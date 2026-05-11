Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 Poster Teases Matt Murdock's "Whole New Look" In Season 3

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 Poster Teases Matt Murdock's &quot;Whole New Look&quot; In Season 3

A new poster for Daredevil: Born Again teases Matt Murdock's new costume, and the Man Without Fear will be swapping his classic comic book uniform for an orange prison jumpsuit.

News
By JoshWilding - May 11, 2026 02:05 PM EST
Filed Under: Daredevil

Marvel Television has released a new poster for Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, but it's teasing Season 3 just as much as last week's unforgettable finale.

After revealing his secret identity in the courtroom, Matt Murdock is now behind bars and serving time. Fans of the comics will have some idea of where this is going, but we're still expecting the series to veer from the comics to some extent.

While we're sure to see the Man Without Fear suit up at some point in Season 3, most of those episodes will surely be devoted to the "whole new look" you can see below: a prison jumpsuit. 

While Disney and Marvel Television haven't announced Season 3's premiere date yet—or plans for Season 4–this week's Upfronts will likely bring some news, as the Disney+ presentation has brought us MCU news for several years in a row now.

"There's a moment in the finale that we knew we were doing from the beginning of breaking season 2, and that was Matt in the courtroom saying the words, 'I am Daredevil,'" showrunner Dario Scardapane recently revealed"That's an implosion for this world. We really tried to make it a decision he had to make in order to take down Fisk [Vincent D'Onofrio]."

"So it's a bit of brilliant legal maneuvering, but it's also the ultimate sacrifice. 'Yay, team!' OK, what are the consequences for that?"

"Then we realized very, very quickly that it floats us right into one of my favorite runs of all time," he continued. "The idea of Matt, the lawyer, going into the justice system on the other end of it to pay for his crimes as a vigilante, that's extremely rich territory. The sharp-eyed viewers will see which Fisk run we're doing with that ending, as well."

"Also, because we try to be somewhat topical, the current stress and strife at Rikers Island is pretty real, and the idea of building a flawed world that neither vigilante nor a lawyer can have any effect on, yeah," Scardapane concluded.

Check out this new poster for Daredevil: Born Again in the Instagram post below.

In Daredevil: Born Again, survival, resistance and redemption collide as the battle for the soul of New York begins. In Season 2, Mayor Wilson Fisk crushes New York City underfoot as he hunts down public enemy number one, the Hell’s Kitchen vigilante known as Daredevil.

But beneath the horned mask, Matt Murdock will try to fight back from the shadows to tear down the Kingpin’s corrupt empire and redeem his home. Resist. Rebel. Rebuild.

Created by Dario Scardapane, Chris Ord and Matt Corman, Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 stars Charlie Cox as the titular masked vigilante (aka Matt Murdock) and Vincent D’Onofrio as Wilson Fisk.

"A brutal, relentless tour-de-force, Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 is a Marvel masterstroke that sees Charlie Cox take the Man Without Fear to unprecedented heights, delivering the definitive take on Daredevil," we said in our 8-episode review published in March.

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 is now streaming in its entirety on Disney+.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 5/11/2026, 2:48 PM
Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 for me the Best Daredevil Ever. I can't wait for Season 3.

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ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 5/11/2026, 2:54 PM
@OneMoreTime - Out of ...
Daredevil (2003)
Daredevil (Netflix)
Daredevil: Born Again
...the latter if definitely the worse. Trying to decide whether S1 or S2 is worse is like trying to decide which turd is tastier. It's pointless. They're both shit.
TheStranger
TheStranger - 5/11/2026, 2:56 PM
@ObserverIO - It's so true...
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 5/11/2026, 3:05 PM
@ObserverIO - All great but Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 is first on my list first.

"There's a moment in the finale that we knew we were doing from the beginning of breaking season 2, and that was Matt in the courtroom saying the words, 'I am Daredevil,'"

Kingpin

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hue66
hue66 - 5/11/2026, 2:48 PM
Never read this run but how does it end and he becomes a practicing lawyer again
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 5/11/2026, 3:03 PM
@hue66 - Spoilers:
He pretends he's not Daredevil even though everyone knows he is. Eventually he admits it and has to quit practising law. He settles down with Kirsten McDuffie and writes an autobiography about his life as Daredevil.
But then the children of the Purple Man makes the world forget he was Daredevil. Then slowly but surely certain individuals start remembering that he is.
Then he becomes a Catholic priest. Now he's a Law Professor.
TheStranger
TheStranger - 5/11/2026, 2:55 PM
Season 2 was absolute tripe, I don't even know who it was for. Your time would be better spent watching the Netflix series or the Affleck Director's Cut movie 8 times in a row.
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 5/11/2026, 2:56 PM
Marvel Studios Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 was Pure Quality and Great has me Super Hyped for...........


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JabbaTheSus
JabbaTheSus - 5/11/2026, 3:01 PM
Look forward to season 3. BA season 1 & 2 are decent enough. Still not up to par with the Netflix seasons, but passable as a DD fan.
TheExile117
TheExile117 - 5/11/2026, 3:04 PM
As great as D'Onofrio is as Kingpin, I think it’s time to move on from him, or at the very least reduce his character’s role in the next season.
RolandD
RolandD - 5/11/2026, 3:10 PM
@TheExile117 - I agree. I think he will be more of a background character next season which would be fine with me.
RolandD
RolandD - 5/11/2026, 3:11 PM
@TheExile117 - That’s some assuming on my part.
RolandD
RolandD - 5/11/2026, 3:12 PM
I am not thrilled with the season ending with Matt’s reveal and incarceration but I am looking forward to next season and how it resolves.

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