de-force, Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 is a Marvel masterstroke that sees Charlie Cox take the Man Without Fear to unprecedented heights, delivering the definitive take on Daredevil," we said in our 8-episode review published in March.

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 is now streaming in its entirety on Disney+.